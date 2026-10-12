Home / Crypto News / Nasdaq-Listed DeFi Development Adds 22,070 SOL, Boosts Solana Holdings to 2.59 Million

Nasdaq-Listed DeFi Development Adds 22,070 SOL, Boosts Solana Holdings to 2.59 Million

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Nasdaq-Listed DeFi Development Adds 22,070 SOL, Boosts Solana Holdings to 2.59 Million

Highlights

  • DeFi Development acquired 22,070 SOL and SOL equivalents, bringing holdings to approximately 2.59M tokens.
  • The company established a $300 million CHAD preferred stock offering to support further Solana accumulation.
  • CHAD reached record trading highs despite the crypto market selloff and currently carries a 13% annual dividend rate.
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Nasdaq-listed DeFi Development Corp. has added approximately 22,070 SOL and SOL equivalents, increasing its Solana treasury to 2.59 million tokens. The latest addition, which is worth about $2.43 million, follows another series of acquisitions of digital assets made by the company amid market fluctuations.

DeFi Development Expands Solana Treasury by 12%

According to its announcement, DeFi Development now holds approximately 2,586,282 SOL and SOL equivalents. The company’s treasury has increased by some 12% since its second-quarter earnings release on August 12.

The firm keeps buying and building SOL assets as part of its long-term treasury policy. It also runs validator nodes and generates staking rewards, helping contribute to its Solana holdings.

While the cryptocurrency market has been experiencing some downturn in recent weeks, CEO Joseph Onorati reiterated the company’s stance. He said,

“We don’t change our conviction or our commitment to accumulating SOL on a short-term volatility basis.”

The most recent addition comes after earlier SOL purchases, such as a 19,000 SOL acquisition in August. These purchases form part of the company’s strategy to increase its Solana holdings over time.

$300 Million CHAD Program Supports Further SOL Purchases

DeFi Development has created a $300 million at-the-market preferred share program for CHAD. The financing structure enables the company to mobilize the necessary funds over time by offering shares of its stock.

The program provides another potential funding source for expanding its Solana treasury without issuing additional common shares. The $300 million figure, however, is for available offering capacity, not raised funds.

Meanwhile, CHAD shares reached record trading highs during the week ending October 9 despite broader cryptocurrency market weakness. The Chief Strategy Officer, Dan Kang, noted that the preferred stock had risen to near $10 despite the drop in SOL prices.

CHAD currently offers a 13% annual dividend rate based on its $10 stated amount. This is valued at $1.30 per year per share at the current rate, and is paid daily on a business day as declared.

Solana Tokenization and Stablecoin Adoption Support Treasury Strategy

Onorati also highlighted the growth of adoption of tokenized equity trading and stablecoins on the Solana blockchain. The developments are consistent with the company’s strategy of building up SOL, he said.

The developments include Securitize’s launch of tokenized stock trading on Solana, expanding access to blockchain-based financial instruments. These services enable qualified investors to buy or sell tokenized securities via tokenized infrastructure on the blockchain.

Additionally, Onorati cited Samsung’s announcement concerning stablecoin functionality for 82 million Galaxy devices in the United States. He considered it one of the examples of increasing adoption of digital assets.

DeFi Development plans to continue increasing its SOL holdings while using staking and additional financing to support its treasury strategy. However, DeFi Development shares fell by 3.1% to $4.37 on Monday, despite its expanding Solana treasury and record highs in CHAD preferred stock.

Investment disclaimer: The content reflects the author’s personal views and current market conditions. Please conduct your own research before investing in cryptocurrencies, as neither the author nor the publication is responsible for any financial losses.
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CoinGape has covered the cryptocurrency industry since 2017, aiming to provide informative insights Read more… to our readers. Our journal analysts bring years of experience in market analysis and blockchain technology to ensure factual accuracy and balanced reporting. By following our Editorial Policy, our writers verify every source, fact-check each story, rely on reputable sources, and attribute quotes and media correctly. We also follow a rigorous Review Methodology when evaluating exchanges and tools. From emerging blockchain projects and coin launches to industry events and technical developments, we cover all facets of the digital asset space with unwavering commitment to timely, relevant information.

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About Author
Coingapestaff
About Author
Coingapestaff
CoinGape comprises an experienced team of native content writers and editors working round the clock to cover news globally and present news as a fact rather than an opinion. CoinGape writers and reporters contributed to this article.