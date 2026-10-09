Home / Crypto News / MSTR Stock Price Rises as Barclays Raises Strategy Target to $175

MSTR Stock Price Rises as Barclays Raises Strategy Target to $175

Rupam Roy
By Rupam Roy
Rupam Roy

Rupam Roy

News Writer & Journalist
Expertise : Crypto, Blockchain, Web3, Artificial Intelligence (AI), Global News, Stock Market
Rupam is a seasoned professional with three years of experience in the financial market, where he has developed a reputation as a meticulous research analyst and insightful journalist. He thrives on exploring the dynamic nuances of the financial landscape. Currently serving as a sub-editor at Coingape, Rupam's expertise extends beyond conventional boundaries. His role involves breaking stories, analyzing AI-related developments, providing real-time updates on the crypto market, and presenting insightful economic news. Rupam's career is characterized by a deep passion for unraveling the complexities of finance and delivering impactful stories that resonate with a diverse audience.
Read full bio
Why Trust CoinGape
CoinGape has covered the cryptocurrency industry since 2017, aiming to provide informative insights to our readers. Our journal analysts bring years of experience in market analysis and blockchain technology to ensure factual accuracy and balanced reporting. By following our Editorial Policy, our writers verify every source, fact-check each story, rely on reputable sources, and attribute quotes and media correctly. We also follow a rigorous Review Methodology when evaluating exchanges and tools. From emerging blockchain projects and coin launches to industry events and technical developments, we cover all facets of the digital asset space with unwavering commitment to timely, relevant information.
MSTR Stock Price Forecast as Strategy Emerges the 16th Most-Traded US Stock After 16% Rally

Highlights

  • MSTR stock price jumps over 3.6% as Barclays raises its price target to $175 from $160.
  • Barclays analyst Nik Cremo has placed the firm among the US payments and fintech service providers.
  • Strategy shares gain momentum as Bitcoin rebounds from a 24-hour low near $80,300.
AD Trade Bitcoin, Ethereum and 500+ cryptocurrencies on Bitget - Trade Now

The MSTR stock price has surged more than 3% in today’s session, after gaining a bullish outlook from Barclays, which might have fueled investors’ confidence. In addition, it also comes in tandem with the Bitcoin price recovery to around $82,700, after falling to as low as $80.3k in the past 24 hours.

Notably, Barclays has raised its price target for the Strategy stock, while placing the firm among the payments and fintech players in the US. So, here we explore the recent performance of the MSTR stock price and see why Barclays has lifted its target for the asset.

Barclays Raises MSTR Stock Price Target to $175

The MSTR stock price today rose more than 3.6% and exchanged hands at $157.02 at the time of writing. With the latest gain, the stock has added more than 18% over the past 30 days, while rising about 22% over the past six months.

Strategy MSTR Stock Price
Source: Yahoo Finance

Amid this, Barclays has increased its 12-month price target for Strategy (MSTR) stock to $175 from $160. Analyst Nik Cremo reaffirmed the bank’s Overweight rating on October 9, signaling a positive view of the stock’s prospects.

Meanwhile, the revised target represents an increase of approximately 9.4% from the previous estimate. Besides, it also suggests potential upside of over 11% from recent trading levels.

While the latest assessment offers investors another reason to reassess Strategy’s position, the most notable development involves how Barclays classifies the company. Rather than viewing Strategy exclusively as a Bitcoin investment vehicle, Barclays places it within the US payments and financial technology sector.

This classification brings companies such as Visa and Mastercard into the broader comparison. The move also suggests that Strategy’s market position deserves consideration beyond its Bitcoin holdings alone.

Meanwhile, US President Donald Trump has also revealed adding more shares of Strategy in his portfolio in the latest ethics filing. This might have also helped in the recent gains in the MSTR stock price.

Bitcoin Recovery Adds Momentum to Strategy Stock

The Strategy (MSTR) stock price often moves in tandem with Bitcoin. Having said that, the recent recovery in BTC price from a 24-hour low of near $80k to around $83k appears to have offered some relief to market participants.

Meanwhile, Strategy’s business model makes the cryptocurrency’s price movements particularly important. The company has built its corporate treasury around Bitcoin, making the MSTR stock price sensitive to changes in market sentiment toward the flagship crypto.

In addition, Strategy’s continued Bitcoin accumulation remains central to its investment strategy. According to the supplied figures, the company purchased another 334 BTC last week for approximately $28.7 million. Besides,

Now, with the firm holding 848,000 BTC at the time of writing, investors are keeping close track of the BTC price movements for cues on the potential movement of the MSTR stock price. If BTC continues to move towards the north, it could also help Strategy stock hit Barclays ‘ $ 175 target in the near future.

