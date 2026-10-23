Anthropic Prepares for Major IPO Amid AI Competition and Regulatory Uncertainty

Anthropic has continued preparing a November stock market debut as investors weigh its soaring revenue against expensive computing demands, fierce AI competition, and growing questions about regulation and safety risks.

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Anthropic IPO Targets November Despite Market Pressure

According to the report, Anthropic could begin marketing shares to potential investors during the week of November 9. The company is targeting the mid-November listing but its schedule is dependent on market conditions.

There have been suggestions that the valuation could be only USD 1.5 trillion instead of the USD 2 trillion previously thought. Meanwhile, several AI infrastructure companies have delayed their planned stock market listings amid volatile market conditions.

The company’s expansion of computing infrastructure to power its AI models, called Claude, has led to significant funding needs at Anthropic.

As previously reported on Anthropic’s financing plans, banks are preparing USD 60 billion for AI chip investments. KBRA rated the company’s debt BB+, which is indicative of a high to very high risk of default.

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Anthropic Expands European Business With Hg Partnership

Alongside its IPO preparations, Anthropic has agreed to support a European AI consultancy with private equity firm Hg. The planned company would train and send out AI engineers and consultants with European businesses.

The proposed offices in London and Berlin would be able to enable the company to continue developing software for business and existing projects for AI.

According to Hg’s September announcement, the companies have collaborated since 2024 on deploying AI across Hg’s portfolio.

The private equity firm said it had over 1,600 active AI projects running in its businesses. The consultancy plans to launch before year-end, according to people familiar with the agreement.

AI Competition and Regulatory Risks Challenge Anthropic

While Anthropic continues to explore market opportunities for new models and to commit to massive computing expenses, competition remains fierce. In recent times, the company has unveiled Claude Haiku 5.5, further enhancing its product offering ahead of the listing.

Anthropic has previewed Claude Duet, an autonomous AI agent competing with Meta’s Muse and OpenAI’s Dots. The research preview currently operates through a waitlist for U.S. Claude Pro and Max subscribers.

Anthropic’s reported IPO disclosures identify government restrictions and AI safety concerns among potential business risks.

In September, its study reviewed economic scenarios that could drive U.S. unemployment to 12% with the widespread adoption of AI. The company’s prospectus is reportedly warning about potential dire consequences of increasingly sophisticated artificial intelligence systems.

Separately, Anthropic announced plans to dedicate 5% of its equity to a public-benefit fund. The pledge is part of the company’s governance system before its anticipated listing on the stock exchange.

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