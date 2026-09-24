Home / Crypto News / Ripple News: XRP Call Options Trade at Steep Premium as 25-Delta Skew Hits 9.3 Points

Ripple News: XRP Call Options Trade at Steep Premium as 25-Delta Skew Hits 9.3 Points

Pardon Joshua
By Pardon Joshua
Pardon Joshua

Pardon Joshua

Author
Pardon Joshua Ngushual is a B2B crypto content writer and SEO/AEO specialist with over five years of experience covering blockchain, digital assets, and Web3 markets. He writes for leading crypto publications including CoinGape, CoinMedium, CoinNewsSpan, UnoCrypto, The Crypto Times, and Token Minds, with a portfolio spanning breaking news, market analysis, price predictions, prediction markets, and long-form editorial features on stablecoins, real-world assets (RWA), and blockchain PR. An Ahrefs-certified marketing professional, Pardon combines editorial craft with data-driven search strategy, building reusable content frameworks and optimizing for both traditional SEO and emerging AI-answer engines. He has developed full editorial pipelines aligned to strict publication house styles and delivered content audits and SEO strategy proposals for fintech and crypto clients.
Read full bio
Why Trust CoinGape
CoinGape has covered the cryptocurrency industry since 2017, aiming to provide informative insights to our readers. Our journal analysts bring years of experience in market analysis and blockchain technology to ensure factual accuracy and balanced reporting. By following our Editorial Policy, our writers verify every source, fact-check each story, rely on reputable sources, and attribute quotes and media correctly. We also follow a rigorous Review Methodology when evaluating exchanges and tools. From emerging blockchain projects and coin launches to industry events and technical developments, we cover all facets of the digital asset space with unwavering commitment to timely, relevant information.
XRP Price as CLARITY Act Faces Another Senate Delay

Highlights

  • Coinbase flagged XRP's one-week 25-delta call skew at 9.3 vol points, a 95th-percentile bullish reading.
  • The signal lands after a 15-18% weekly rally, making it a crowding risk as much as a bullish tilt.
  • XRP futures open interest surged to $4.1B, with CME overtaking Binance as the largest venue.
AD Trade Bitcoin, Ethereum and 500+ cryptocurrencies on Bitget - Trade Now

XRP options have flipped to one of the most bullish short-dated setups in the current cycle.

Coinbase Markets flagged on September 23 that the one-week 25-delta call-minus-put skew has climbed to 9.3 volatility points, a 95th-percentile reading.

The exchange immediately raised the key investor question: “Sensible positioning, or crowded demand?”

The signal arrives after a sharp weekly rebound. XRP is up roughly 15% to 18% over seven days, with spot recovering toward the mid-$1.50s after touching lows near $1.39.

What the 25-Delta Skew Actually Means for XRP Investors

A 25-delta risk reversal is not a price target. It measures which side of the options surface costs more.

At +9.3 vol points, one-week 25-delta XRP calls carry implied volatility 9.3 points above matching puts. That means the market is paying a premium for sharp upside exposure, not just hedging a drop.

The options flip is arriving after the move, not before it. Earlier, XRP options volume exploded 350% around the CLARITY Act vote, briefly outpacing Bitcoin and Ethereum in activity.

This is a regime change. Through late 2025 and early 2026, the same one-week skew was often negative, at times below -10 vol points. Puts were the expensive side.

Now the tables have turned. The skew briefly spiked above 15 vol points in late August, cooled, then jumped back. The current print is extreme versus the past year, but it is not the first bullish spike of the quarter.

Two days before the skew print, Coinbase Markets flagged XRP as the highest implied-move name among majors, pricing a ±8.9% one-sigma weekly move, wider than SOL, ETH, and BTC, and 1.79× XRP’s own median 7-day swing.

Traders are not only pricing a bigger move. They want that move to be up.

The derivatives backdrop adds context. XRP futures open interest surged to $4.1 billion, with roughly $9 billion in futures volume across CME and Binance, while spot volume lagged.

CME has since overtaken Binance as the largest XRP futures venue, signaling growing institutional positioning. The new Coinbase skew is another layer on an already leveraged tape.

Rally-Then-Skew: The Risk Investors Need to Watch

Buying calls after a 15–18% bounce is different from buying them at the lows. Late call demand can still squeeze if spot stays bid. It can also get expensive fast if those calls are dumped on the first pullback.

The Coinbase post did not say XRP is going higher by 9.3%. It said upside options are unusually expensive relative to downside options, a sentiment signal that, after a sharp rally, is also a crowding signal.

On the spot tape, XRP reclaimed the $1.40s last weekend on a $1.36B short squeeze before pushing through $1.50 as Bitcoin posted multi-month highs.

Ken Griffin’s Citadel has also revealed significant XRP ETF call exposure in recent filings, reinforcing the broader institutional theme of paying for XRP upside.

On the protocol side, XRPL native lending amendments XLS-65 and XLS-66 are now in validator voting, and XRPL version 3.4.0 has launched with new lending protocol amendments.

