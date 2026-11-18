Nvidia has reported $115.8 billion in third-quarter fiscal 2027 revenue, more than doubling sales from a year earlier as demand for AI computing continued to grow. The company also forecast $130 billion in fourth-quarter revenue, extending its growth outlook while reporting higher earnings and record data center sales.

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Nvidia Revenue Rises 103% as Data Center Sales Reach $107.6B

The results for the quarter ended October 25 showed revenue increased 103% from $57 billion in the same period last year. Its sales also rose 20% from the previous quarter, when Nvidia reported $96.2 billion, in its November 17 earnings report.

The data center business accounted for the bulk of the company’s quarterly business with revenues of $107.6 billion. Cloud service providers and AI developers continued to increase the scale of their computing facilities, and the segment rose 110% YoY and 21% QoQ.

The surge in sales also boosted Nvidia’s profit. Net income grew 105% to $65.3 billion, and the GAAP diluted earnings per share rose to $2.70 from $1.30 a year ago. Non-GAAP earnings per share stood at $2.68, which marks an 111% increase year over year.

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Nvidia Raises Q4 Revenue Guidance to $130 Billion

In the quarter, Nvidia reported revenue of $5.8 billion, up 48% from the same period last year, which it expects to be between $130 billion and $133 billion in the fourth-quarter of fiscal 2027. The forecast includes an additional week in the reporting period and excludes any compute revenue related to data centers from China.

The company also anticipates GAAP and non-GAAP gross margins to be in the range of 71% to 72%. Projected non-GAAP operating expenses for the year are $10.7 billion, up from $8.8 billion in the third quarter.

Product shipments are also contributing to the company’s expansion. Nvidia announced it began delivering its computing systems known as Vera Rubin, which are deployed by large cloud service providers including Microsoft Azure, Google Cloud, Oracle Cloud Infrastructure. Before the earnings release, investors were watching both AI demand and customer spending.

Company Faces Leadership and Regulatory Scrutiny

Nvidia’s earnings announcement comes during a period of uncertainty surrounding its leadership and corporate disclosures. As we reported, Jensen Huang resigned as CEO and board member on November 12, leaving CFO Colette Kress in charge as interim chief executive.

Since then, the board has decided against Huang’s return and confirmed the decision on the earnings call by Chairman Harvey Jones. The board voted unanimously to accept his resignation and did not plan to rehire him as CEO, Jones said.

In addition to the leadership move, the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) has launched a civil investigation into Nvidia’s filings, according to a report. The investigation looks into possible misleading statements made by the company to investors, but it is not yet clear how extensive the investigation will be.

The SEC inquiry adds another regulatory issue as Nvidia faces scrutiny over its semiconductor exports to China. Congress is also asking questions on the export front, as lawmakers want to know what Nvidia has been doing and what led to Huang’s exit.

These struggles have been a big factor, especially since Nvidia’s latest financial results come at a time when there are concerns regarding the company’s disclosures, management, and international business.