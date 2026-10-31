Home / Crypto News / Crypto Hack Tracker Chainalysis Confirms It Was Hit by Agentic AI-Driven Cyberattack

Crypto Hack Tracker Chainalysis Confirms It Was Hit by Agentic AI-Driven Cyberattack

Varinder Singh
By Varinder Singh
Varinder Singh

Varinder Singh

Independent Sr. Journalist
Expertise : Bitcoin, Crypto, Global Macro, DeFi, Blockchain, Web3, US Stocks, AI, Regulations and Lawsuits, & More
Varinder is a seasoned leader in the fintech and crypto media with over 13 years of experience, including over 7 years dedicated to blockchain, crypto, and Web3 developments. He is known for covering high-impact and quality news stories for publishers such as CoinGape, The Coin Republic, and The Crypto Times, while perfecting and training multiple journalists during his tenure. Being a Master of Technology degree holder, analytics thinker, and tech enthusiast, he has shared his knowledge of disruptive technologies in over 6000 news articles and papers.
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Crypto Hack Tracker Chainalysis Confirms It Was Hit by Agentic AI-Driven Cyberattack

Highlights

  • Chainalysis on Friday confirmed it suffered a cyberattack using agentic AI.
  • The breach exposed customer names, email addresses, user IDs, and organizational roles.
  • Chainalysis claimed the security incident is unrelated to $6.3 billion Binance hack.
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Blockchain analytics firm Chainalysis on Friday confirmed it suffered a cyberattack in which hackers used agentic AI to gain unauthorized access to its systems and internal tools. The security breach has exposed customer names, email addresses, user IDs, and organizational roles.

Chainalysis Suffers Security Breach Using Offensive Agentic AI Techniques

According to the official statement by Chainalysis, it recently suffered an agentic AI cybersecurity incident similar to other tech platforms in recent weeks. The investigation has found no evidence of unauthorized access to investigation content, authentication credentials, or session tokens.

Chainalysis confirmed the cyberattack has compromised some non-sensitive customer data, such as user IDs, full names, email addresses, and organization role labels for users. The team is investigating unauthorized activity further, patching vulnerabilities, and hardening its systems.

“Our team is working with leading cybersecurity experts to investigate this activity and harden our systems. We’ve proactively notified all of our customers and will keep them updated as our work progresses,” said Chainalysis.

Chainalysis did not specify the hacker or detail into the agentic AI techniques used. However, security experts note that agentic AI systems can autonomously identify vulnerabilities, coordinate multi-step attacks, and adapt in real time, which makes them especially formidable.

Firm Claims No Relation to $6.3 Billion Binance Hack

Chainalysis didn’t revealed the date of the cyberattack, the incident comes amid a major crypto security breach. As reported, the world’s largest cryptocurrency exchange Binance suffered a hack worth $6.3 billion. Chainalysis argued its security incident is not related to the Binance crypto theft.

While there is no confirmed link between the two incidents, the rising hacks on prominent crypto entities underscore the need for the crypto industry to look into vulnerabilities and strengthen its systems.

As investigations continue, both Chainalysis and Binance have urged users to remain vigilant and prioritize security best practices.

Notably, Chainalysis blamed hacker group TraderTraitor for the Binance hack. TraderTraitor is a unit of North Korea government-sponsored hacker Lazarus Group that has exploited multiple crypto firms and platforms including Bybit, Bitget, and Ronin Network.

Rise in North Korea-Linked Crypto Hacks

Chainalysis revealed that suspected North Korea-linked hacks account for nearly 89% of reported crypto hack losses so far this year. In 2021, that share was 15%.

The average reported loss per suspected DPRK-linked hack rose from $50.65 million in 2021 to $185.65 million in 2026 YTD. This is a major concerns as it is about 3.7x larger.

From 2021 through October 29, 2026 suspected DPRK-linked hacks account for $13.24 billion of the $22.34 billion in reported losses, about 59%.

North Korea-Linked Crypto Hacks
North Korea-Linked Crypto Hacks. Source: Chainalysis

Also Read: How the 2026 U.S. Midterm Elections Could Impact Crypto

Investment disclaimer: The content reflects the author’s personal views and current market conditions. Please conduct your own research before investing in cryptocurrencies, as neither the author nor the publication is responsible for any financial losses.
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CoinGape has covered the cryptocurrency industry since 2017, aiming to provide informative insights Read more… to our readers. Our journal analysts bring years of experience in market analysis and blockchain technology to ensure factual accuracy and balanced reporting. By following our Editorial Policy, our writers verify every source, fact-check each story, rely on reputable sources, and attribute quotes and media correctly. We also follow a rigorous Review Methodology when evaluating exchanges and tools. From emerging blockchain projects and coin launches to industry events and technical developments, we cover all facets of the digital asset space with unwavering commitment to timely, relevant information.

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About Author
Varinder Singh
About Author
Varinder Singh
Varinder is a seasoned leader in the fintech and crypto media with over 13 years of experience, including over 7 years dedicated to blockchain, crypto, and Web3 developments. He is known for covering high-impact and quality news stories for publishers such as CoinGape, The Coin Republic, and The Crypto Times, while perfecting and training multiple journalists during his tenure. Being a Master of Technology degree holder, analytics thinker, and tech enthusiast, he has shared his knowledge of disruptive technologies in over 6000 news articles and papers.