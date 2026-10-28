Home / Crypto News / Bitget, Reality, Keyring Study Tokenized Equity Strategies With Up to 7% Returns

Bitget, Reality, Keyring Study Tokenized Equity Strategies With Up to 7% Returns

Kritika Mehta
Updated
By Kritika Mehta
Kritika Mehta

Kritika Mehta

News Writer & Journalist
Kritika boasts over 4 years of experience in the financial news sector. Currently working as a crypto journalist at Coingape, she has consistently shown a knack for blockchain technology and cryptocurrencies. Kritika combines insightful analysis with a deep understanding of market trends. With a keen interest in technical analysis, she brings a nuanced perspective to her reporting, exploring the intersection of finance, technology, and emerging trends in the crypto space.
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Bitget Tops CryptoRank Study for Tokenized Stock Trade Execution as Market Nears $2B

Bitget has recently conducted a collaborative study with Reality and Keyring to explore the potential of tokenised stocks in decentralised finance (DeFi) strategies for generating returns beyond traditional equity investments.

Tokenized Equities Strategy Delivers Up to 7% Returns

The project explores the integration of tokenized equities and perpetual futures, as well as decentralized lending. It trades Reality’s rTokens for equity exposure and at the same time takes short positions on equity perpetual contracts. This is done to counteract the sensitivity to the price of the stock and to gather payments if funding conditions are favorable for the approach.

Keyring offers the lending market structure and IPOR Fusion offers onchain vault infrastructure. 1Token’s features include portfolio monitoring and risk management.

The annualized in-sample net returns from the simulations ranged around 7%. In out-of-sample period, Returns declined to about 4%. According to the study by the crypto exchange, it also uncovered a gross funding premium of 11%–14%.

But costs of financing, execution and the availability of liquidity lowered after-costs returns.

“Tokenized stocks are opening up opportunities beyond buying and selling shares. Investors can use them as collateral, combine with derivatives, and integrated strategies that previously required separate financial platforms,” stated Gracy Chen, CEO of Bitget.

She added, “This research shows how those pieces can work together, while highlighting the importance of execution costs, liquidity and risk management. That is an important part of what we’re building with Bitget’s Universal Exchange.”

Keyring Highlights Risks in Onchain Equity Trading

The study highlights certain risks with these strategies such as negative funding rates, difference in collateral valuations, liquidation risks and settlement delays. It emphasizes the importance of transparent pricing, adequate liquidity and synchronized margin management.

With equity basis trading coming onchain, Keyring founder Alex McFarlane believes it can become more transparent and programmable. The index could also serve as a standard and “building blocks” for investment banks, fund managers and commodity trading advisers (CTAs) building their own strategies, he added.

The research will be applied to inform the products chosen by Bitget under its Bitget Earn program. Product review, regulatory requirements, eligibility and availability to users apply to launches.

The figure of merit, however, is based on historical simulations. Therefore, they are not actual returns nor are they limited to actual outcomes.

Investment disclaimer: The content reflects the author’s personal views and current market conditions. Please conduct your own research before investing in cryptocurrencies, as neither the author nor the publication is responsible for any financial losses.
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Why Trust CoinGape

CoinGape has covered the cryptocurrency industry since 2017, aiming to provide informative insights Read more… to our readers. Our journal analysts bring years of experience in market analysis and blockchain technology to ensure factual accuracy and balanced reporting. By following our Editorial Policy, our writers verify every source, fact-check each story, rely on reputable sources, and attribute quotes and media correctly. We also follow a rigorous Review Methodology when evaluating exchanges and tools. From emerging blockchain projects and coin launches to industry events and technical developments, we cover all facets of the digital asset space with unwavering commitment to timely, relevant information.

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About Author
Kritika Mehta
About Author
Kritika Mehta
Kritika boasts over 4 years of experience in the financial news sector. Currently working as a crypto journalist at Coingape, she has consistently shown a knack for blockchain technology and cryptocurrencies. Kritika combines insightful analysis with a deep understanding of market trends. With a keen interest in technical analysis, she brings a nuanced perspective to her reporting, exploring the intersection of finance, technology, and emerging trends in the crypto space.