Pi Network Mainnet Upgrade LIVE Updates Today Oct. 16: Will PI Coin Price Rally With V28 Protocol Launch?
PI Coin Faces Resistance Near $0.09 as Traders Watch Upgrade
PI Coin faces a technical test as traders assess whether its latest recovery can extend beyond nearby resistance. The $0.0890 to $0.0900 range remains an important barrier for bullish momentum. A sustained move above this zone could improve the short-term outlook and put the psychological $0.10 level into focus.
However, failure to break through could leave the token vulnerable to renewed selling pressure. The scheduled Protocol v28 Mainnet upgrade provides a near-term catalyst, but traders will need to distinguish temporary event-driven speculation from a sustained improvement in market demand.
Pi Network Summit May Highlight New Platform Features
Pi Network’s November Ecosystem Summit is expected to feature new platform releases and demonstrations of applications built by community developers and partner companies. The event could provide a clearer picture of how the project plans to expand its digital ecosystem.
New features may attract attention from developers seeking opportunities to build services for Pi users. However, announcements alone will not establish whether those services can achieve sustained adoption. Investors will likely assess the usefulness of the releases, their availability, and evidence of real user engagement when evaluating the event’s significance for Pi Network.
Pi Network Hackathon Could Draw Developer Interest
Pi Network’s first Ecosystem Summit will include a new hackathon, offering developers another opportunity to showcase projects within the ecosystem. The Pi Core Team has yet to provide further details about the initiative, including its structure and participation requirements. The announcement has raised expectations for additional developer-focused activity during the November event.
#PiNetwork first-ever Ecosystem Summit will showcase new platform updates, developer tools, ecosystem apps, and details about an upcoming hackathon
The focus is on empowering developers, expanding real-world utility, and driving innovation across the Pi ecosystem@PiCoreTeam pic.twitter.com/9PvxoOU21k
— WaeliaM (@WaeliaMe) October 16, 2026
A successful hackathon could help surface applications and encourage experimentation across the community. However, the longer-term impact will depend on whether projects move beyond demonstrations and attract active users. Developers’ progress could become an important indicator of ecosystem growth.
Pi Ecosystem Summit Set for November 17–19
Pi Network has announced its first Pi Ecosystem Summit, scheduled to take place online from November 17 to November 19. The three-day event will feature platform and feature releases, developer demonstrations, and application showcases from community builders and partnering companies.
Pi Network is introducing the first-ever Pi Ecosystem Summit, a three-day online event on November 17–19, 2026!
While Pi Day and Pi2Day celebrate progress across the broader Pioneer community and network, the Pi Ecosystem Summit will focus on developers, the Pi platform, and… pic.twitter.com/UzdvYAxlxY
— Pi Network (@PiCoreTeam) October 16, 2026
The announcement gives ecosystem participants another date to watch as the project continues developing its platform. The summit will also introduce a new hackathon, with further details expected during the event. Investors may look for announcements that demonstrate tangible development progress and expand the range of applications available to Pi users.
Pi Network Price Rises Ahead of Protocol v28 Upgrade
Pi Network price gained momentum on Friday as traders positioned themselves ahead of the scheduled Protocol v28 Mainnet upgrade. PI traded at $0.0805, rising 4.58% over 24 hours and outperforming the overall crypto market, which advanced 1.61% to $2.76 trillion.
The move has brought renewed attention to the token’s short-term outlook. However, the price remains below the $0.09 resistance zone, which could determine whether the recovery develops into a stronger rally. Traders are watching for confirmation of the upgrade and sustained buying pressure.
Pi Network Protocol v28 Could Improve Transaction Data Handling
Pi Network’s Protocol v28 upgrade includes changes to how the network handles delays involving transaction data. The improvement is intended to help applications manage situations in which information does not arrive as expected. More reliable data handling could benefit developers building services that depend on consistent network information.
However, the upgrade’s broader value will depend on how applications use the new capabilities and whether they translate into better user experiences. Market participants are monitoring the transition, although technical improvements alone do not guarantee stronger demand for PI or an immediate increase in its price.
Pi Network Developers Prepare For Protocol v28 Transition
The Pi network had given its node operators until October 13 to upgrade their software before the upcoming transition to Protocol v28 Mainnet on October 16. The preparation period is intended to make sure that the nodes that participate in the network are prepared for protocol changes in the network.
This coordination is crucial because nodes contribute to the operation of the network and to processing transactions. Now the focus is on the transition itself and any official announcement by the Pi Core Team. Users will also be looking for messages about technical problems which could impact network access or application functionality.
Pi Network Protocol v28 Targets Smart Contract Improvements
The upcoming version of Pi Network’s protocol, v28, has been designed to streamline the application development and maintenance process. The enhancements enable the developers to update sets of smart contracts in one go, instead of making individual updates. The protocol also facilitates safer changes to application data stored in a project as projects develop.
The features may simplify the development process for developers working with the Pi system. The actual effect of their practice will depend on how they are implemented and adopted. The new functionality will be monitored by developers and node operators after the Mainnet switch on October 16.