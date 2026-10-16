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Home / Crypto News / Pi Network Mainnet Upgrade LIVE Updates Today Oct. 16: Will PI Coin Price Rally With V28 Protocol Launch?
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Pi Network Mainnet Upgrade LIVE Updates Today Oct. 16: Will PI Coin Price Rally With V28 Protocol Launch?

Pi Network Mainnet Upgrade LIVE Updates Today Oct. 16: Will PI Coin Price Rally With V28 Protocol Launch?
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Kritika Mehta
By Kritika Mehta
News Writer & Journalist
Published 2 days ago
Kritika Mehta

Kritika Mehta

News Writer & Journalist
Kritika boasts over 4 years of experience in the financial news sector. Currently working as a crypto journalist at Coingape, she has consistently shown a knack for blockchain technology and cryptocurrencies. Kritika combines insightful analysis with a deep understanding of market trends. With a keen interest in technical analysis, she brings a nuanced perspective to her reporting, exploring the intersection of finance, technology, and emerging trends in the crypto space.
Read full bio
Why Trust CoinGape
CoinGape has covered the cryptocurrency industry since 2017, aiming to provide informative insights to our readers. Our journal analysts bring years of experience in market analysis and blockchain technology to ensure factual accuracy and balanced reporting. By following our Editorial Policy, our writers verify every source, fact-check each story, rely on reputable sources, and attribute quotes and media correctly. We also follow a rigorous Review Methodology when evaluating exchanges and tools. From emerging blockchain projects and coin launches to industry events and technical developments, we cover all facets of the digital asset space with unwavering commitment to timely, relevant information.

Pi Network Mainnet Upgrade LIVE Updates Today October 16: Pi Network is in focus today as the project prepares for its Protocol v28 Mainnet upgrade on October 16. The update is part of a resurgence in the roadmap of the network’s development, as investors are keen to see if the technical adjustments can facilitate a wider development of the network’s ecosystem.

Hence, investors have been interested in the next price action of PI Coin in preparation for the upcoming upgrade. Meanwhile, the first Pi Ecosystem Summit in November is another development to watch. Stay updated with the latest developments, official announcements, market reactions, and Pi coin price predictions from our live updates on Protocol v28.

04:00:00 PM UTC, 16 October 2026

PI Coin Faces Resistance Near $0.09 as Traders Watch Upgrade

Pi Network Price Outlook: Pi App Studio Updates Pricing August 24

 

PI Coin faces a technical test as traders assess whether its latest recovery can extend beyond nearby resistance. The $0.0890 to $0.0900 range remains an important barrier for bullish momentum. A sustained move above this zone could improve the short-term outlook and put the psychological $0.10 level into focus.

 

Pi Network Price Today as Mainnet Moves to Protocol v28: How High Will Pi Go?
Pi coin price chart. Source: TradingView

 

However, failure to break through could leave the token vulnerable to renewed selling pressure. The scheduled Protocol v28 Mainnet upgrade provides a near-term catalyst, but traders will need to distinguish temporary event-driven speculation from a sustained improvement in market demand.

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03:50:00 PM UTC, 16 October 2026

Pi Network Summit May Highlight New Platform Features

Pi Network Price Eyes 30% Surge Ahead of Pi Mainnet Protocol 26 Upgrade

 

Pi Network’s November Ecosystem Summit is expected to feature new platform releases and demonstrations of applications built by community developers and partner companies. The event could provide a clearer picture of how the project plans to expand its digital ecosystem.

 

New features may attract attention from developers seeking opportunities to build services for Pi users. However, announcements alone will not establish whether those services can achieve sustained adoption. Investors will likely assess the usefulness of the releases, their availability, and evidence of real user engagement when evaluating the event’s significance for Pi Network.

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03:40:00 PM UTC, 16 October 2026

Pi Network Hackathon Could Draw Developer Interest

1 Bullish Sign Pi Network Price May Break Out This Month

 

Pi Network’s first Ecosystem Summit will include a new hackathon, offering developers another opportunity to showcase projects within the ecosystem. The Pi Core Team has yet to provide further details about the initiative, including its structure and participation requirements. The announcement has raised expectations for additional developer-focused activity during the November event.

 

 

A successful hackathon could help surface applications and encourage experimentation across the community. However, the longer-term impact will depend on whether projects move beyond demonstrations and attract active users. Developers’ progress could become an important indicator of ecosystem growth.

