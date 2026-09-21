ECB’s Pontes Goes Live as One of Four Day-One DLT Platforms Runs on XRP Ledger Tech

Pontes, the European Central Bank’s wholesale digital settlement bridge, went live on Monday, September 21. ECB President Christine Lagarde confirmed the launch following the Eurogroup meeting.

Four day-one market operators are now connected. One of them runs infrastructure derived from XRP Ledger technology. That detail has put Pontes firmly on the radar of XRP investors globally.

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What Pontes Actually Does, and Why XRPL Is in the Room

At its core, Pontes connects market DLT platforms to the Eurosystem’s existing TARGET payment rails.

Tokenized securities can now settle the cash leg in real central-bank money.

Settlement runs via a dual model, either cash tokens on a Eurosystem DLT, or a trigger into T2 real-time gross settlement. The technical shorthand is DvP via Hash-Link.

The four day-one operators are Clearstream, SWIAT, Cashlink, and Axiology. Axiology is a Lithuanian DLT firm founded by former Bank of Lithuania board member Marius Jurgilas.

ECB annexes from the 2024 wholesale trials confirmed that Axiology’s settlement system benefits from XRP Ledger technology.

That does not mean the ECB settled in public $XRP. Cash still clears in euro central bank money. Axiology runs a permissioned, XRPL-derived stack on the asset leg.

That distinction matters. Isabel Schnabel argued last month that on-chain central-bank money is no longer optional for euro sovereignty. Pontes is the ECB’s answer. Today it stops being a pilot.

The system runs roughly from 09:00 to 16:00 CET on TARGET business days. Launch fees are set at EUR 2,500 per participant and EUR 15,000 per operator, with no per-trade charge at start.

The ECB targets longer hours in 2027 and 24/7 multi-currency settlement by mid-2028.

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What It Means for XRP, and Where the Investor Trap Lies

The context for XRP bulls keeps building. Ripple holds a MiCA passport across the EEA.

Aviva’s tokenized fund on XRPL is already live. JPMorgan, Ondo, and Ripple completed a cross-border tokenized treasury settlement on XRPL earlier this year.

XRPL RWA holdings are cited near $4 billion. And XRPL 3.4.0 lending amendments are already live on the protocol.

But 21Shares has flagged the tension plainly, utility can scale without driving XRP token demand.

Institutions can adopt XRPL-derived rails without buying public XRP. Axiology’s role inside Pontes is the clearest live example yet of that split. Technology adoption is confirmed. Token demand is not automatic.

Still, the direction is clear. Ripple’s wholesale tokenization push is gaining institutional ground on both sides of the Atlantic.

Atomic settlement via Batch V1.1 is pulling the public XRPL closer to what institutional DvP workflows require.

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