Home / Crypto News / Robinhood Crypto Explores New Product with $1.9T AUM T. Rowe Price

Robinhood Crypto Explores New Product with $1.9T AUM T. Rowe Price

Varinder Singh
By Varinder Singh
Varinder Singh

Varinder Singh

Independent Sr. Journalist
Expertise : Bitcoin, Crypto, Global Macro, DeFi, Blockchain, Web3, US Stocks, AI, Regulations and Lawsuits, & More
Varinder is a seasoned leader in the fintech and crypto media with over 13 years of experience, including over 7 years dedicated to blockchain, crypto, and Web3 developments. He is known for covering high-impact and quality news stories for publishers such as CoinGape, The Coin Republic, and The Crypto Times, while perfecting and training multiple journalists during his tenure. Being a Master of Technology degree holder, analytics thinker, and tech enthusiast, he has shared his knowledge of disruptive technologies in over 6000 news articles and papers.
Read full bio
Why Trust CoinGape
CoinGape has covered the cryptocurrency industry since 2017, aiming to provide informative insights to our readers. Our journal analysts bring years of experience in market analysis and blockchain technology to ensure factual accuracy and balanced reporting. By following our Editorial Policy, our writers verify every source, fact-check each story, rely on reputable sources, and attribute quotes and media correctly. We also follow a rigorous Review Methodology when evaluating exchanges and tools. From emerging blockchain projects and coin launches to industry events and technical developments, we cover all facets of the digital asset space with unwavering commitment to timely, relevant information.
Robinhood Crypto Explores New Product with $1.9T AUM T. Rowe Price

Highlights

  • Robinhood Crypto and T. Rowe Price Digital Assets explore a potential partnership.
  • The firms plans to launch Stock Token tied to actively managed ETFs to Robinhood Chain.
  • Robinhood offers over 190 Stock Tokens linked to stocks and ETFs.
AD Trade Bitcoin, Ethereum and 500+ cryptocurrencies on Bitget - Trade Now

Robinhood Crypto said it is exploring a potential collaboration with $1.9T AUM asset manager T Rowe Price to bring tokenized exposure to actively managed exchange-traded funds to Robinhood Chain. The firm stated that a successful outcome would be a first Stock Token of its kind.

In an X post on October 9, Robinhood Crypto revealed plans to launch a Stock Token linked to an actively managed ETF on Robinhood Chain. It is under discussion with T Rowe Price Digital Assets to bring an actively managed ETF on its chain.

“It would be the first Stock Token of its kind. Institutions are here, and our rails are ready,” Robinhood Crypto wrote.

The collaborations and a Stock Token tied to an actively managed ETF are subject to requirements including legal due diligence, issuer board approval, final terms, and regulatory clearances in relevant jurisdictions.

Robinhood already offers over 190 Stock Tokens linked to stocks and ETFs including NVIDIA, Google, Apple, and Invesco QQQ on its Ethereum layer-2 network Robinhood Chain. These tokens function as tokenized debt securities, providing economic exposure to underlying U.S. stocks and ETFs. Holders do not receive voting rights or direct legal ownership of the underlying securities.

The tokens trade 24/7 through supported wallets and venues, carry on-chain price feeds, and reinvest dividends through a multiplier rather than cash distributions. The stock tokens are backed one-for-one by securities held with a custodian.

The latest proposed product by Robinhood differs because it would track an actively managed ETF by T Rowe Price rather than a single stock or a passive, index-tracking fund. In an actively managed ETF, the portfolio composition, weightings, and trades change according to the asset manager’s decisions.

As CoinGape recently reported, Robinhood bought Bitcoin for the first time for its corporate balance sheet. Johann Kerbrat, SVP and GM of International & Crypto at Robinhood, confirmed the trading firm bought $25 million in Bitcoin.

To understand how these hybrid financial instruments operate and where they are available, investors can check our guide on the best exchanges for tokenized stocks to compare platform features and regulatory compliance.

