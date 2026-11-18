BitMEX co-founder Arthur Hayes has framed Anthropic’s upcoming IPO as a key test for Bitcoin (BTC) and risk assets action. He believes that a strong Anthropic listing could boost the price of BTC and other risk assets, while a weak listing could do the opposite.

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Anthropic’s IPO to Influence Bitcoin’s Short-term Price Action, Hayes

Coverage shows that speaking in a New Era Finance Podcast posted November 17, Arthur Hayes called Anthropic’s IPO “the bellwether for the whole story”, a statement that suggests the listing could either boost or crash the price of Bitcoin.

He said that he wants to see how Anthropic performs once it lists, calling it “the test.” If the stock pops, he expects the market to flip fast. A debut that “goes up 100%” means “it’s game back on, it’s long everything, risk on,” he said, adding that “Bitcoin’s going to go up too.”

Arthur does not see the share sale itself as a drain on liquidity. “I don’t think that it’s a liquidity-sucking event for Anthropic,” Hayes said. “It’s can they actually get this IPO out of the gate.”

His bullish stance was already public following a post on X on November 12, saying that he was “loading up on crypto risk” before the listing.

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Hayes Warns a Weak Debut Could Spark a Crash

Despite being bullish, Hayes believes that a weak debut of Anthropic’s IPO could rattle Bitcoin and the general crypto market sentiment. If the listing struggles or “treads water,” he said it could mean“trouble for the entire complex.” He expects that kind of sell-off to end in a government bailout, because too much capital rests on the AI build-out.

“The AI story is too large for every single government globally,” he said. He pointed to Taiwan as the model. Taipei approved a NT$500 billion stabilization fund on November 6 and tightened short-selling limits from November 9, after the Taiex had its worst week since 2001.

Hayes further added that he is positioned for that outcome. “I love it when the market goes down 10%,” he said. “You go long the bailout every single time.”

He argues Bitcoin is the asset that benefits when the money arrives. He called it “a scarce, fixed supply asset” that “absorbs the liquidity and massively outperforms on the upside.” That is why he would sit through a drawdown rather than trade around it.

Bitcoin Price Today and What to Watch Ahead of the IPO

As of the time of writing, Bitcoin traded at about $63,883, down 1.6% over the past 24 hours per data on CoinMarketCap. Bitcoin is down roughly 13% over the past seven days and about 22% over the past month.

Anthropic is set to price its IPO on November 18, with trading starting on Nasdaq under the ticker ANT on November 19. The company is offering 825 million Class A shares at $70 to $78 each and targets about $64.35 billion. A separate $26 billion private placement involves major technology firms such as Nvidia, AMD, Broadcom, Micron Technology, Microsoft, and TSMC Partners.

Crypto traders will watch for a repeat of the run-up to SpaceX’s June IPO, when money rotated out of Bitcoin and major altcoins to fund subscriptions. Whether that cash returns to risk assets after Anthropic lists is the question Hayes says will set Bitcoin’s next move.