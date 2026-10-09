Home / Crypto News / XRP Ledger’s Batch Amendment Goes Live, Enabling Multiple Transactions in One

XRP Ledger’s Batch Amendment Goes Live, Enabling Multiple Transactions in One

Boluwatife Adeyemi
By Boluwatife Adeyemi
Boluwatife Adeyemi

Boluwatife Adeyemi

Managing Editor (News)
Expertise : Crypto, Stocks, Tokenization, AI, Prediction Markets, Crypto Regulation
Boluwatife Adeyemi is a well-experienced crypto news writer and editor with a focus on macro topics, crypto policy and regulation and the intersection between DeFi and TradFi. He has a knack for simplifying the most technical concepts and making them easy for crypto newbies to understand. Boluwatife is also a lawyer, who holds a law degree from the University of Ibadan. He also holds a certification in Digital Marketing. Away from writing, he is an avid basketball lover, a traveler, and a part-time degen.
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CoinGape has covered the cryptocurrency industry since 2017, aiming to provide informative insights to our readers. Our journal analysts bring years of experience in market analysis and blockchain technology to ensure factual accuracy and balanced reporting. By following our Editorial Policy, our writers verify every source, fact-check each story, rely on reputable sources, and attribute quotes and media correctly. We also follow a rigorous Review Methodology when evaluating exchanges and tools. From emerging blockchain projects and coin launches to industry events and technical developments, we cover all facets of the digital asset space with unwavering commitment to timely, relevant information.
an image to represent XRP Ledger

Highlights

  • XRP Ledger's Batch feature is now live on the mainnet.
  • It enables the settlement of up to 8 transactions in one go.
  • XRPL validator Vet described it as a big use case for institutions and retail investors.
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The XRP Ledger’s (XRPL) Batch feature is now live on the mainnet, unlocking a new use case for institutional and retail investors. A notable feature of this amendment is that users can now execute several transactions in one, a move which XRPL validator Vet described as a big unlock.

XRP Ledger’s Batch Feature Goes Live

XRPScan data shows that the Batch feature is now live on the mainnet, two weeks after the proposal passed the majority threshold. 30 validators voted in favor of the feature, while only five voted against it.

The XRP Ledger feature enables users to execute multiple transactions in one. Commenting on this development, XRPL validator Vet said, “Its a massively important functionality for the XRP Ledger to allow crucial use cases for institutions and also retail builders.”

He cited hw the use case could be key for OTC trades, DvP settlement, NFTF for NFT swaps, and trustless transaction execution dependencies. He added that the use cases’ creativity has no limits and described it as a big unlock.

The release of the XRP Ledger Batch feature on mainnet comes just as the network’s new lending protocol version opens for validator voting. The lending protocol version introduces closed-ended vaults and cash-basis accounting for XRPL lending.

The XRP price is notably in the green today amid the release of the XRP Ledger feature. The coin is trading at around $1.38, up less than 1%, according to TradingView data. However, XRP is still down over 7% over the past week.

Source: TradingView
Investment disclaimer: The content reflects the author’s personal views and current market conditions. Please conduct your own research before investing in cryptocurrencies, as neither the author nor the publication is responsible for any financial losses.
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Why Trust CoinGape

CoinGape has covered the cryptocurrency industry since 2017, aiming to provide informative insights Read more… to our readers. Our journal analysts bring years of experience in market analysis and blockchain technology to ensure factual accuracy and balanced reporting. By following our Editorial Policy, our writers verify every source, fact-check each story, rely on reputable sources, and attribute quotes and media correctly. We also follow a rigorous Review Methodology when evaluating exchanges and tools. From emerging blockchain projects and coin launches to industry events and technical developments, we cover all facets of the digital asset space with unwavering commitment to timely, relevant information.

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About Author
Boluwatife Adeyemi
About Author
Boluwatife Adeyemi
Boluwatife Adeyemi is a well-experienced crypto news writer and editor with a focus on macro topics, crypto policy and regulation and the intersection between DeFi and TradFi. He has a knack for simplifying the most technical concepts and making them easy for crypto newbies to understand. Boluwatife is also a lawyer, who holds a law degree from the University of Ibadan. He also holds a certification in Digital Marketing. Away from writing, he is an avid basketball lover, a traveler, and a part-time degen.