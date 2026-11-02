Home / Crypto News / Bitget Reports $1.86T Trading Volume In Q3 2026 As Cross-Asset Trading Expands

Bitget Reports $1.86T Trading Volume In Q3 2026 As Cross-Asset Trading Expands

Kritika Mehta
Updated
By Kritika Mehta
Kritika Mehta

Kritika Mehta

News Writer & Journalist
Kritika boasts over 4 years of experience in the financial news sector. Currently working as a crypto journalist at Coingape, she has consistently shown a knack for blockchain technology and cryptocurrencies. Kritika combines insightful analysis with a deep understanding of market trends. With a keen interest in technical analysis, she brings a nuanced perspective to her reporting, exploring the intersection of finance, technology, and emerging trends in the crypto space.
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CoinGape has covered the cryptocurrency industry since 2017, aiming to provide informative insights to our readers. Our journal analysts bring years of experience in market analysis and blockchain technology to ensure factual accuracy and balanced reporting. By following our Editorial Policy, our writers verify every source, fact-check each story, rely on reputable sources, and attribute quotes and media correctly. We also follow a rigorous Review Methodology when evaluating exchanges and tools. From emerging blockchain projects and coin launches to industry events and technical developments, we cover all facets of the digital asset space with unwavering commitment to timely, relevant information.
Bitget Tops CryptoRank Study for Tokenized Stock Trade Execution as Market Nears $2B

In the third quarter of 2026, Bitget’s total trading volume reached $1.86 trillion, highlighting the growing volume of trading on crypto exchanges and traditional financial markets. According to the exchange’s Transparency Report, trading volume in the quarter rose by 21.2% from July to September. Derivatives, spot trading and contracts for difference (CFDs) as well as new cross-asset trading functions were responsible for the growth.

Crypto Derivatives and CFD Trading Drive Quarterly Growth For Bitget

Crypto derivatives volume increased 31.5% to $409.19 billion during the quarter. Spot activity also picked up, increasing by 65.7%. On the other hand, CFD trading has seen a 39.7% rise, which amounted to $376.32 billion. This ultimately translated into CFDs becoming Bitget’s biggest non-crypto trading category.

The crypto exchange also launched its Cross Asset Unified Trading Account (UTA). The system brings more than 370 eligible assets under a common margin structure, including over 100 tokenized US stocks. Eligible assets can be leveraged in several trading products and valuation ratios can be up to 95%.

Bitget further expanded its AI-powered GetAgent Playbook to include tokenized U.S. equities. Other additions were institutional pricing enhancements and Cash Plus, a stablecoin product providing yield.

“We’re seeing more traders move between crypto, stocks and traditional assets, and that’s why we are building a Universal Exchange,” said Gracy Chen, CEO of Bitget. “Q3 showed strong growth, but it also reminded us that protecting our users must continue to remain our biggest priority as we expand. ”

Liquidity Rankings and Security Measures

The market depth of the exchange was also examined with the help of independent research firms. Bitget is ranked first among 9 exchanges in terms of BTC & ETH futures liquidity by TokenInsight with a gap of 0.05% from market prices of $41.6 million. CoinGecko has also included the exchange in its top 10 Bitcoin and Ethereum spot liquidity exchanges.

In a study of simulated slippage costs, CryptoRank researchers determined that Bitget’s Reality had up to 58% less slippage for $50,000 orders on tokens compared to the second-lowest slippage venue. The median bid-ask spread of the 5 markets evaluated by DeFiLlama was 0.83 basis points.

After the security incident of September 24, Bitget has implemented containment and recovery measures. It said that there was no impact on the user account balances. By September 30, the crypto exchange’s Protection Fund had been returned to over $300 million after it hired the independent companies Mandiant and SlowMist to investigate.

The platform also added a circuit breaker, passed their own SlowMist assessment and expanded their security funding. It has a Proof of Reserves ratio above 110%.

Investment disclaimer: The content reflects the author’s personal views and current market conditions. Please conduct your own research before investing in cryptocurrencies, as neither the author nor the publication is responsible for any financial losses.
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About Author
Kritika Mehta
About Author
Kritika Mehta
Kritika boasts over 4 years of experience in the financial news sector. Currently working as a crypto journalist at Coingape, she has consistently shown a knack for blockchain technology and cryptocurrencies. Kritika combines insightful analysis with a deep understanding of market trends. With a keen interest in technical analysis, she brings a nuanced perspective to her reporting, exploring the intersection of finance, technology, and emerging trends in the crypto space.