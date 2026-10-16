Home / Crypto News / Bitcoin News / Breaking: Bitcoin Treasury Strive Announces $700M Upsized Stock IPO To Buy More BTC

Breaking: Bitcoin Treasury Strive Announces $700M Upsized Stock IPO To Buy More BTC

Kritika Mehta
By Kritika Mehta
Kritika Mehta

Kritika Mehta

News Writer & Journalist
Kritika boasts over 4 years of experience in the financial news sector. Currently working as a crypto journalist at Coingape, she has consistently shown a knack for blockchain technology and cryptocurrencies. Kritika combines insightful analysis with a deep understanding of market trends. With a keen interest in technical analysis, she brings a nuanced perspective to her reporting, exploring the intersection of finance, technology, and emerging trends in the crypto space.
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Strive (ASST), a Bitcoin treasury firm, has raised its preferred stock sale to 7 million shares of preferred stock with gross proceeds of around $630 million. On October 15, the company sold 15% Series A Perpetual SATS Preferred Stock at $90 per share. This is an increased offering of 2 million shares, over the original offering. The deal is expected to close Oct. 20 on the usual terms.

Strive Plans to Use IPO Proceeds for Bitcoin Purchases

Strive plans to channel allotment of funds into several corporate needs such as augmenting Bitcoin buying with 35,595 BTC in treasury. The company will also take into account income-generating investments, business extension, working capital as well as other capital expenditures.

It is also considering repurchasing Class A common stock and/or its current SATA preferred stock. Strive may also engage in acquisitions of companies, assets or technologies that are complementary to its operations.

The company is anticipating that it will receive approximately $630 million prior to underwriting fees, commissions and other offering costs. For context, the announced sale equals $700 million, but the figure in the headline is based on the gross proceeds at a higher valuation of the shares.

The money may be used to fund Strive’s purchase of Bitcoin and other Bitcoin-related products, as well as other corporate goals, said Strive.

SATS Stock Offers 15% Annual Dividends

Newly offered preferred shares of the SATS pay a 15% dividend per year based on a stated value of $100 per share, per the announcement. Dividend payments will be subject to the approval of the Strive board and availability of funds for legal distribution.

The first scheduled dividend date is Nov. 9, 2026. If the first payment is made on a full declaration, then it will be to the dividends that have been earned since the close of the offering.

Strive will also be increasing its dividend reserve when it closes. The company will pay $22.50 per share in the first 18 months and will set that aside as a fund to be paid out in the future. The actual cash and securities that the company has on its books will be used for reserve.

The preferred stock pays an initial liquidation preference of $100 per share, subject to adjustments based on the price of the preferred stock in the market and trading volume. It may also be necessary for the holders to redeem their shares after specified fundamental changes, on terms specified in the terms applicable to the securities.

Barclays and Cantor are joint book running managers and Clear Street is the lead manager.

Investment disclaimer: The content reflects the author’s personal views and current market conditions. Please conduct your own research before investing in cryptocurrencies, as neither the author nor the publication is responsible for any financial losses.
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Why Trust CoinGape

CoinGape has covered the cryptocurrency industry since 2017, aiming to provide informative insights Read more… to our readers. Our journal analysts bring years of experience in market analysis and blockchain technology to ensure factual accuracy and balanced reporting. By following our Editorial Policy, our writers verify every source, fact-check each story, rely on reputable sources, and attribute quotes and media correctly. We also follow a rigorous Review Methodology when evaluating exchanges and tools. From emerging blockchain projects and coin launches to industry events and technical developments, we cover all facets of the digital asset space with unwavering commitment to timely, relevant information.

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About Author
Kritika Mehta
About Author
Kritika Mehta
Kritika boasts over 4 years of experience in the financial news sector. Currently working as a crypto journalist at Coingape, she has consistently shown a knack for blockchain technology and cryptocurrencies. Kritika combines insightful analysis with a deep understanding of market trends. With a keen interest in technical analysis, she brings a nuanced perspective to her reporting, exploring the intersection of finance, technology, and emerging trends in the crypto space.