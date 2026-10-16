Pi Network Mainnet Upgrade LIVE Updates Today Oct. 16: Will PI Coin Price Rally With V28 Protocol Launch?

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Kritika boasts over 4 years of experience in the financial news sector. Currently working as a crypto journalist at Coingape, she has consistently shown a knack for blockchain technology and cryptocurrencies. Kritika combines insightful analysis with a deep understanding of market trends. With a keen interest in technical analysis, she brings a nuanced perspective to her reporting, exploring the intersection of finance, technology, and emerging trends in the crypto space.

Pi Network Mainnet Upgrade LIVE Updates Today October 16: Pi Network is in focus today as the project prepares for its Protocol v28 Mainnet upgrade on October 16. The update is part of a resurgence in the roadmap of the network’s development, as investors are keen to see if the technical adjustments can facilitate a wider development of the network’s ecosystem.

Hence, investors have been interested in the next price action of PI Coin in preparation for the upcoming upgrade. Meanwhile, the first Pi Ecosystem Summit in November is another development to watch. Stay updated with the latest developments, official announcements, market reactions, and Pi coin price predictions from our live updates on Protocol v28.