Ripple News: XRP Call Options Trade at Steep Premium as 25-Delta Skew Hits 9.3 Points

XRP options have flipped to one of the most bullish short-dated setups in the current cycle.

Coinbase Markets flagged on September 23 that the one-week 25-delta call-minus-put skew has climbed to 9.3 volatility points, a 95th-percentile reading.

The exchange immediately raised the key investor question: “Sensible positioning, or crowded demand?”

The signal arrives after a sharp weekly rebound. XRP is up roughly 15% to 18% over seven days, with spot recovering toward the mid-$1.50s after touching lows near $1.39.

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What the 25-Delta Skew Actually Means for XRP Investors

A 25-delta risk reversal is not a price target. It measures which side of the options surface costs more.

At +9.3 vol points, one-week 25-delta XRP calls carry implied volatility 9.3 points above matching puts. That means the market is paying a premium for sharp upside exposure, not just hedging a drop.

The options flip is arriving after the move, not before it. Earlier, XRP options volume exploded 350% around the CLARITY Act vote, briefly outpacing Bitcoin and Ethereum in activity.

This is a regime change. Through late 2025 and early 2026, the same one-week skew was often negative, at times below -10 vol points. Puts were the expensive side.

Now the tables have turned. The skew briefly spiked above 15 vol points in late August, cooled, then jumped back. The current print is extreme versus the past year, but it is not the first bullish spike of the quarter.

Two days before the skew print, Coinbase Markets flagged XRP as the highest implied-move name among majors, pricing a ±8.9% one-sigma weekly move, wider than SOL, ETH, and BTC, and 1.79× XRP’s own median 7-day swing.

Traders are not only pricing a bigger move. They want that move to be up.

The derivatives backdrop adds context. XRP futures open interest surged to $4.1 billion, with roughly $9 billion in futures volume across CME and Binance, while spot volume lagged.

CME has since overtaken Binance as the largest XRP futures venue, signaling growing institutional positioning. The new Coinbase skew is another layer on an already leveraged tape.

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Rally-Then-Skew: The Risk Investors Need to Watch

Buying calls after a 15–18% bounce is different from buying them at the lows. Late call demand can still squeeze if spot stays bid. It can also get expensive fast if those calls are dumped on the first pullback.

The Coinbase post did not say XRP is going higher by 9.3%. It said upside options are unusually expensive relative to downside options, a sentiment signal that, after a sharp rally, is also a crowding signal.

On the spot tape, XRP reclaimed the $1.40s last weekend on a $1.36B short squeeze before pushing through $1.50 as Bitcoin posted multi-month highs.

Ken Griffin’s Citadel has also revealed significant XRP ETF call exposure in recent filings, reinforcing the broader institutional theme of paying for XRP upside.

On the protocol side, XRPL native lending amendments XLS-65 and XLS-66 are now in validator voting, and XRPL version 3.4.0 has launched with new lending protocol amendments.

These are medium-term utility catalysts, separate from the one-week options skew, but part of why the fundamental tape remains constructive.

Positive call skew can persist if spot holds and shorts keep covering. It can unwind fast if futures leverage flushes or the rally fades.

Investors watching broader crypto options expiry dynamics this week will also track whether the call premium compresses on any dip.

Meanwhile, analysts like Peter Brandt hold a longer-term XRP bull target above $5, though that case stands separately from what one-week XRP options are priced at right now.

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