Home / Crypto News / South Africa’s Absa Becomes First African Bank to Offer Crypto Custody

South Africa’s Absa Becomes First African Bank to Offer Crypto Custody

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By Coingapestaff
Coingapestaff

Coingapestaff

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CoinGape comprises an experienced team of native content writers and editors working round the clock to cover news globally and present news as a fact rather than an opinion. CoinGape writers and reporters contributed to this article.
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Highlights

  • Absa becomes Africa’s first bank to offer regulated crypto custody services directly to institutional clients.
  • The custody platform supports Bitcoin, Ether, USDC and XRP Ledger assets, with more assets planned.
  • South Africa’s major crypto providers held R25.3 billion in digital assets by late 2024 collectively.
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South Africa’s Absa Group has become Africa’s first bank to offer digital-asset custody. The service gives institutional clients regulated access to storage and transfers for Bitcoin, Ether, USDC and XRPL assets.

Absa Launches Crypto Custody for Institutional Clients

Absa has rolled out its Digital Asset Custody platform in South Africa after receiving regulatory approval. The Johannesburg-based bank initially targets asset managers, non-bank financial institutions and corporate clients. Retail customers are not part of the initial rollout.

The platform allows institutions to hold, manage and transfer digital assets through Absa’s banking infrastructure. Bitcoin currently accounts for the largest share of assets in custody. Absa also supports Ether, USDC and assets on the XRP Ledger.

Absa built the custody platform with Ripple technology to manage digital assets. Its Corporate and Investment Banking division operates the service after the companies previously announced their custody partnership.

Absa Eyes Wider Crypto Custody Expansion

Absa plans to support more crypto assets as institutional demand develops. However, the bank has not given a timeline or confirmed which assets it could add next.

“We expect to extend this to other client segments in South Africa in due course,” Rob Downs, head of digital assets at Absa Corporate and Investment Banking, said.

Downs added that Absa is “actively working” to introduce the service in some of its other African markets. Those plans remain subject to regulatory approval in each market.

As earlier reported by CoinGape, major financial institutions have also expanded their digital-asset custody offerings as banks develop infrastructure for institutional crypto holdings.

South Africa Crypto Custody Market Reaches R25.3 Billion

Absa enters the sector as crypto assets held by major South African providers continue to grow. Luno, VALR and Ovex held R25.3 billion, or about $1.5 billion, by the end of 2024.

The South African Reserve Bank reported that the figure had more than doubled from below R10 billion in early 2023. The increase covers assets held by the three licensed providers.

Absa will now compete for institutional assets through its regulated banking infrastructure. Its entry gives South African companies and asset managers another custody option as banks expand their crypto custody infrastructure.

Investment disclaimer: The content reflects the author’s personal views and current market conditions. Please conduct your own research before investing in cryptocurrencies, as neither the author nor the publication is responsible for any financial losses.
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Why Trust CoinGape

CoinGape has covered the cryptocurrency industry since 2017, aiming to provide informative insights Read more… to our readers. Our journal analysts bring years of experience in market analysis and blockchain technology to ensure factual accuracy and balanced reporting. By following our Editorial Policy, our writers verify every source, fact-check each story, rely on reputable sources, and attribute quotes and media correctly. We also follow a rigorous Review Methodology when evaluating exchanges and tools. From emerging blockchain projects and coin launches to industry events and technical developments, we cover all facets of the digital asset space with unwavering commitment to timely, relevant information.

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About Author
Coingapestaff
About Author
Coingapestaff
CoinGape comprises an experienced team of native content writers and editors working round the clock to cover news globally and present news as a fact rather than an opinion. CoinGape writers and reporters contributed to this article.