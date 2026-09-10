Ripple Treasury Launches New GSmart AI Tools for Corporate Treasury Operations

Ripple Treasury has enhanced GSmart with an expanded suite of policy-enforced AI features around forecasting, liquidity, risk, reconciliation, and reporting. The update introduces greater automation in Ripple Treasury while maintaining the power of approvals at finance teams’ fingertips.

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GSmart Adds Policy Controls to Treasury AI

According to the announcement, GSmart separates financial calculations from AI interpretation, which keeps core treasury decisions tied to deterministic engines. Next, AI reads the policy, identifies patterns, and provides explanations for recommendations before individuals sign any financial transactions.

The new system consists of agents that are tuned to specific treasury activities and recommend activities in violation of company policies. In the update, each of the recommendations can reference the policy clause that led to it, allowing teams to see the rationale before action is taken.

Knowledge Studio serves as the governance layer for those agents and gives treasury teams the ability to set the internal controls. Ask GSmart, a component in Analytics Studio, provides a conversational interface for users to query data related to the treasury.

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Ripple Links New Tools to Growing AI Governance Demand

The launch coincides with the rise of autonomous software in other business functions, including finance. Gartner expects an average Fortune 500 company to use more than 150,000 AI agents by 2028.

However, only 13% of organizations believe they currently have the right AI agent governance in place, according to Gartner. Ripple is filling that void with the idea of humans still having to approve financial transactions through GSmart.

“Every CFO is under pressure to embrace AI,” said Renaat Ver Eecke, SVP of Ripple Treasury. He said that the financial decisions must also be explainable, governed, and compliant.

Enterprise Customers Already Use GSmart Features

GSmart is already running across Ripple Treasury’s enterprise customer base after joining SWIFT, rather than starting as a new pilot. According to Ripple, 60% of eligible customers have turned on Risk Insights for exposure anomalies and policy breaches.

Another 44% of qualified customers are taking advantage of Forecast Insights, which is the comparison of the anticipated and actual cash flows. The tool can then identify the liquidity gaps that may be present in the system that are yet to be realized, which can then be considered by the treasury team.

The expansion comes on the heels of Ripple Treasury’s corporate payments and treasury management operations. As we reported, Ripple claimed that over 1,000 customers have seen over $13 trillion worth of transactions on the platform throughout 2025.

This number includes the treasury business conducted through the previous GTreasury platform and doesn’t reflect the volume of XRP settlements. Ripple acquired GTreasury in 2025 and then changed the company’s name to Ripple Treasury.

In this midst, Ripple will showcase its expanded platform at Sibos 2026 in Miami from September 28 to October 1. The event will convene the payments industry, banks, and treasury teams to discuss AI and digital finance.