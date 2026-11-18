Tyler Buchanan, a British crypto hacker, has been sentenced to six years in a US federal prison over a crypto theft scheme that cost victims over $11.6 million in cryptocurrency. Buchanan, who hails from Dundee, Scotland, was involved in a scam that used deceptive text messages to target employees at technology and telecommunication companies.

The US Department of Justice announced the six-year sentence on November 17. The British hacker happens to be the fifth and final defendant convicted in the same case, which is linked to a large group of hackers attributed to the Scattered Spider cybercrime collective.

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Crypto Theft Scheme Targeted at Companies and Individual Investors

Buchanan and his accomplices, according to prosecutors, carried out the attacks between September 2021 and April 2023. They sent several fraudulent text messages to employees at prominent companies, directing recipients to scam websites that looked like legitimate company login pages.

Unsuspecting victims who logged in with their details exposed confidential information, including usernames, passwords, and personal data. The group collected the stolen credentials through a phishing system linked to a Telegram channel administered by Buchanan and another member.

Subsequently, the hackers then used the stolen information from the company systems to target individual cryptocurrency holders. Prosecutors further stated that the group also used SIM-swapping attacks to gain access to victims’ digital asset accounts and bypass security protections. One of the victims reportedly lost $1.67 million in cryptocurrency in December 2022, making it the largest individual crypto theft identified in the case.

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Scattered Spider Case Ends With Final Prison Sentence

Buchanan pleaded guilty in April 2026 to conspiracy to commit wire fraud and aggravated identity theft. Investigators also discovered files containing victim information, crypto seed phrases, and account login information on a device recovered from his Scotland residence.

His conviction came after an international investigation involving the FBI, Police Scotland, and authorities in Spain and Canada. Four co-defendants have also been convicted. They include Noah Urban, who is to serve 10 years, while Evans Osiebo and Ahmed Elbadawy received 45 months each. Joel Evans was also sentenced to two years.

The court scheduled a restitution hearing for December 11 to address payments to victims. The case highlights the financial damage that phishing and identity theft can cause to cryptocurrency holders. Also, it shows how compromised corporate accounts can expose individuals to further financial losses. For the crypto sector, the result contributes to a growing scrutiny of account security and the risks facing investors who depend heavily on digital platforms to secure their assets.