However, while MicroStrategy serves as an equity proxy for cryptocurrency exposure, US-based investors looking to buy and custody the actual underlying asset can use fully compliant US crypto exchanges for secure fiat gateways.

Investment disclaimer: The content reflects the author’s personal views and current market conditions. Please conduct your own research before investing in cryptocurrencies, as neither the author nor the publication is responsible for any financial losses.
Ad Disclosure: This site may feature sponsored content and affiliate links. All advertisements are clearly labeled, and ad partners have no influence over our editorial content.
AD
BestChange

Instant Currency Exchange at BestChange with Ease

  • Compare Rates Across 1000+ Exchanges
  • Access 250+ Cryptocurrencies & Pairs
  • Save Time with Real-Time Price Tracking
  • Trusted & Verified Exchange Listings
MemeToro
Sign Up
MemeToro

Why Trust CoinGape

CoinGape has covered the cryptocurrency industry since 2017, aiming to provide informative insights Read more… to our readers. Our journal analysts bring years of experience in market analysis and blockchain technology to ensure factual accuracy and balanced reporting. By following our Editorial Policy, our writers verify every source, fact-check each story, rely on reputable sources, and attribute quotes and media correctly. We also follow a rigorous Review Methodology when evaluating exchanges and tools. From emerging blockchain projects and coin launches to industry events and technical developments, we cover all facets of the digital asset space with unwavering commitment to timely, relevant information.

  • Latest
  • /
  • Trending
XRP Ledger’s Batch Amendment Goes Live, Enabling Multiple Transactions in One
Morgan Stanley Raises Coinbase Stock Price Target to $258 Before Earnings
US Targets $1 Billion in Crypto Assets in Economic Crackdown on Iran
Ledger Exploit: Wallet Maker Investigates Alleged $86M Drain From Customer Wallets
Ripple Chairman & Democratic Megadonor Chris Larsen Donated $22.5M: US FEC

Premium Partners

image
Binance
Sign Up
image
BestChange
Sign Up
image
BitGet
Sign Up
Newsletter
Your crypto brief.
Delivered every day.
  • Insights that move markets
  • 100,000 active subscribers
By signing-up you agree to our Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy.

GLOBAL ONCHAIN SUMMIT MUMBAI 2026

The Institutional Leaders Are Coming Together in India.

Join leading institutions, founders & industry leaders shaping the future of onchain finance.
Apply Now

Related Articles

MARA Holdings Dumps 996 BTC During $1 Billion in Crypto Market Liquidations

MARA Holdings Dumps 996 BTC During $1 Billion in Crypto Market Liquidations
an image of Bitcoin logo and the U.S. and Iran flag

Trump Rules Out Strikes Against Iran Before Midterms, Bitcoin Climbs
Bitcoin Price Prediction as $400 Billion Gold and Silver Selloff Shakes Markets

Bitcoin News: US Govt Moves 12K BTC Again, More Selloff Incoming?
Russia's Moscow Exchange Plans to Launch Crypto Trading in December, Bitcoin and XRP Expected

BREAKING: Russia’s Moscow Exchange Plans to Launch Crypto Trading in December
BitGo CEO Mike Belshe Rejects Claim That AI Can Break Bitcoin

BitGo CEO Mike Belshe Rejects Claim That AI Can Break Bitcoin
Crypto Market Selloff Deepens as $700M in Bitcoin, ETH, XRP, SOL, DOGE, XAU Liquidated

Crypto Market Selloff Deepens as $700M in Bitcoin, ETH, XRP, SOL, DOGE, XAU Liquidated

Top Picks: Project discovery & trends

Best Crypto Cards (Credit, Debit & Prepaid)
Best RWA Tokenization Platforms
Best Crypto AI Trading Bots In 2026
Best Crypto Prediction Markets
About Author
Rupam Roy
About Author
Rupam Roy
Rupam is a seasoned professional with three years of experience in the financial market, where he has developed a reputation as a meticulous research analyst and insightful journalist. He thrives on exploring the dynamic nuances of the financial landscape. Currently serving as a sub-editor at Coingape, Rupam's expertise extends beyond conventional boundaries. His role involves breaking stories, analyzing AI-related developments, providing real-time updates on the crypto market, and presenting insightful economic news. Rupam's career is characterized by a deep passion for unraveling the complexities of finance and delivering impactful stories that resonate with a diverse audience.