Home / Crypto News / OpenAI Slashes Fundraising Goal by $10 Billion as AI Stock Selloff Hits Investor Interest

OpenAI Slashes Fundraising Goal by $10 Billion as AI Stock Selloff Hits Investor Interest

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Highlights

  • OpenAI reduces its fundraising goal by $10 billion to $20 billion as investors cut commitments.
  • OpenAI lowers its proposed valuation to $1.25 trillion, with initial investor commitments reaching $11 billion.
  • UAE investor group including MGX could lead financing as OpenAI prepares for a 2027 IPO.
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OpenAI has reduced its fundraising target by $10 billion to $20 billion as falling technology stocks and weaker investor demand complicate financing plans ahead of its anticipated 2027 public listing.

OpenAI Cuts Fundraising Target After Investor Pullback

According to the report on Oct. 31, OpenAI reduced its $1.4 trillion valuation to $1.25 trillion. The ChatGPT developer initially sought $30 billion during September discussions with institutional investors.

However, after technology stocks took a hit, some investors trimmed their investments. The company had been touting the funding round as an investment opportunity prior to the expected listing.

OpenAI set October 30 as the deadline for investors to submit their initial funding commitments. The Wall Street Journal reports it raised approximately $11 billion in the initial round of fundraising. It now aims to source more investments to make up to its revamped $20 billion goal.

Earlier, OpenAI sought a $1.4 trillion valuation while preparing for a possible 2027 IPO. . The valuation, its latest estimate, is $150 billion less than the fundraising expectations it had earlier.

UAE Investors Expected to Lead OpenAI Funding Round

A consortium of United Arab Emirates investors, including MGX, could become the round’s largest participant. The agreement would put OpenAI in a position to lease newly developed computing capabilities in the UAE.

Other potential investors are Founders Fund, Coatue, Sequoia Capital, Andreessen Horowitz and Softbank.

The company reportedly plans another offering targeting wealthy investors at the same $1.25 trillion valuation. OpenAI raised $122 billion in March, supporting its plans to expand computing infrastructure and AI development.

AI Stock Selloff Adds Pressure Ahead of Anthropic IPO

The changes in fundraising come after technology stocks surged in selling pressure in the wake of concerns about spending on AI infrastructure. The Nasdaq Composite shed 2.9% to extend losses from a record on Oct. 6.

Meanwhile, rival Anthropic is preparing for its anticipated November stock market debut. As earlier coverage of Anthropic’s IPO explained, its share-release structure could permit some investors to sell shares before standard restrictions expire.

The two firms are trying to raise institutional capital as they continue to build more and more costly AI systems. In 2027, OpenAI is expected to go public as well, according to a previous report.

OpenAI, Sequoia Capital, Founders Fund and SoftBank did not comment on the reported change in fundraising.

Investment disclaimer: The content reflects the author’s personal views and current market conditions. Please conduct your own research before investing in cryptocurrencies, as neither the author nor the publication is responsible for any financial losses.
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Why Trust CoinGape

CoinGape has covered the cryptocurrency industry since 2017, aiming to provide informative insights Read more… to our readers. Our journal analysts bring years of experience in market analysis and blockchain technology to ensure factual accuracy and balanced reporting. By following our Editorial Policy, our writers verify every source, fact-check each story, rely on reputable sources, and attribute quotes and media correctly. We also follow a rigorous Review Methodology when evaluating exchanges and tools. From emerging blockchain projects and coin launches to industry events and technical developments, we cover all facets of the digital asset space with unwavering commitment to timely, relevant information.

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About Author
Coingapestaff
About Author
Coingapestaff
CoinGape comprises an experienced team of native content writers and editors working round the clock to cover news globally and present news as a fact rather than an opinion. CoinGape writers and reporters contributed to this article.