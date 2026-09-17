CLARITY Act Now Eyes Revival After Midterm Elections As US House Cancels Sessions Until Nov

After the Senate refused to pass the crypto market structure bill, the CLARITY Act is on a long wait. The latest blow came just on the heels of the US House cancelling its sessions and going into its midterm election recess.

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Tom Emmer Says CLARITY Delay Does Not Mean The End

For context, on September 15, the Senate decided 49-50 not to invoke cloture on motions to proceed with the CLARITY Act. There were not enough votes to pass. The result was a forfeit. It did not cause the bill to be killed or final rejection by the Senate.

The vote was defeated after a Republican counterproposal was rejected by Democrats. Other Democrats who had been involved in negotiations opposed the measure, as well.

In an recent interview, House Majority Whip Tom Emmer talked about the delay in an interview. He stated that the lack of the Senate doesn’t mean the end of the CLARITY Act but a it’s just a delay.

He said, “Very disappointing they did not get this passed yesterday or get the process started but I don’t think it spells doom.”

Emmer then explained, “It just delays it until after the midterms. You see the CLARITY Act after the midterms and get it done before the end of the year.”

Emmer also talked about why he believes the market structure bill is essential in tandem with the GENIUS Act. The stablecoin law sets the rules for the dollar-backed stablecoins, he said, while CLARITY would give a general guide to how various digital assets would be classified and which regulatory regime would apply.

He added: “The GENIUS Act without the CLARITY Act is like having a cell phone without cell towers.”

His comments highlight the next big window of opportunity for Congress. That window could open after the November elections.

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US House Recess Adds Another Roadblock

The House has now begun its earlier than scheduled departure from Washington, according to Wednesday’s announcement. The votes that were set to be taken Thursday, September 17, were cancelled by Speaker Mike Johnson.

The midterm election recess is right around the corner, and lawmakers are heading home. The House’s return is not expected until after the November elections.

This is important for the CLARITY as it has to pass the Senate first then then land up in the House for further actions.

Why Does US House Recess Matter For The CLARITY Act?

For further context, H.R. 3633 was passed by the House on a previous occasion. The Senate will now have to deal with the track of getting the bill through cloture. Thereafter, lawmakers have to consider it for a full Senate floor vote.

If there is any difference in the text between the House-passed bill and a version passed by the Senate, both chambers would have to work out the differences before the House can pass the bill. The CLARITY Act would then have to be passed in the same language by both chambers before it would go to the president.

Hence, it’s safe to say that the September 15 vote did not take away all the procedural avenues. Following the vote, a motion to reconsider was made. Still, a new path with 60 votes hasn’t been set up.

The legislative roadmap remains towards revival after midterm. The next catalyst may be a new act of cloture in the Senate, negotiations, or a new legislative vehicle. More importantly, Senator Thom Tillis switching his vote from Yes to No on Tuesday, has ignited hopes for a second cloture for the CLARITY Act.

However, the long recess could also play a wait-and-see game for crypto investors as they have to wait for the Congress to return before the CLARITY Act can advance.

For better crypto analysis, check our list of important crypto tools. Meanwhile, traders tracking SpaceX can check the xAI odds this October.