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03:30:00 PM UTC, 16 October 2026

Pi Ecosystem Summit Set for November 17–19

Pi Network Price After Protocol v27 Completes Final Test

 

Pi Network has announced its first Pi Ecosystem Summit, scheduled to take place online from November 17 to November 19. The three-day event will feature platform and feature releases, developer demonstrations, and application showcases from community builders and partnering companies.

 

 

The announcement gives ecosystem participants another date to watch as the project continues developing its platform. The summit will also introduce a new hackathon, with further details expected during the event. Investors may look for announcements that demonstrate tangible development progress and expand the range of applications available to Pi users.

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03:10:00 PM UTC, 16 October 2026

Pi Network Price Rises Ahead of Protocol v28 Upgrade

Pi Network Price Today as Mainnet Moves to Protocol v28: How High Will Pi Go?

 

Pi Network price gained momentum on Friday as traders positioned themselves ahead of the scheduled Protocol v28 Mainnet upgrade. PI traded at $0.0805, rising 4.58% over 24 hours and outperforming the overall crypto market, which advanced 1.61% to $2.76 trillion.

 

The move has brought renewed attention to the token’s short-term outlook. However, the price remains below the $0.09 resistance zone, which could determine whether the recovery develops into a stronger rally. Traders are watching for confirmation of the upgrade and sustained buying pressure.

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03:05:00 PM UTC, 16 October 2026

Pi Network Protocol v28 Could Improve Transaction Data Handling

Pi Network Price

 

Pi Network’s Protocol v28 upgrade includes changes to how the network handles delays involving transaction data. The improvement is intended to help applications manage situations in which information does not arrive as expected. More reliable data handling could benefit developers building services that depend on consistent network information.

 

However, the upgrade’s broader value will depend on how applications use the new capabilities and whether they translate into better user experiences. Market participants are monitoring the transition, although technical improvements alone do not guarantee stronger demand for PI or an immediate increase in its price.

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03:00:00 PM UTC, 16 October 2026

Pi Network Developers Prepare For Protocol v28 Transition

Pi Network Price Prediction as Protocol 28 Testnet Upgrade Sets Stage for October Mainnet Launch

 

The Pi network had given its node operators until October 13 to upgrade their software before the upcoming transition to Protocol v28 Mainnet on October 16. The preparation period is intended to make sure that the nodes that participate in the network are prepared for protocol changes in the network.

 

 

This coordination is crucial because nodes contribute to the operation of the network and to processing transactions. Now the focus is on the transition itself and any official announcement by the Pi Core Team. Users will also be looking for messages about technical problems which could impact network access or application functionality.

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02:50:00 PM UTC, 16 October 2026

Pi Network Protocol v28 Targets Smart Contract Improvements

Pi Network Price Prediction This Week: Can Protocol 28 Upgrade Fuel a Rally to $0.1+?

 

The upcoming version of Pi Network’s protocol, v28, has been designed to streamline the application development and maintenance process. The enhancements enable the developers to update sets of smart contracts in one go, instead of making individual updates. The protocol also facilitates safer changes to application data stored in a project as projects develop.

 

The features may simplify the development process for developers working with the Pi system. The actual effect of their practice will depend on how they are implemented and adopted. The new functionality will be monitored by developers and node operators after the Mainnet switch on October 16.

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Why Trust CoinGape

CoinGape has covered the cryptocurrency industry since 2017, aiming to provide informative insights Read more… to our readers. Our journal analysts bring years of experience in market analysis and blockchain technology to ensure factual accuracy and balanced reporting. By following our Editorial Policy, our writers verify every source, fact-check each story, rely on reputable sources, and attribute quotes and media correctly. We also follow a rigorous Review Methodology when evaluating exchanges and tools. From emerging blockchain projects and coin launches to industry events and technical developments, we cover all facets of the digital asset space with unwavering commitment to timely, relevant information.

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About Author
Kritika Mehta
About Author
Kritika Mehta
Kritika boasts over 4 years of experience in the financial news sector. Currently working as a crypto journalist at Coingape, she has consistently shown a knack for blockchain technology and cryptocurrencies. Kritika combines insightful analysis with a deep understanding of market trends. With a keen interest in technical analysis, she brings a nuanced perspective to her reporting, exploring the intersection of finance, technology, and emerging trends in the crypto space.
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