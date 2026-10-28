Home / Crypto News / Strategy Shareholders Approve Daily Dividend Plan With 99.3% Voting in Favor

Strategy Shareholders Approve Daily Dividend Plan With 99.3% Voting in Favor

Coingapestaff
By Coingapestaff
Coingapestaff

Coingapestaff

Journalist
CoinGape comprises an experienced team of native content writers and editors working round the clock to cover news globally and present news as a fact rather than an opinion. CoinGape writers and reporters contributed to this article.
Read full bio
coingape google news
Why Trust CoinGape
CoinGape has covered the cryptocurrency industry since 2017, aiming to provide informative insights to our readers. Our journal analysts bring years of experience in market analysis and blockchain technology to ensure factual accuracy and balanced reporting. By following our Editorial Policy, our writers verify every source, fact-check each story, rely on reputable sources, and attribute quotes and media correctly. We also follow a rigorous Review Methodology when evaluating exchanges and tools. From emerging blockchain projects and coin launches to industry events and technical developments, we cover all facets of the digital asset space with unwavering commitment to timely, relevant information.
Strategy Shareholders Approve Daily Dividend Plan With 99.3% Voting in Favor

Highlights

  • Strategy shareholders approved daily dividend accruals for STRC, STRF, STRK, and STRD, with 99.3% voting in favor.
  • STRC daily dividend payments begin November 2, while STRF, STRK, and STRD payments start January 4, 2027.
  • MSTR stock fell 1.13% to $139.81, while STRC gained 0.36% to $99.85 following shareholder approval.
AD Trade Bitcoin, Ethereum and 500+ cryptocurrencies on Bitget - Trade Now

Strategy shareholders have approved a daily dividend plan covering four preferred stocks, with 99.3% of votes cast in favor. Executive Chairman Michael Saylor confirmed the preliminary outcome following the company’s October 28 special meeting.

Strategy shareholders back daily dividend amendment

The amendment applies to STRC, STRF, STRK and STRD and allows for the dividend to be earned on each calendar day of the security. The vote clears the path for a new payment schedule; however, the updated terms need to go into effect first, Saylor said.

As per the meeting records, 381.36 million votes were cast in favor, which is 63.69% of the total voting power that was available. The proposal was opposed by about 2.23 million voters, with 444,752 others abstaining. The numbers are from the preliminary tabulation made at the shareholders’ meeting on Wednesday.

The approval comes just after Strategy declared conditional dividends from its daily STRC for November. The company had already drafted a daily schedule, subject to shareholder approval and the necessary corporate documentation. The current vote is part of a strategy to switch STRC from monthly to twice-monthly dividends that began in June.

STRC will start paying dividends on a daily basis in November.

Under the revised schedule, every calendar day becomes a dividend record date, with payments following on the next business day. The first record date for STRC is November 1, with the first payment due on November 2.

The new record dates for STRF, STRK and STRD are starting on January 1, 2027, and the first payments will be issued on January 4. Weekend and holiday payments will be made in accordance with settlement procedures and will not be paid separately on non-business days.

At the meeting, Strategy CEO Phong Le assured shareholders that STRC distributions would not be affected by the change. Instead of the current twice-per-month schedule, the new November schedule is added on top of that, meaning there is no additional obligation to pay a dividend. Strategy has announced $1 per STRC share for November, subject to the new terms coming into effect.

MSTR stock falls while STRC moves closer to $100

Strategy’s MSTR shares fell 1.13% to $139.81 during Wednesday’s session, while STRC gained 0.36% to $99.85. Shareholders approved the new dividend schedule, bringing the preferred stock closer to its $100 stated value.

Through the dividend rate variance and share repurchases, Strategy has tried to keep STRC trading around $100. The preferred stock pays a dividend of 12% per year, and the company can make adjustments to the dividend rate according to the market. As part of these efforts, Strategy recently spent $205 million repurchasing STRC shares, buying approximately 2.07 million shares at an average price of $99.06.

