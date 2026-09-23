Blockchain.com and NYSE Partner to Explore 24/7 Trading of Tokenized U.S. Stocks

Blockchain.com and NYSE Group have signed an agreement to explore wider global access to tokenized U.S. stocks and ETFs, combining a planned digital trading venue with Blockchain.com’s international customer network.

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Blockchain.com and NYSE Plan Tokenized Stock Access

Blockchain.com and NYSE Group signed a memorandum of understanding covering the planned distribution of tokenized U.S. exchange-listed stocks and ETFs. Under the plan, eligible Blockchain.com users could access the assets through NYSE’s planned digital trading platform, subject to regulatory approval.

The companies have not announced which countries will receive access. However, the planned NYSE platform is designed to support round-the-clock trading and onchain settlement of tokenized securities. NYSE previously said the platform would also support fractional trading and stablecoin-based funding.

“Tokenized stocks are one of the most impactful advancements in the modern financial landscape,” Blockchain.com Executive Chairman and CEO Peter Smith said. He added that connecting with the NYSE platform could extend access to tokenized assets across Blockchain.com’s global user base.

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Companies Expand Market Data Partnership

The agreement also covers the exchange of market data between the two companies. ICE Data Services, an affiliate of NYSE parent Intercontinental Exchange, plans to distribute Blockchain.com’s crypto market data and analytics to its clients.

Meanwhile, Blockchain.com plans to add selected ICE and NYSE market data feeds to its application. The integration would provide its more than 44 million confirmed accounts with access to real-time stock information.

“The future of capital markets belongs to institutions that unite the trust of traditional finance with the innovation and accessibility of digital assets,” NYSE Group President Lynn Martin said. She described Blockchain.com’s international presence and digital asset operations as a complement to NYSE’s planned tokenized securities platform.

Blockchain.com Expands Tokenized Stock Business

Blockchain.com already offers tokenized U.S. stocks and ETFs to eligible users in several markets. Earlier in 2026, the company expanded its partnership with Ondo Finance across Europe. The service gives eligible users in 30 European Economic Area countries access to more than 200 tokenized U.S. stocks and ETFs.

Meanwhile, the company has expanded its regulatory presence in Africa. As reported earlier, Blockchain.com entered the Nigerian Securities and Exchange Commission’s Accelerated Regulatory Incubation Programme, known as ARIP. The programme provides a regulated environment for eligible digital asset companies operating in Nigeria.

Tokenized products, however, can differ from traditional shares in their structure and ownership rights. Blockchain.com says its existing Ondo-powered products track the economic performance of underlying U.S. stocks and ETFs. Assets held with licensed U.S. custodians back those products.

The NYSE collaboration still requires relevant regulatory approvals. Neither company has announced when Blockchain.com users could begin accessing the planned NYSE tokenized securities platform.