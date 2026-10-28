Bitget, Reality, Keyring Study Tokenized Equity Strategies With Up to 7% Returns

Bitget has recently conducted a collaborative study with Reality and Keyring to explore the potential of tokenised stocks in decentralised finance (DeFi) strategies for generating returns beyond traditional equity investments.

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Tokenized Equities Strategy Delivers Up to 7% Returns

The project explores the integration of tokenized equities and perpetual futures, as well as decentralized lending. It trades Reality’s rTokens for equity exposure and at the same time takes short positions on equity perpetual contracts. This is done to counteract the sensitivity to the price of the stock and to gather payments if funding conditions are favorable for the approach.

Keyring offers the lending market structure and IPOR Fusion offers onchain vault infrastructure. 1Token’s features include portfolio monitoring and risk management.

The annualized in-sample net returns from the simulations ranged around 7%. In out-of-sample period, Returns declined to about 4%. According to the study by the crypto exchange, it also uncovered a gross funding premium of 11%–14%.

But costs of financing, execution and the availability of liquidity lowered after-costs returns.

“Tokenized stocks are opening up opportunities beyond buying and selling shares. Investors can use them as collateral, combine with derivatives, and integrated strategies that previously required separate financial platforms,” stated Gracy Chen, CEO of Bitget.

She added, “This research shows how those pieces can work together, while highlighting the importance of execution costs, liquidity and risk management. That is an important part of what we’re building with Bitget’s Universal Exchange.”

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Keyring Highlights Risks in Onchain Equity Trading

The study highlights certain risks with these strategies such as negative funding rates, difference in collateral valuations, liquidation risks and settlement delays. It emphasizes the importance of transparent pricing, adequate liquidity and synchronized margin management.

With equity basis trading coming onchain, Keyring founder Alex McFarlane believes it can become more transparent and programmable. The index could also serve as a standard and “building blocks” for investment banks, fund managers and commodity trading advisers (CTAs) building their own strategies, he added.

The research will be applied to inform the products chosen by Bitget under its Bitget Earn program. Product review, regulatory requirements, eligibility and availability to users apply to launches.

The figure of merit, however, is based on historical simulations. Therefore, they are not actual returns nor are they limited to actual outcomes.