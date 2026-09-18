Home / Crypto News / XRP Ledger CTO Flags Unexplained Hub Stability as 3.4.0 Peer Protections Go Live

XRP Ledger CTO Flags Unexplained Hub Stability as 3.4.0 Peer Protections Go Live

Pardon Joshua
By Pardon Joshua
Pardon Joshua

Pardon Joshua

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Pardon Joshua Ngushual is a B2B crypto content writer and SEO/AEO specialist with over five years of experience covering blockchain, digital assets, and Web3 markets. He writes for leading crypto publications including CoinGape, CoinMedium, CoinNewsSpan, UnoCrypto, The Crypto Times, and Token Minds, with a portfolio spanning breaking news, market analysis, price predictions, prediction markets, and long-form editorial features on stablecoins, real-world assets (RWA), and blockchain PR. An Ahrefs-certified marketing professional, Pardon combines editorial craft with data-driven search strategy, building reusable content frameworks and optimizing for both traditional SEO and emerging AI-answer engines. He has developed full editorial pipelines aligned to strict publication house styles and delivered content audits and SEO strategy proposals for fintech and crypto clients.
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Ex-Ripple CTO Reveals Stability as XRPL Upgrade Unlocks Tokenization Scalability

Highlights

  • David Schwartz says his XRPL hub has recovered to 500+ active peers, near a two-week high of 509.
  • The Ripple CTO Emeritus can't confirm the cause, though the XRP Ledger 3.4.0 peer-protection update may be a factor.
  • The hub is a network health signal for operators, not a price catalyst, as XRP lags despite $1.7B in spot ETF inflows.
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Ripple CTO Emeritus David Schwartz says his private XRPL hub has become noticeably more stable over the past two weeks.

Writing on X on September 17, Schwartz confirmed that active connections are back above 500. He does not know why, and that uncertainty is precisely what makes the update worth watching.

Schwartz’s Hub Recovers, With No Clear Explanation

Schwartz posted that his XRPL hub had seen “fewer peer disconnects” over a two-week stretch. Charts attached to the post showed roughly 501 active peers, near a two-week high of 509.

A brief dip around September 15–16 was a monitoring glitch only, he clarified, not a real connection drop.

His follow-up post carried a dry note of self-awareness. Schwartz joked that someone might be making “meaningless inbound stable connections” just to make him feel satisfied. That humor aside, the numbers are real and the direction is positive.

Context matters here. Back in July, the hub was logging `onReadMessage: No message of desired type` errors and shedding peers.

Then came the network-wide manifest-flood period in late August. By early September, the hub was holding around ~400 peers.

Now it sits above 500, a quiet but meaningful recovery, as his earlier hub downtime during the xrpld 3.2.0 upgrade showed how quickly peer counts can slide when network stress bites.

Notably, the XRP Ledger 3.4.0 release, which shipped peer-protection improvements alongside new lending amendments.

Whether that explains the stability boost, Schwartz has not confirmed. The cause, for now, remains unknown.

Separately, the ledger itself has been printing load records. A 3,254-transaction block after fixCleanup activation showed that the protocol can absorb real throughput.

Meanwhile, Schwartz recently joined the XRP Ledger Foundation board, giving his public hub commentary added institutional weight.

What This Means for Investors, And What It Doesn’t

Schwartz runs this XRPL hub as a high-capacity relay between UNL validators, other hubs, and application servers. It is not a consensus validator by itself.

When it holds 500+ healthy connections, it is a live signal that one major public relay is no longer under stress. That is relevant for operators. It is not a price catalyst.

On the market side, spot XRP ETFs have pulled in more than $1.7B in inflows, even as the XRP price has lagged under pressure from the Senate CLARITY Act cloture failure.

Hub peer counts do not close that valuation gap. Demand from ETF buyers and network-level health are different signals.

Some community accounts have already welded this XRPL hub update onto Schwartz’s older remark, that XRP could one day outpace Bitcoin in market cap, and onto unrelated token promotions.

Investors should keep those narratives separate. Schwartz has also been clear on the “ghost chain” debate, his hub is one node. It should never become a single point of reliance, or a single point of hype.

From on-chain data to charting, explore these free crypto tools every investor should know.

Investment disclaimer: The content reflects the author’s personal views and current market conditions. Please conduct your own research before investing in cryptocurrencies, as neither the author nor the publication is responsible for any financial losses.
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Why Trust CoinGape

CoinGape has covered the cryptocurrency industry since 2017, aiming to provide informative insights Read more… to our readers. Our journal analysts bring years of experience in market analysis and blockchain technology to ensure factual accuracy and balanced reporting. By following our Editorial Policy, our writers verify every source, fact-check each story, rely on reputable sources, and attribute quotes and media correctly. We also follow a rigorous Review Methodology when evaluating exchanges and tools. From emerging blockchain projects and coin launches to industry events and technical developments, we cover all facets of the digital asset space with unwavering commitment to timely, relevant information.

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About Author
Pardon Joshua
About Author
Pardon Joshua
Pardon Joshua Ngushual is a B2B crypto content writer and SEO/AEO specialist with over five years of experience covering blockchain, digital assets, and Web3 markets. He writes for leading crypto publications including CoinGape, CoinMedium, CoinNewsSpan, UnoCrypto, The Crypto Times, and Token Minds, with a portfolio spanning breaking news, market analysis, price predictions, prediction markets, and long-form editorial features on stablecoins, real-world assets (RWA), and blockchain PR. An Ahrefs-certified marketing professional, Pardon combines editorial craft with data-driven search strategy, building reusable content frameworks and optimizing for both traditional SEO and emerging AI-answer engines. He has developed full editorial pipelines aligned to strict publication house styles and delivered content audits and SEO strategy proposals for fintech and crypto clients.