During that time, Strategy did not purchase or sell any BTC, but the repurchases did occur. Consequently, the company’s Bitcoin holdings remained unchanged at 848,517 BTC during the week ending October 25. The company now moves toward its November 1 daily dividend record date following shareholder approval.

Investment disclaimer: The content reflects the author’s personal views and current market conditions. Please conduct your own research before investing in cryptocurrencies, as neither the author nor the publication is responsible for any financial losses.
Ad Disclosure: This site may feature sponsored content and affiliate links. All advertisements are clearly labeled, and ad partners have no influence over our editorial content.
AD
BestChange

Instant Currency Exchange at BestChange with Ease

  • Compare Rates Across 1000+ Exchanges
  • Access 250+ Cryptocurrencies & Pairs
  • Save Time with Real-Time Price Tracking
  • Trusted & Verified Exchange Listings
MemeToro
Sign Up
MemeToro

Why Trust CoinGape

CoinGape has covered the cryptocurrency industry since 2017, aiming to provide informative insights Read more… to our readers. Our journal analysts bring years of experience in market analysis and blockchain technology to ensure factual accuracy and balanced reporting. By following our Editorial Policy, our writers verify every source, fact-check each story, rely on reputable sources, and attribute quotes and media correctly. We also follow a rigorous Review Methodology when evaluating exchanges and tools. From emerging blockchain projects and coin launches to industry events and technical developments, we cover all facets of the digital asset space with unwavering commitment to timely, relevant information.

  • Latest
  • /
  • Trending
FOMC Meeting LIVE Updates Today Oct. 28: Kevin Warsh To Ratte Markets With Hawkish Fed Rate Decision?
DTCC Launches Securities Tokenization Service With Initial Support for 34 Assets
XRP News: Ripple’s RLUSD Goes Live on Coinbase, Expanding Access
Google to Launch Crypto Custody Security System as AI & Quantum Threats Grow
Brazil’s Itaú Unibanco Becomes First Bank to Formally Register Crypto Trading and Custody

Premium Partners

image
Binance
Sign Up
image
BestChange
Sign Up
image
BitGet
Sign Up
Newsletter
Your crypto brief.
Delivered every day.
  • Insights that move markets
  • 100,000 active subscribers
By signing-up you agree to our Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy.
Advertisement

CRYPTO IMPACT AWARDS 2026

CoinGape’s Annual Awards Are Back With 2nd Editon.
STAY TUNED

Related Articles

MSTR Stock Falls as Strategy Pauses Bitcoin Purchases & Buys Back $205M in STRC Shares

MSTR Stock Falls as Strategy Pauses Bitcoin Purchases & Buys Back $205M in STRC Shares
an image to represent the MSTR stock

MSTR Stock’s Price Target Raised To $211 With Buy Rating
an image of Michael Saylor and the Strategy logo

Michael Saylor’s Strategy Buys 267 BTC, Repurchases $193M in STRC Shares
an image of Saylor and the Strategy logo

Michael Saylor Signals Bitcoin Bull Market Has Begun, Predicts Return Above $100K
Strategy Acquires 250 Bitcoin and Repurchases $192 Million in STRC, MSTR Stock Jumps

Strategy Acquires 250 Bitcoin and Repurchases $192 Million in STRC, MSTR Stock Jumps
an image of the Strive logo

BREAKING: Bitcoin Treasury Strive Scoops Another 2,000 BTC for $169M

Top Picks: Project discovery & trends

Best Crypto Cards (Credit, Debit & Prepaid)
Best RWA Tokenization Platforms
Best Crypto AI Trading Bots In 2026
Best Crypto Prediction Markets
About Author
Coingapestaff
About Author
Coingapestaff
CoinGape comprises an experienced team of native content writers and editors working round the clock to cover news globally and present news as a fact rather than an opinion. CoinGape writers and reporters contributed to this article.