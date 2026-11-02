Bitget Reports $1.86T Trading Volume In Q3 2026 As Cross-Asset Trading Expands

In the third quarter of 2026, Bitget’s total trading volume reached $1.86 trillion, highlighting the growing volume of trading on crypto exchanges and traditional financial markets. According to the exchange’s Transparency Report, trading volume in the quarter rose by 21.2% from July to September. Derivatives, spot trading and contracts for difference (CFDs) as well as new cross-asset trading functions were responsible for the growth.

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Crypto Derivatives and CFD Trading Drive Quarterly Growth For Bitget

Crypto derivatives volume increased 31.5% to $409.19 billion during the quarter. Spot activity also picked up, increasing by 65.7%. On the other hand, CFD trading has seen a 39.7% rise, which amounted to $376.32 billion. This ultimately translated into CFDs becoming Bitget’s biggest non-crypto trading category.

The crypto exchange also launched its Cross Asset Unified Trading Account (UTA). The system brings more than 370 eligible assets under a common margin structure, including over 100 tokenized US stocks. Eligible assets can be leveraged in several trading products and valuation ratios can be up to 95%.

Bitget further expanded its AI-powered GetAgent Playbook to include tokenized U.S. equities. Other additions were institutional pricing enhancements and Cash Plus, a stablecoin product providing yield.

“We’re seeing more traders move between crypto, stocks and traditional assets, and that’s why we are building a Universal Exchange,” said Gracy Chen, CEO of Bitget. “Q3 showed strong growth, but it also reminded us that protecting our users must continue to remain our biggest priority as we expand. ”

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Liquidity Rankings and Security Measures

The market depth of the exchange was also examined with the help of independent research firms. Bitget is ranked first among 9 exchanges in terms of BTC & ETH futures liquidity by TokenInsight with a gap of 0.05% from market prices of $41.6 million. CoinGecko has also included the exchange in its top 10 Bitcoin and Ethereum spot liquidity exchanges.

In a study of simulated slippage costs, CryptoRank researchers determined that Bitget’s Reality had up to 58% less slippage for $50,000 orders on tokens compared to the second-lowest slippage venue. The median bid-ask spread of the 5 markets evaluated by DeFiLlama was 0.83 basis points.

After the security incident of September 24, Bitget has implemented containment and recovery measures. It said that there was no impact on the user account balances. By September 30, the crypto exchange’s Protection Fund had been returned to over $300 million after it hired the independent companies Mandiant and SlowMist to investigate.

The platform also added a circuit breaker, passed their own SlowMist assessment and expanded their security funding. It has a Proof of Reserves ratio above 110%.