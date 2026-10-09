XRP Ledger’s Batch Amendment Goes Live, Enabling Multiple Transactions in One

The XRP Ledger’s (XRPL) Batch feature is now live on the mainnet, unlocking a new use case for institutional and retail investors. A notable feature of this amendment is that users can now execute several transactions in one, a move which XRPL validator Vet described as a big unlock.

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XRP Ledger’s Batch Feature Goes Live

XRPScan data shows that the Batch feature is now live on the mainnet, two weeks after the proposal passed the majority threshold. 30 validators voted in favor of the feature, while only five voted against it.

The XRP Ledger feature enables users to execute multiple transactions in one. Commenting on this development, XRPL validator Vet said, “Its a massively important functionality for the XRP Ledger to allow crucial use cases for institutions and also retail builders.”

He cited hw the use case could be key for OTC trades, DvP settlement, NFTF for NFT swaps, and trustless transaction execution dependencies. He added that the use cases’ creativity has no limits and described it as a big unlock.

The release of the XRP Ledger Batch feature on mainnet comes just as the network’s new lending protocol version opens for validator voting. The lending protocol version introduces closed-ended vaults and cash-basis accounting for XRPL lending.

Batch feature is now LIVE !! Major props to all the engineers and validators to get this over the finish line. Its a massively important functionality for the XRP Ledger to allow crucial use cases for institutions and also retail builders. Think of OTC trades, DvP, NFT for NFT swap, trustless transaction execution dependencies and so much more. The use cases creativity has no limits here. Big unlock folks. — Vet (@Vet_X0) October 9, 2026

The XRP price is notably in the green today amid the release of the XRP Ledger feature. The coin is trading at around $1.38, up less than 1%, according to TradingView data. However, XRP is still down over 7% over the past week.