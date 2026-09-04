National Sheriffs’ Association Drops Opposition to CLARITY Act

The CLARITY Act just cleared a significant hurdle. The National Sheriffs’ Association (NSA), is shifting its position from opposition to neutral on the landmark crypto market structure bill.

The move lands eleven days before a critical Senate cloture vote scheduled for September 15, 2026.

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Sheriffs Step Back After Months of Resistance

The NSA spent much of the summer warning that the CLARITY Act carried “significant law enforcement and public safety risks.”

The group argued that provisions in Section 604, the safe harbor for non-custodial and DeFi developers, would weaken illicit-finance tools for prosecutors.

Those concerns were publicly documented in a late-July letter to lawmakers.

That resistance mattered because Senate Democrats like Sen. Catherine Cortez Masto (D-Nev.) tied their support to law-enforcement comfort on exactly those provisions.

CoinGape reported how NSA’s earlier warning that CLARITY carried “significant law enforcement and public safety risks” had become a talking point for swing-vote Democrats reluctant to cross the law-enforcement lobby.

According to a Semafor exclusive citing an administration official, the NSA will write to lawmakers today stating:

“Given the complexity of the legislation and the number of important details that remain under consideration, the NSA is changing its position on the CLARITY Act to neutral… we believe the most appropriate course is to step back and allow the legislative process to proceed.”

This is not an endorsement. The group is stepping aside, not stepping up. That distinction matters for anyone watching the September 15 vote.

The shift follows a broader law-enforcement thaw around the bill.

The National Organization of Black Law Enforcement Executives (NOBLE) provided the first major law-enforcement endorsement from NOBLE, while the Major County Sheriffs of America moved to neutral back in July.

The Fraternal Order of Police and Major Cities Chiefs Association later backed updated drafts that added enforcement language.

Senate Republicans responded to the pressure. They released a new CLARITY Act draft with ethics provisions and extra enforcement language aimed at winning over holdouts.

That draft also included $150 million allocated to track crypto scammers, directly countering the “bill weakens cops” narrative the NSA had been pushing.

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What the NSA Shift Means, and What It Does Not

The NSA neutrality removes one narrative veto. Democrats who used law-enforcement opposition as political cover now have one fewer reason to stay off the CLARITY Act.

Sen. Cortez Masto and Sen. Mark Warner had both pointed to law-enforcement discomfort around Section 604. That discomfort is now partly reduced.

Still, the math has not changed. Senate Majority Leader John Thune filed cloture in August. The cloture vote on the motion to proceed is set for September 15 at 2:15 p.m. ET.

It needs 60 votes. Republicans hold 53 seats. The bill also passed the House 294–134 in July 2025 and cleared Senate Banking 15–9 in May 2026.

The progress already took longer than originally planned, as the Senate put the CLARITY Act on hold in August for other legislative business.

The larger ethical fight also remains unsettled. Semafor notes that questions around how to prevent the president and other officials from profiting off digital assets are still unresolved.

That gap, not sheriffs, is now the primary obstacle for swing-vote Democrats.

Investors should treat September 15 as a procedural binary, not a regulatory green light. If cloture fails, market structure legislation likely stalls until after the midterms.

CFTC Chair Michael Selig has said crypto market rules can advance even if the CLARITY Act fails, but that is a slower, weaker path than statute.

For the broader CLARITY Act outlook including vote timeline and expected market impact, CoinGape’s explainer remains the most current resource.

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