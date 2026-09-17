Home / Crypto News / Regulation News / CLARITY Act Now Eyes Revival After Midterm Elections As US House Cancels Sessions Until Nov

CLARITY Act Now Eyes Revival After Midterm Elections As US House Cancels Sessions Until Nov

Kritika Mehta
Updated
By Kritika Mehta
Kritika Mehta

Kritika Mehta

News Writer & Journalist
Kritika boasts over 4 years of experience in the financial news sector. Currently working as a crypto journalist at Coingape, she has consistently shown a knack for blockchain technology and cryptocurrencies. Kritika combines insightful analysis with a deep understanding of market trends. With a keen interest in technical analysis, she brings a nuanced perspective to her reporting, exploring the intersection of finance, technology, and emerging trends in the crypto space.
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CoinGape has covered the cryptocurrency industry since 2017, aiming to provide informative insights to our readers. Our journal analysts bring years of experience in market analysis and blockchain technology to ensure factual accuracy and balanced reporting. By following our Editorial Policy, our writers verify every source, fact-check each story, rely on reputable sources, and attribute quotes and media correctly. We also follow a rigorous Review Methodology when evaluating exchanges and tools. From emerging blockchain projects and coin launches to industry events and technical developments, we cover all facets of the digital asset space with unwavering commitment to timely, relevant information.
White House Crypto Council Director Patrick Witt Backs New CLARITY Act Stablecoin Rules

Highlights

  • Tom Emmer says the CLARITY Act could return after the midterm elections and pass before year-end.
  • The bill has been stalled by the Senate's failure to invoke cloture with a 49-50 vote.
  • The House of Representatives is moving into recess until November, which spells a major delay for the crypto bill.
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After the Senate refused to pass the crypto market structure bill, the CLARITY Act is on a long wait. The latest blow came just on the heels of the US House cancelling its sessions and going into its midterm election recess.

Tom Emmer Says CLARITY Delay Does Not Mean The End

For context, on September 15, the Senate decided 49-50 not to invoke cloture on motions to proceed with the CLARITY Act. There were not enough votes to pass. The result was a forfeit. It did not cause the bill to be killed or final rejection by the Senate.

The vote was defeated after a Republican counterproposal was rejected by Democrats. Other Democrats who had been involved in negotiations opposed the measure, as well.

In an recent interview, House Majority Whip Tom Emmer talked about the delay in an interview. He stated that the lack of the Senate doesn’t mean the end of the CLARITY Act but a it’s just a delay.

He said, “Very disappointing they did not get this passed yesterday or get the process started but I don’t think it spells doom.”

Emmer then explained, “It just delays it until after the midterms. You see the CLARITY Act after the midterms and get it done before the end of the year.”

Emmer also talked about why he believes the market structure bill is essential in tandem with the GENIUS Act. The stablecoin law sets the rules for the dollar-backed stablecoins, he said, while CLARITY would give a general guide to how various digital assets would be classified and which regulatory regime would apply.

He added: “The GENIUS Act without the CLARITY Act is like having a cell phone without cell towers.”

His comments highlight the next big window of opportunity for Congress. That window could open after the November elections.

US House Recess Adds Another Roadblock

The House has now begun its earlier than scheduled departure from Washington, according to Wednesday’s announcement. The votes that were set to be taken Thursday, September 17, were cancelled by Speaker Mike Johnson.

The midterm election recess is right around the corner, and lawmakers are heading home. The House’s return is not expected until after the November elections.

This is important for the CLARITY as it has to pass the Senate first then then land up in the House for further actions.

Why Does US House Recess Matter For The CLARITY Act?

For further context, H.R. 3633 was passed by the House on a previous occasion. The Senate will now have to deal with the track of getting the bill through cloture. Thereafter, lawmakers have to consider it for a full Senate floor vote.

If there is any difference in the text between the House-passed bill and a version passed by the Senate, both chambers would have to work out the differences before the House can pass the bill. The CLARITY Act would then have to be passed in the same language by both chambers before it would go to the president.

Hence, it’s safe to say that the September 15 vote did not take away all the procedural avenues. Following the vote, a motion to reconsider was made. Still, a new path with 60 votes hasn’t been set up.

The legislative roadmap remains towards revival after midterm. The next catalyst may be a new act of cloture in the Senate, negotiations, or a new legislative vehicle. More importantly, Senator Thom Tillis switching his vote from Yes to No on Tuesday, has ignited hopes for a second cloture for the CLARITY Act.

However, the long recess could also play a wait-and-see game for crypto investors as they have to wait for the Congress to return before the CLARITY Act can advance.

For better crypto analysis, check our list of important crypto tools. Meanwhile, traders tracking SpaceX can check the xAI odds this October.

Investment disclaimer: The content reflects the author’s personal views and current market conditions. Please conduct your own research before investing in cryptocurrencies, as neither the author nor the publication is responsible for any financial losses.
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Why Trust CoinGape

CoinGape has covered the cryptocurrency industry since 2017, aiming to provide informative insights Read more… to our readers. Our journal analysts bring years of experience in market analysis and blockchain technology to ensure factual accuracy and balanced reporting. By following our Editorial Policy, our writers verify every source, fact-check each story, rely on reputable sources, and attribute quotes and media correctly. We also follow a rigorous Review Methodology when evaluating exchanges and tools. From emerging blockchain projects and coin launches to industry events and technical developments, we cover all facets of the digital asset space with unwavering commitment to timely, relevant information.

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About Author
Kritika Mehta
About Author
Kritika Mehta
Kritika boasts over 4 years of experience in the financial news sector. Currently working as a crypto journalist at Coingape, she has consistently shown a knack for blockchain technology and cryptocurrencies. Kritika combines insightful analysis with a deep understanding of market trends. With a keen interest in technical analysis, she brings a nuanced perspective to her reporting, exploring the intersection of finance, technology, and emerging trends in the crypto space.