Breaking: Patrick Witt Exits White House Crypto Council as Executive Director

Patrick Witt has left his position as executive director of the White House Crypto Council after his temporary government assignment expired. The White House confirmed his departure on Wednesday, ending his role in President Donald Trump’s cryptocurrency policy team.

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White House Confirms Patrick Witt’s Departure

Patrick Witt served as executive director while temporarily assigned from the U.S. Department of Defense. His assignment has now ended, although the administration has not announced a replacement.

Before the confirmation, Journalist Eleanor Terrett contacted the White House three times seeking information about Witt’s position. Witt also declined to comment publicly while questions remained about his employment status.

“The White House appreciates his service to the Trump administration and wishes him the best in his future endeavors,”the official said.

Witt played a central role in negotiations over U.S. cryptocurrency legislation, particularly the Digital Asset Market Clarity Act. He previously supported new CLARITY Act stablecoin rules designed to address concerns from banks and cryptocurrency companies.

His departure also follows an earlier decision to delay military service with the Georgia Army National Guard. Witt had postponed that commitment while continuing his White House responsibilities and is expected to resume his service.

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White House Crypto Council Faces Leadership Vacancies

Witt’s departure follows several leadership changes within the White House cryptocurrency policy team during 2026. Deputy Director Harry Jung left his position at the end of July, leaving Witt as the council’s remaining staff member.

David Sacks, who previously served as Trump’s cryptocurrency and artificial intelligence adviser, also completed his government tenure earlier this year. These departures have left the council without its previous leadership team.

The administration has not publicly explained how the council will operate following Witt’s departure or identified a successor. Meanwhile, the White House’s proposed stablecoin regulations remain part of the broader debate over federal cryptocurrency oversight.

The proposed rules addressed stablecoin rewards and concerns that digital assets could draw customer deposits away from traditional banks. Witt had supported those provisions while lawmakers continued negotiating the bill’s final terms.

Patrick Witt Exit Follows CLARITY Act Senate Setback

Witt’s departure comes after the CLARITY Act failed to advance through the U.S. Senate in September. The legislation sought to establish federal rules for digital assets and clarify regulatory responsibilities.

The failed CLARITY Act Senate vote followed disagreements over stablecoin rewards, banking protections and other regulatory provisions. Witt had urged lawmakers to advance the legislation while negotiations continued.

Following the setback, lawmakers discussed possible efforts to revive the legislation after the November midterm elections. A subsequent report examined plans to revive the CLARITY Act after the midterm elections, although its passage remains uncertain.

The White House has not announced whether it will appoint another executive director or restructure its cryptocurrency advisory team. Witt’s departure leaves those staffing decisions unresolved as Congress considers the future of federal digital asset legislation.