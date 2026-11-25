Bit Digital has reduced its outstanding debt with Galaxy Digital through the sale of Ethereum holdings. The transaction forms part of the company’s efforts to manage secured borrowings and treasury assets.

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Bit Digital Reduces Galaxy Borrowings to $50 Million

A November 25 SEC filing by Bit Digital revealed changes in the Ethereum treasury and borrowings. Between November 15 and 23, the company sold a total of 29,825 ETH, raising around $50 million. The average selling price of ETH during the transactions was $1676.

Bit Digital used 100% of the proceeds to pay off the principal under its secured borrowing arrangement with Galaxy Digital. The repayment reduced outstanding borrowings from $100 million to $50 million, which reduced the company’s secured debt.

However, the remaining balance still has collateral requirements as per the existing loan agreement. Bit Digital said that 69,089 liquid staked Ethereum tokens (LsETH) are backing the outstanding $50 million.

The company’s third-quarter financial results revealed the earlier $30 million repayment to Galaxy Digital in September. In October, Bit Digital borrowed an additional $70 million, restoring its total borrowings to $100 million.

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Ethereum Treasury Holdings Falls to 134,532 ETH

After recent sales, Bit Digital reported holding about 134,532 ETH and the equivalent of Ethereum on November 23. It has the remaining holdings of 36,811 ETH staked through the native protocol and tokens of Galaxy borrowings.

The company had a total of roughly 163,726 ETH and equivalents valued at $439.4 million at the end of September. Ethereum was trading around $2,684 when Bit Digital estimated its treasury valuation for the third quarter.

Meanwhile, other corporate Ethereum holders have reported increases in their treasury balances during November. As previously reported by CoinGape, BitMine revealed another 7,819 ETH acquisition that brought its treasury to 6,085,564 tokens.

A quarterly SEC filing revealed that Sharplink holds 895,117 ETH and equivalents as of November 2. Its combined Ethereum holdings increased from 892,708 ETH at the end of September.

Meanwhile, according to CoinStats data, 32 publicly listed companies hold about 8.16 million ETH. Together, they have an estimated market capitalization of $13.54 billion on Ethereum.

Whitefiber Secures $300 Million in Data Center Financing

The Galaxy borrowing facility was first established by Bit Digital in order to fund WhiteFiber’s data center development. With the deal, WhiteFiber received $100 million in bridge financing from the company.

Meanwhile, WhiteFiber has recently closed a $300 million project financing for its NC-1 data center. The financing comprises a $100-million funding tranche that WhiteFiber can access upon the satisfaction of certain conditions.

Bit Digital says that management anticipates the repayment of the bridge loan in the second quarter of 2027.

Other Ethereum treasury companies have taken various paths in their digital asset deployments. In October, SharpLink allocated $400 million from its Ethereum treasury via Ether.fi and Lido.

As of September 30, Bit Digital held a 59.7% stake in WhiteFiber, consisting of 27,043,750 shares. At press time, Ethereum traded at $1,642, down 3.39% over the past 24 hours.