Investment disclaimer: The content reflects the author’s personal views and current market conditions. Please conduct your own research before investing in cryptocurrencies, as neither the author nor the publication is responsible for any financial losses.
Ad Disclosure: This site may feature sponsored content and affiliate links. All advertisements are clearly labeled, and ad partners have no influence over our editorial content.
AD
BestChange

Instant Currency Exchange at BestChange with Ease

  • Compare Rates Across 1000+ Exchanges
  • Access 250+ Cryptocurrencies & Pairs
  • Save Time with Real-Time Price Tracking
  • Trusted & Verified Exchange Listings
MemeToro
Sign Up
MemeToro

Why Trust CoinGape

CoinGape has covered the cryptocurrency industry since 2017, aiming to provide informative insights Read more… to our readers. Our journal analysts bring years of experience in market analysis and blockchain technology to ensure factual accuracy and balanced reporting. By following our Editorial Policy, our writers verify every source, fact-check each story, rely on reputable sources, and attribute quotes and media correctly. We also follow a rigorous Review Methodology when evaluating exchanges and tools. From emerging blockchain projects and coin launches to industry events and technical developments, we cover all facets of the digital asset space with unwavering commitment to timely, relevant information.

  • Latest
  • /
  • Trending
Elon Musk’s SpaceX Wins FCC Approval to Launch 15,000 Starlink Mobile Satellites
Anthropic Backs U.S. Genesis Mission With $150 Million to Expand Claude AI
OpenAI Bans Russia and Iran-Linked Accounts Over Secret Influence Operations
UK Sanctions Crypto Platforms Over Suspected Links to Russian Finance Networks
Trump Rules Out Strikes Against Iran Before Midterms, Bitcoin Climbs

Premium Partners

image
Binance
Sign Up
image
BestChange
Sign Up
image
BitGet
Sign Up
Newsletter
Your crypto brief.
Delivered every day.
  • Insights that move markets
  • 100,000 active subscribers
By signing-up you agree to our Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy.

GLOBAL ONCHAIN SUMMIT MUMBAI 2026

The Institutional Leaders Are Coming Together in India.

Join leading institutions, founders & industry leaders shaping the future of onchain finance.
Apply Now

Related Articles

XRP News Ripple Enters Wall Street's Lucrative Leveraged ETFs Financing Market

XRP News: Ripple Enters Wall Street’s Lucrative Leveraged ETFs Financing Market
VanEck Makes Major Change to BNB ETF, Will Binance Coin Price Rally?

BREAKING: VanEck Makes Major Change to BNB ETF, Will Binance Coin Price Rally?
Canary Capital Amends Its Staked Injective ETF with US SEC, Will INJ Price Rally?

Canary Capital Amends Its Staked Injective ETF with US SEC, Will INJ Price Rally?
Bitwise NEAR ETF Approved to List and Trade on NYSE Arca, Price Soars

BREAKING: Bitwise NEAR ETF Approved to List and Trade on NYSE Arca
TRON Price Jumps as Canary Capital Set to Launch First Staked TRX ETF Today

TRON Price Jumps as Canary Capital to Launch First Staked TRX ETF Today
An image of Binance

Binance Opens Physically Settled Options on 1,000+ U.S. Stocks and ETFs

Top Picks: Project discovery & trends

Best Crypto Cards (Credit, Debit & Prepaid)
Best RWA Tokenization Platforms
Best Crypto AI Trading Bots In 2026
Best Crypto Prediction Markets
About Author
Varinder Singh
About Author
Varinder Singh
Varinder is a seasoned leader in the fintech and crypto media with over 13 years of experience, including over 7 years dedicated to blockchain, crypto, and Web3 developments. He is known for covering high-impact and quality news stories for publishers such as CoinGape, The Coin Republic, and The Crypto Times, while perfecting and training multiple journalists during his tenure. Being a Master of Technology degree holder, analytics thinker, and tech enthusiast, he has shared his knowledge of disruptive technologies in over 6000 news articles and papers.