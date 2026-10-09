MSTR Stock Price Rises as Barclays Raises Strategy Target to $175

The MSTR stock price has surged more than 3% in today’s session, after gaining a bullish outlook from Barclays, which might have fueled investors’ confidence. In addition, it also comes in tandem with the Bitcoin price recovery to around $82,700, after falling to as low as $80.3k in the past 24 hours.

Notably, Barclays has raised its price target for the Strategy stock, while placing the firm among the payments and fintech players in the US. So, here we explore the recent performance of the MSTR stock price and see why Barclays has lifted its target for the asset.

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Barclays Raises MSTR Stock Price Target to $175

The MSTR stock price today rose more than 3.6% and exchanged hands at $157.02 at the time of writing. With the latest gain, the stock has added more than 18% over the past 30 days, while rising about 22% over the past six months.

Amid this, Barclays has increased its 12-month price target for Strategy (MSTR) stock to $175 from $160. Analyst Nik Cremo reaffirmed the bank’s Overweight rating on October 9, signaling a positive view of the stock’s prospects.

Meanwhile, the revised target represents an increase of approximately 9.4% from the previous estimate. Besides, it also suggests potential upside of over 11% from recent trading levels.

While the latest assessment offers investors another reason to reassess Strategy’s position, the most notable development involves how Barclays classifies the company. Rather than viewing Strategy exclusively as a Bitcoin investment vehicle, Barclays places it within the US payments and financial technology sector.

This classification brings companies such as Visa and Mastercard into the broader comparison. The move also suggests that Strategy’s market position deserves consideration beyond its Bitcoin holdings alone.

Meanwhile, US President Donald Trump has also revealed adding more shares of Strategy in his portfolio in the latest ethics filing. This might have also helped in the recent gains in the MSTR stock price.

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Bitcoin Recovery Adds Momentum to Strategy Stock

The Strategy (MSTR) stock price often moves in tandem with Bitcoin. Having said that, the recent recovery in BTC price from a 24-hour low of near $80k to around $83k appears to have offered some relief to market participants.

Meanwhile, Strategy’s business model makes the cryptocurrency’s price movements particularly important. The company has built its corporate treasury around Bitcoin, making the MSTR stock price sensitive to changes in market sentiment toward the flagship crypto.

In addition, Strategy’s continued Bitcoin accumulation remains central to its investment strategy. According to the supplied figures, the company purchased another 334 BTC last week for approximately $28.7 million. Besides,

Now, with the firm holding 848,000 BTC at the time of writing, investors are keeping close track of the BTC price movements for cues on the potential movement of the MSTR stock price. If BTC continues to move towards the north, it could also help Strategy stock hit Barclays ‘ $ 175 target in the near future.

However, while MicroStrategy serves as an equity proxy for cryptocurrency exposure, US-based investors looking to buy and custody the actual underlying asset can use fully compliant US crypto exchanges for secure fiat gateways.