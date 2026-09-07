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Bitcoin Unlikely to See a ‘Deep’ Correction, Analyst Says Citing Key Levels

Rupam Roy
By Rupam Roy
Rupam Roy

Rupam Roy

News Writer & Journalist
Expertise : Crypto, Blockchain, Web3, Artificial Intelligence (AI), Global News, Stock Market
Rupam is a seasoned professional with three years of experience in the financial market, where he has developed a reputation as a meticulous research analyst and insightful journalist. He thrives on exploring the dynamic nuances of the financial landscape. Currently serving as a sub-editor at Coingape, Rupam's expertise extends beyond conventional boundaries. His role involves breaking stories, analyzing AI-related developments, providing real-time updates on the crypto market, and presenting insightful economic news. Rupam's career is characterized by a deep passion for unraveling the complexities of finance and delivering impactful stories that resonate with a diverse audience.
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Is Bitcoin Dead Again? 4 Reasons BTC Price Crashed to Below $75K

Highlights

  • A top analyst expects Bitcoin price to avoid a deep correction despite its recent pullback.
  • BTC price could target higher levels if it breaks the key $82,850 resistance.
  • The upcoming US CPI and PPI inflation data could influence the next major move of Bitcoin.
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Bitcoin price has slipped from around the $80,500 level to around $79,000 at the time of writing, sparking discussions among traders. While many are speculating if the BTC rally is coming to an end, others have argued that the current consolidation around the $80k level hints at a healthy trading cycle.

Amid this, an analyst has shrugged off concerns of a likely correction in the coming days, while revealing key levels to watch ahead for the crypto. Besides, investors are also keeping close track of the macroeconomic updates this week that may further impact the Bitcoin price ahead.

Analyst Remains Bullish on Bitcoin Price

BTC price has traded near the flatline at $79,033 at the time of writing, falling from its 24-hour high of $80,530. Notably, the crypto has touched a local high of $82,262 last week, before retreating again after the stronger-than-anticipated US job data dampened market sentiment.

On the flip side, the robust US Spot Bitcoin ETF inflow has supported the recent rally, indicating soaring institutional confidence in its price. However, despite the latest consolidation phase, analyst Michael van de Poppe has remained bullish on the long-term trajectory of BTC price.

For context, in a recent X post, the analyst said that he is not expecting any “deep” correction in the asset’s price. Besides, he has lauded the recent consolidation, saying that if BTC drops below $74,000, it would offer a buying opportunity for traders.

Having said that, it appears that Bitcoin price may continue to fall from its current level, providing a buy-the-dip opportunity for traders. Besides, van de Poppe noted that if BTC can successfully breach the $82,850 resistance, it could continue its run towards the north.

What’s Next for BTC Price?

According to Michael van de Poppe, the $82,850 resistance is a crucial level that could decide the upcoming move of Bitcoin price. On the other hand, his chart suggests that a fall below $75,545 or $73,674 support might trigger a fall to $71k or about $70k next.

Bitcoin (BTC) Price Analysis
Source: Michael van de Poppe, X

Meanwhile, apart from the technical levels, investors are also keeping close track of the upcoming macro events for cues on economic health. With the Fed previously hinting at a hawkish path ahead to curb inflation, market watchers are now awaiting the upcoming US CPI and PPI data this week.

If inflation comes in hotter-than-expected, just like the US Job data, it could force the US Fed to move with a 25 bps rate hike plan. If that happens, it could significantly impact risk-on assets like Bitcoin price, among others.

Notably, the prediction markets data showed that the Fed September Rate Hike odds now sit at 50%. So, it also suggests that the current consolidation could be because investors are treading cautiously ahead of the major macro events scheduled for this week.

Meanwhile, to monitor real-time economic sentiment, many macro analysts closely watch the best crypto prediction markets for decentralized, crowd-sourced probability assessments.

Investment disclaimer: The content reflects the author’s personal views and current market conditions. Please conduct your own research before investing in cryptocurrencies, as neither the author nor the publication is responsible for any financial losses.
Ad Disclosure: This site may feature sponsored content and affiliate links. All advertisements are clearly labeled, and ad partners have no influence over our editorial content.
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Why Trust CoinGape

CoinGape has covered the cryptocurrency industry since 2017, aiming to provide informative insights Read more… to our readers. Our journal analysts bring years of experience in market analysis and blockchain technology to ensure factual accuracy and balanced reporting. By following our Editorial Policy, our writers verify every source, fact-check each story, rely on reputable sources, and attribute quotes and media correctly. We also follow a rigorous Review Methodology when evaluating exchanges and tools. From emerging blockchain projects and coin launches to industry events and technical developments, we cover all facets of the digital asset space with unwavering commitment to timely, relevant information.

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About Author
Rupam Roy
About Author
Rupam Roy
Rupam is a seasoned professional with three years of experience in the financial market, where he has developed a reputation as a meticulous research analyst and insightful journalist. He thrives on exploring the dynamic nuances of the financial landscape. Currently serving as a sub-editor at Coingape, Rupam's expertise extends beyond conventional boundaries. His role involves breaking stories, analyzing AI-related developments, providing real-time updates on the crypto market, and presenting insightful economic news. Rupam's career is characterized by a deep passion for unraveling the complexities of finance and delivering impactful stories that resonate with a diverse audience.