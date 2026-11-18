The world’s largest cryptocurrency exchange Binance is planning to expand into five Asian markets in 2027, focusing on South and Southeast Asia, as stated by its Asia-Pacific head, SB Seker. This development comes roughly a month after the platform suffered the the largest cryptocurrency hack in history.

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Binance to Expand Into 5 South and Southeast Asia Jurisdictions

Reuters reported on Wednesday, November 18, 2026, that Binance is set to expand its operations across five markets in South and Southeast Asia come 2027, according to the firm’s regional ‌business head, SB Seker.

Seker said that the crypto exchange is in talks with at least five or six markets, with three of them at advanced stages, while speaking to Reuters on the sidelines during the Singapore FinTech Festival on Wednesday.

He further confirmed that the rest of the deals “are ongoing conversations” and declined to identify the specific jurisdictions under consideration. However, Seker said more details about the Binance expansion into Asia will emerge in the first quarter of 2027.

However, he declined to reveal details about the size of the investment for the new jurisdictions or whether the company would seek local partners. At the moment, Binance holds operating licences, registrations, or authorizations in more than 10 jurisdictions globally.

Binance’s expansion plans come despite the $6.3 billion heist on October 29, 2026, which the Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI) formally said was done by North Korea’s notorious hackers, the Lazarus Group.

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Binance Will Endure Impact of the $6.3B Hack, Seker

When asked about the impact of the $6.3 billion heist on the company’s balance sheet, Seker said the firm can weather it, highlighting that the amount was statistically not a large amount.

“I’m not downplaying the incident. I’m just saying as a metric. In terms of the impact to us, we can take the impact, and we ‌can weather ⁠it without any change to the way we operate,” Seker told Reuters.

Binance used company money to replenish 100% of the $6.34 billion in customer assets affected by the October 29 breach. The firm has since restored withdrawals across 87 networks as announced on November 14, with full restoration targeted before the end of this week.

Seker also confirmed that while the negotiations with regulators about the heist are still ongoing. However, the conversation has steered towards broader concerns surrounding the rising number of crypto-related security threats. Earlier reports show that the Binance hacker is actively laundering the stolen funds, with $136.8M of ETH swapped for BTC through Thorchain on November 17.