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National Sheriffs’ Association Drops Opposition to CLARITY Act

Pardon Joshua
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Pardon Joshua

Pardon Joshua

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Pardon Joshua Ngushual is a B2B crypto content writer and SEO/AEO specialist with over five years of experience covering blockchain, digital assets, and Web3 markets. He writes for leading crypto publications including CoinGape, CoinMedium, CoinNewsSpan, UnoCrypto, The Crypto Times, and Token Minds, with a portfolio spanning breaking news, market analysis, price predictions, prediction markets, and long-form editorial features on stablecoins, real-world assets (RWA), and blockchain PR. An Ahrefs-certified marketing professional, Pardon combines editorial craft with data-driven search strategy, building reusable content frameworks and optimizing for both traditional SEO and emerging AI-answer engines. He has developed full editorial pipelines aligned to strict publication house styles and delivered content audits and SEO strategy proposals for fintech and crypto clients.
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CoinGape has covered the cryptocurrency industry since 2017, aiming to provide informative insights to our readers. Our journal analysts bring years of experience in market analysis and blockchain technology to ensure factual accuracy and balanced reporting. By following our Editorial Policy, our writers verify every source, fact-check each story, rely on reputable sources, and attribute quotes and media correctly. We also follow a rigorous Review Methodology when evaluating exchanges and tools. From emerging blockchain projects and coin launches to industry events and technical developments, we cover all facets of the digital asset space with unwavering commitment to timely, relevant information.
Here's Why Analysts Forecast CLARITY Act May Not Pass in 2026

Highlights

  • The National Sheriffs' Association dropped its opposition to the CLARITY Act, moving to neutral after months of warning over Section 604's DeFi safe harbor.
  • The shift removes political cover for swing-vote Democrats like Cortez Masto ahead of the September 15 Senate cloture vote, which needs 60 votes.
  • The math is unchanged, though: Republicans hold 53 seats, and unresolved ethics questions on official crypto profits are now the main obstacle.
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The CLARITY Act just cleared a significant hurdle. The National Sheriffs’ Association (NSA), is shifting its position from opposition to neutral on the landmark crypto market structure bill.

The move lands eleven days before a critical Senate cloture vote scheduled for September 15, 2026.

Sheriffs Step Back After Months of Resistance

The NSA spent much of the summer warning that the CLARITY Act carried “significant law enforcement and public safety risks.”

The group argued that provisions in Section 604, the safe harbor for non-custodial and DeFi developers, would weaken illicit-finance tools for prosecutors.

Those concerns were publicly documented in a late-July letter to lawmakers.

That resistance mattered because Senate Democrats like Sen. Catherine Cortez Masto (D-Nev.) tied their support to law-enforcement comfort on exactly those provisions.

CoinGape reported how NSA’s earlier warning that CLARITY carried “significant law enforcement and public safety risks” had become a talking point for swing-vote Democrats reluctant to cross the law-enforcement lobby.

According to a Semafor exclusive citing an administration official, the NSA will write to lawmakers today stating:

“Given the complexity of the legislation and the number of important details that remain under consideration, the NSA is changing its position on the CLARITY Act to neutral… we believe the most appropriate course is to step back and allow the legislative process to proceed.”

This is not an endorsement. The group is stepping aside, not stepping up. That distinction matters for anyone watching the September 15 vote.

The shift follows a broader law-enforcement thaw around the bill.

The National Organization of Black Law Enforcement Executives (NOBLE) provided the first major law-enforcement endorsement from NOBLE, while the Major County Sheriffs of America moved to neutral back in July.

The Fraternal Order of Police and Major Cities Chiefs Association later backed updated drafts that added enforcement language.

Senate Republicans responded to the pressure. They released a new CLARITY Act draft with ethics provisions and extra enforcement language aimed at winning over holdouts.

That draft also included $150 million allocated to track crypto scammers, directly countering the “bill weakens cops” narrative the NSA had been pushing.

What the NSA Shift Means, and What It Does Not

The NSA neutrality removes one narrative veto. Democrats who used law-enforcement opposition as political cover now have one fewer reason to stay off the CLARITY Act.

Sen. Cortez Masto and Sen. Mark Warner had both pointed to law-enforcement discomfort around Section 604. That discomfort is now partly reduced.

Still, the math has not changed. Senate Majority Leader John Thune filed cloture in August. The cloture vote on the motion to proceed is set for September 15 at 2:15 p.m. ET.

It needs 60 votes. Republicans hold 53 seats. The bill also passed the House 294–134 in July 2025 and cleared Senate Banking 15–9 in May 2026.

The progress already took longer than originally planned, as the Senate put the CLARITY Act on hold in August for other legislative business.

The larger ethical fight also remains unsettled. Semafor notes that questions around how to prevent the president and other officials from profiting off digital assets are still unresolved.

That gap, not sheriffs, is now the primary obstacle for swing-vote Democrats.

Investors should treat September 15 as a procedural binary, not a regulatory green light. If cloture fails, market structure legislation likely stalls until after the midterms.

CFTC Chair Michael Selig has said crypto market rules can advance even if the CLARITY Act fails, but that is a slower, weaker path than statute.

For the broader CLARITY Act outlook including vote timeline and expected market impact, CoinGape’s explainer remains the most current resource.

Stay updated with our crypto ICOs calendar featuring the most popular initial coin offerings.

Investment disclaimer: The content reflects the author’s personal views and current market conditions. Please conduct your own research before investing in cryptocurrencies, as neither the author nor the publication is responsible for any financial losses.
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Why Trust CoinGape

CoinGape has covered the cryptocurrency industry since 2017, aiming to provide informative insights Read more… to our readers. Our journal analysts bring years of experience in market analysis and blockchain technology to ensure factual accuracy and balanced reporting. By following our Editorial Policy, our writers verify every source, fact-check each story, rely on reputable sources, and attribute quotes and media correctly. We also follow a rigorous Review Methodology when evaluating exchanges and tools. From emerging blockchain projects and coin launches to industry events and technical developments, we cover all facets of the digital asset space with unwavering commitment to timely, relevant information.

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About Author
Pardon Joshua
About Author
Pardon Joshua
Pardon Joshua Ngushual is a B2B crypto content writer and SEO/AEO specialist with over five years of experience covering blockchain, digital assets, and Web3 markets. He writes for leading crypto publications including CoinGape, CoinMedium, CoinNewsSpan, UnoCrypto, The Crypto Times, and Token Minds, with a portfolio spanning breaking news, market analysis, price predictions, prediction markets, and long-form editorial features on stablecoins, real-world assets (RWA), and blockchain PR. An Ahrefs-certified marketing professional, Pardon combines editorial craft with data-driven search strategy, building reusable content frameworks and optimizing for both traditional SEO and emerging AI-answer engines. He has developed full editorial pipelines aligned to strict publication house styles and delivered content audits and SEO strategy proposals for fintech and crypto clients.