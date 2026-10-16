Home / Crypto News / Anthropic Secures BB+ Credit Rating as Wall Street Prepares $60 Billion in AI Chip Financing

Anthropic Secures BB+ Credit Rating as Wall Street Prepares $60 Billion in AI Chip Financing

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By Coingapestaff
Coingapestaff

Coingapestaff

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Highlights

  • Anthropic received a BB+ credit rating, placing the AI company one notch below investment grade.
  • Wall Street banks are preparing $60 billion for chips, including $18 billion in subordinated debt.
  • Anthropic reported $16.8 billion in third-quarter revenue and its second consecutive quarter of adjusted profitability.
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Anthropic has secured a BB+ credit rating from Kroll Bond Rating Agency as Wall Street banks prepare $60 billion in financing for the company’s expanding artificial intelligence chip infrastructure investments.

Anthropic Receives BB+ Credit Rating Ahead of IPO

On October 16, reports revealed that Kroll Bond Rating Agency (KBRA) had assigned Anthropic a BB+ credit rating in June. The rating has a positive outlook and the Claude developer is rated one notch below investment grade.

The rating applies to about $4.4 billion in subordinated debt in a $35 billion financing package being led by Apollo Global Management. While investors in the junior debt face Anthropic’s credit risk, Broadcom guarantees the remaining senior financing.

As a result, the subordinated debt had an 8.5% interest rate versus 5.75% for senior debt. In June, Blackstone and participating banks rejoined the $35 billion deal which was confirmed by Apollo.

However, KBRA based its assessment on limited financial disclosures, including revenue, adjusted operating income and internal forecasts. Since the data for a full financial model was not available, analysts relied on a risk scoring system.

Wall Street Prepares $60 Billion for Anthropic AI Chips

Meanwhile, major banks are preparing another $60 billion financing arrangement to support Anthropic’s purchase of custom AI chips. The proposed package includes $18 billion in subordinated debt linked to computing infrastructure developed with Google and Broadcom.

The financing plans accompany Anthropic’s expected November IPO, following its recent Claude Haiku 5.5 launch. An investment grade rating may help to open up institutional lender opportunities and may lower borrowing rates.

Separately, Anthropic could issue up to $42 billion in convertible notes to finance semiconductor leasing arrangements. KBRA did not receive details of the proposed notes during its earlier credit assessment.

Anthropic Revenue Reaches $16.8 Billion Before IPO

During its October 14 investor presentation, Anthropic reported third-quarter revenue of $16.8 billion, up approximately 45% from the previous quarter. The company posted its second-straight quarter of adjusted profit, but experienced slower revenue growth than in prior quarters.

Ahead of the presentation, Anthropic committed $150 million to U.S. AI research through the Genesis Mission on October 8. The funding enables research using Claude in over 15 federal science agencies.

Meanwhile, Moody’s, S&P Global Ratings and Fitch are expected to assess Anthropic’s creditworthiness following its planned public listing. As of June 30, the company had no debt directly on its balance sheet.

For more investment opportunities, retail investors can explore pre-IPO tokens offering exposure to major private tech companies.

Investment disclaimer: The content reflects the author’s personal views and current market conditions. Please conduct your own research before investing in cryptocurrencies, as neither the author nor the publication is responsible for any financial losses.
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Why Trust CoinGape

CoinGape has covered the cryptocurrency industry since 2017, aiming to provide informative insights Read more… to our readers. Our journal analysts bring years of experience in market analysis and blockchain technology to ensure factual accuracy and balanced reporting. By following our Editorial Policy, our writers verify every source, fact-check each story, rely on reputable sources, and attribute quotes and media correctly. We also follow a rigorous Review Methodology when evaluating exchanges and tools. From emerging blockchain projects and coin launches to industry events and technical developments, we cover all facets of the digital asset space with unwavering commitment to timely, relevant information.

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About Author
Coingapestaff
About Author
Coingapestaff
CoinGape comprises an experienced team of native content writers and editors working round the clock to cover news globally and present news as a fact rather than an opinion. CoinGape writers and reporters contributed to this article.