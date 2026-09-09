SpaceX Stock LIVE Updates Today Sept. 9: SPCX Eyes $15.5B Nasdaq Jackpot Amid $56B Unlock

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Kritika boasts over 4 years of experience in the financial news sector. Currently working as a crypto journalist at Coingape, she has consistently shown a knack for blockchain technology and cryptocurrencies. Kritika combines insightful analysis with a deep understanding of market trends. With a keen interest in technical analysis, she brings a nuanced perspective to her reporting, exploring the intersection of finance, technology, and emerging trends in the crypto space.

SpaceX Stock LIVE Updates Today September 9: Elon Musk’s SpaceX stock is on investors’ radar as they wait for a massive $56.3 billion share unlock. The SpaceX stock just witnessed a 319 million share unlock on Wednesday, September 9. It will be followed by another 59 million release on September 10.

Such an event could lead to increased shares available for trading. Earlier, the first unlock took place on on August 6, where as many as 911.5 million shares were eligible. Moreover, a total of 319 million more shares were unlocked on August 20.

The progress of these developments has left investors of SpaceX stock on their toes. The new unlock might be another selling pressure to add to the mix. It also can impact market perception of the private space company. Hence, you can check the most up-to-date SpaceX stock news, unlock news and investor comments in our live blog.