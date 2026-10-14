Ripple Partners With DriveWealth To Expand XRP, RLUSD’s Use For Global Payments

Ripple has partnered with fintech firm DriveWealth, a move that could boost XRP and RLUSD use for global payments. As part of the partnership, the fintech firm will integrate Ripple’s payment infrastructure to expand its digital-asset capabilities.

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Ripple Partners With DriveWealth For XRP And RLUSD Global Payments

In a press release, the crypto firm announced the partnership, with DriveWealth integrating Ripple’s payments infrastructure to expand its global presence. “Partnership brings together stablecoins, payments, liquidity, custody, and prime brokerage across DriveWealth’s global financial infrastructure,” the release read.

As part of the partnership, DriveWealth will integrate the crypto firm’s stablecoin infrastructure to support settlement in Europe. The fintech firm also plans to expand the stablecoin settlement infrastructure to the U.S., while leveraging RLUSD on the XRP Ledger (XRPL) alongside mint and burn capabilities.

Furthermore, DriveWealth will also integrate Ripple Payments to support cross-border payments from its global partners. “The collaboration brings Ripple’s suite of blockchain solutions into DriveWealth’s brokerage infrastructure, creating a more unified experience across traditional and digital assets,” the crypto firm said.

Notably, the fintech firm’s clients can transact with stablecoins in their accounts and convert to cash in real time instead of waiting on a bank wire. Global clients can also transfer money 24/7, not just during traditional banking hours.

Ripple’s partnership with DriveWealth follows its partnership with Privy, which it announced yesterday. Privy has integrated its programmable wallet infrastructure on the XRPL, further expanding access to XRP and RLUSD payments.

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Partnership Extends Beyond Payments

The partnership with DriveWealth extends just beyond payments. According to the release, th fintech firm is also tapping Ripple’s custody infrastructure to support its crypto custody needs in Europe, with plans to expand to additional markets later on.

Both firms are also exploring opportunities across equity financing through Ripple Prime’s Delta One business. Ripple Prime launched stock trading in August, enabling customers to execute return swaps on U.S. equities and equity derivatives.

Commenting on the move, Jack McDonald, SVP of Stablecoins at Ripple, said, “DriveWealth came to Ripple with a specific challenge around cross-border settlement, but it quickly became clear there was an opportunity to do much more together.” He added that the integration modernizes how money moves and is supported across trading, custody, and settlement.