These are medium-term utility catalysts, separate from the one-week options skew, but part of why the fundamental tape remains constructive.

Positive call skew can persist if spot holds and shorts keep covering. It can unwind fast if futures leverage flushes or the rally fades.

Investors watching broader crypto options expiry dynamics this week will also track whether the call premium compresses on any dip.

Meanwhile, analysts like Peter Brandt hold a longer-term XRP bull target above $5, though that case stands separately from what one-week XRP options are priced at right now.

For retail investors attempting to navigate on-chain swaps across expanding Layer 2 networks without incurring heavy slippage, utilizing the best dex aggregators 2026 can significantly improve execution rates.

Investment disclaimer: The content reflects the author’s personal views and current market conditions. Please conduct your own research before investing in cryptocurrencies, as neither the author nor the publication is responsible for any financial losses.
Ad Disclosure: This site may feature sponsored content and affiliate links. All advertisements are clearly labeled, and ad partners have no influence over our editorial content.
AD
BestChange

Instant Currency Exchange at BestChange with Ease

  • Compare Rates Across 1000+ Exchanges
  • Access 250+ Cryptocurrencies & Pairs
  • Save Time with Real-Time Price Tracking
  • Trusted & Verified Exchange Listings
MemeToro
Sign Up
MemeToro

Why Trust CoinGape

CoinGape has covered the cryptocurrency industry since 2017, aiming to provide informative insights Read more… to our readers. Our journal analysts bring years of experience in market analysis and blockchain technology to ensure factual accuracy and balanced reporting. By following our Editorial Policy, our writers verify every source, fact-check each story, rely on reputable sources, and attribute quotes and media correctly. We also follow a rigorous Review Methodology when evaluating exchanges and tools. From emerging blockchain projects and coin launches to industry events and technical developments, we cover all facets of the digital asset space with unwavering commitment to timely, relevant information.

  • Latest
  • /
  • Trending
Breaking: Binance To Finally List Hyperliquid (HYPE) Token Today, Flags High Risk
XRP News: Binance Expands Support for XRP Rewards and Ripple’s RLUSD Stablecoin
Trump Administration Considers Initiatives to Promote Dollar-Backed Stablecoins Overseas: Report
Australia Confirms Sam Altman’s OpenAI Agent Breached Government Services
Senate Banking Democrats Call for Public Prediction Markets Hearing as Republicans Meet With Kalshi

Premium Partners

image
Binance
Sign Up
image
BestChange
Sign Up
image
BitGet
Sign Up
Newsletter
Your crypto brief.
Delivered every day.
  • Insights that move markets
  • 100,000 active subscribers
By signing-up you agree to our Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy.
Advertisement

Global Onchain Awards 2026

Voting IS LIVE

Cast your vote and support the projects & leaders shaping the onchain industry.
Vote Now

Related Articles

XRP News Binance Expands Support for XRP Rewards and Ripple's RLUSD Stablecoin

XRP News: Binance Expands Support for XRP Rewards and Ripple’s RLUSD Stablecoin
Will Crypto Market Crash Deeper? Here's What Bitcoin, ETH, XRP, & SOL Options Data Signals

Bitcoin, Ethereum, XRP Extend Rally As Trump Cancels Strikes On Houthis
XRP News: Ripple Adds XRP and RLUSD to Stripe and Tempo's AI Agentic Payments

XRP News: Ripple Adds XRP and RLUSD to Stripe and Tempo’s AI Agentic Payments
Ripple Partners SBI and Kyobo Complete Direct Japan-Korea Stablecoin Transfer Pilot

Ripple Partners SBI and Kyobo Complete Direct Japan-Korea Stablecoin Transfer Pilot
Hedera Price Set for Explosive 30% Rally as Bulls Trigger Breakout

Hedera Joins BlackRock, Ripple and Chainlink in Shaping UK Tokenised Markets
XRP Community Day sees Ripple CEO call XRP the North Star

Ripple Lawyer Says XRP Already Has Clarity After Senate CLARITY Act Defeat

Top Picks: Project discovery & trends

Best Crypto Cards (Credit, Debit & Prepaid)
Best RWA Tokenization Platforms
Best Crypto AI Trading Bots In 2026
Best Crypto Prediction Markets
About Author
Pardon Joshua
About Author
Pardon Joshua
Pardon Joshua Ngushual is a B2B crypto content writer and SEO/AEO specialist with over five years of experience covering blockchain, digital assets, and Web3 markets. He writes for leading crypto publications including CoinGape, CoinMedium, CoinNewsSpan, UnoCrypto, The Crypto Times, and Token Minds, with a portfolio spanning breaking news, market analysis, price predictions, prediction markets, and long-form editorial features on stablecoins, real-world assets (RWA), and blockchain PR. An Ahrefs-certified marketing professional, Pardon combines editorial craft with data-driven search strategy, building reusable content frameworks and optimizing for both traditional SEO and emerging AI-answer engines. He has developed full editorial pipelines aligned to strict publication house styles and delivered content audits and SEO strategy proposals for fintech and crypto clients.