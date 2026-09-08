Home / Crypto News / Wall Street Analysts Lift Robinhood Stock Price Target to $142, HOOD Stock Soars

Wall Street Analysts Lift Robinhood Stock Price Target to $142, HOOD Stock Soars

Rupam Roy
Updated
By Rupam Roy
Rupam Roy

Rupam Roy

News Writer & Journalist
Expertise : Crypto, Blockchain, Web3, Artificial Intelligence (AI), Global News, Stock Market
Rupam is a seasoned professional with three years of experience in the financial market, where he has developed a reputation as a meticulous research analyst and insightful journalist. He thrives on exploring the dynamic nuances of the financial landscape. Currently serving as a sub-editor at Coingape, Rupam's expertise extends beyond conventional boundaries. His role involves breaking stories, analyzing AI-related developments, providing real-time updates on the crypto market, and presenting insightful economic news. Rupam's career is characterized by a deep passion for unraveling the complexities of finance and delivering impactful stories that resonate with a diverse audience.
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Wall Street Analysts Lift Robinhood Stock Price Target to $142, HOOD Stock Soars

Highlights

  • Robinhood stock price soars as Goldman Sachs and Jefferies raise their HOOD price targets.
  • Goldman Sachs lifts Robinhood’s price target to $142 while maintaining a buy rating.
  • Robinhood expands its prediction-market push through a strategic deal with Crypto.com.
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The Robinhood stock (HOOD) price has past the $125 mark in pre-market trading hours today, with analysts remaining bullish on further upside. For context, Wall Street firms Goldman Sachs and Jefferies have recently lifted their price targets for online brokerage firm’s stock, highlighting the strong business momentum of Robinhood.

Besides, the firm has also struck a new deal with Crypto.com in its prediction market push. So, with the US Football season in focus, it appears that the crypto stock is gearing up for more upside move ahead.

Analyst Sets Robinhood Stock Price Target at $142

The Robinhood stock price was up nearly 3.2% at the time of writing and traded at $126 in the pre-market trading session today. The stock closed at $122.11 on Friday, September 4, with a slump of 2.09%, which was primarily caused by a selloff in the broader crypto stocks sector.

Robinhood HOOD Stock Price
Source: Yahoo Finance

Meanwhile, the surge follows bullish outlooks from Wall Street financial firms Goldman Sachs and Jefferies. For context, Jefferies has recently raised its price target for HOOD stock from $127 to $140, while maintaining its “buy” rating for the shares.

Jefferies analyst Daniel Fannon has provided the upward revision following a management meeting with Robinhood CFO Shiv Verma. Notably, the analyst has highlighted robust core metrics, including strong net deposits, rising gold subscriber adoption, and the rollout of new products as the primary catalysts behind the anticipated growth.

Simultaneously, Goldman Sachs has also lifted the price target for Robinhood stock from $124 to $142. Besides, the analyst has also kept its “buy” rating for HOOD stock, suggesting its long-term confidence in the asset.

Prediction Market Push in Focus

The recent optimism around the HOOD stock price could also be attributed to the aggressive push of Robinhood into the prediction markets sector. For context, the firm has recently came into a deal with Crypto.com to expand its offerings into the prediction market, the Wall Street Journal reported.

The partnership would allow the online brokerage firm to feature the crypto exchange’s yes-or-no event contracts directly on its trading app. Meanwhile, as part of the broad strategic agreement, Robinhood acquired minority equity stakes in both Crypto.com and its prediction-markets unit, OG.com, which was recently spun off into an independent company.

A flurry of market experts have lauded the deal, while Robinhood Chain has continued to gain traction from traders. The Robinhood Chain has a total value locked (TVL) of around over $900 million, DeFiLlama data showed.

Besides, with the US Football season excitement, many experts believe that Robinhood might see increased activity in the betting market. It’s worth noting that recently Morgan Stanley has also raised its price target for Robinhood stock to $150, which has caught the eyes of traders.

Meanwhile, traders looking to participate in legal event contracts within the United States can review the best regulated prediction markets US to ensure compliance with CFTC guidelines.

Investment disclaimer: The content reflects the author’s personal views and current market conditions. Please conduct your own research before investing in cryptocurrencies, as neither the author nor the publication is responsible for any financial losses.
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Why Trust CoinGape

CoinGape has covered the cryptocurrency industry since 2017, aiming to provide informative insights Read more… to our readers. Our journal analysts bring years of experience in market analysis and blockchain technology to ensure factual accuracy and balanced reporting. By following our Editorial Policy, our writers verify every source, fact-check each story, rely on reputable sources, and attribute quotes and media correctly. We also follow a rigorous Review Methodology when evaluating exchanges and tools. From emerging blockchain projects and coin launches to industry events and technical developments, we cover all facets of the digital asset space with unwavering commitment to timely, relevant information.

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About Author
Rupam Roy
About Author
Rupam Roy
Rupam is a seasoned professional with three years of experience in the financial market, where he has developed a reputation as a meticulous research analyst and insightful journalist. He thrives on exploring the dynamic nuances of the financial landscape. Currently serving as a sub-editor at Coingape, Rupam's expertise extends beyond conventional boundaries. His role involves breaking stories, analyzing AI-related developments, providing real-time updates on the crypto market, and presenting insightful economic news. Rupam's career is characterized by a deep passion for unraveling the complexities of finance and delivering impactful stories that resonate with a diverse audience.