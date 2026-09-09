SpaceX Stock LIVE Updates Today Sept. 9: SPCX Eyes $15.5B Nasdaq Jackpot Amid $56B Unlock
SpaceX Stock Under Pressure As 2.34 Billion Share Unlock Inches Closer
After a series of unlocks caused some confusion in the market, SpaceX stock investors are getting ready for more insider unlocks. Some 59.1 million shares will be eligible for sale Thursday, followed by three larger sales later this month and in October of approximately 328.4 million shares apiece.
A further 1.3 billion shares, or approximately 28% of the company, are to be unlocked upon the release of third quarter results. The rise in the number of shares available for trading may be enough to maintain the range around SPCX prices, which have already exhibited some volatility with prior releases.
SpaceX Updates Starlink Aviation Plans With New Regions, Higher Prices
SpaceX has expanded its Starlink Aviation service with new pricing and geographic availability, offering a Regional Unlimited plan on top of a bump in Global Unlimited service to $20,000/month. The upgrades tie in with the introduction of a new antenna that will support download speeds of up to 1 Gbps.
OpsGroup warned that “the service stops as soon as you leave your selected region” and “won’t switch you to Global Unlimited automatically.” Also, it is said that payments in excess of $10,000 now must be paid via ACH or wire transfer rather than credit card.
Wall Street Bullish On SpaceX Stock Surge To $225 Despite Sharp Forecast Split
Wall Street analysts are staying bullish on SpaceX stock with the median price target for the company’s 12-month forecast standing at $225. This suggests a strong upside from current price. There’s a wide range of estimates, though, from $75 to $800, reflecting divergent values on the company’s post-IPO stock price.
In comparison, SpaceX launched shares at $135 in June, rallied sharply on its first trading day and subsequently rebounded back down, and are now trading in the $140 range. Morgan Stanley has a $300 target, Goldman Sachs has a $205 target and HSBC is the most conservative with a $115 target among the big boys.
SpaceX Faces New Challenge As European Space Startup Secures $450M
SpaceX’s dominance of the commercial space launch business is drawing new competition as a European aerospace startup just raised an unprecedented $450 million to grow its reusable space travel business. The investment is a sign of the rising confidence of investors that the global demand for launch services is outgrowing supply, particularly in the wake of SpaceX’s dominance of the market.
The SpaceX competitor will be building a reusable heavy-lift launch system for those interested in alternatives. It even recently claimed over $2 billion in signed contracts and commitments for expansion.
SpaceX Stock Drops 4% as $49B Share Unlock Weighs on Investor Sentiment
Risk-off sentiment took a toll on U.S. stocks, dragging down SpaceX shares by more than 4% to around $147 on Wednesday following a rally above $153 the previous day. The crash came as geopolitical tensions and higher oil prices weighed on risk sentiment. Investors also reacted to the new 319 million SPCX share unlock today.
The newly-traded stockpile of SpaceX is estimated to be worth around $49 billion, given the opening SPCX share price of about $152. The unlock, though, doesn’t necessarily mean those shares will be sold, but it could add some near-term volatility to SPCX’s trading.
SpaceX Stock Could See $15.5B Buying Wave As Nasdaq Shake-Up Nears
SpaceX shares are in for a big lift later this month in the form of a rebalancing of the Nasdaq-100, according to JPMorgan. The bank estimates passive index funds are set to acquire roughly $15.5 billion of the company’s stock. The demand forecast is based on a forecast of a rise in SpaceX’s index weighting after the June IPO, but not due to changes in SpaceX business.
The change may go into effect Sept., according to reports. 21, when the bulk of the trading in funds was done, saw a 25.0 percent drop in volume.Most fund trading was done at the close of the market on Sept. 21, when it fell 25.0 percent. Upcoming share unlocks could slightly reduce the effect of 18.