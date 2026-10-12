Home / Crypto News / Doppler XRP Vault Hits $125M, Putting XRP Yield Demand in Focus

Doppler XRP Vault Hits $125M, Putting XRP Yield Demand in Focus

Pardon Joshua
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By Pardon Joshua
Pardon Joshua

Pardon Joshua

Author
Pardon Joshua Ngushual is a B2B crypto content writer and SEO/AEO specialist with over five years of experience covering blockchain, digital assets, and Web3 markets. He writes for leading crypto publications including CoinGape, CoinMedium, CoinNewsSpan, UnoCrypto, The Crypto Times, and Token Minds, with a portfolio spanning breaking news, market analysis, price predictions, prediction markets, and long-form editorial features on stablecoins, real-world assets (RWA), and blockchain PR. An Ahrefs-certified marketing professional, Pardon combines editorial craft with data-driven search strategy, building reusable content frameworks and optimizing for both traditional SEO and emerging AI-answer engines. He has developed full editorial pipelines aligned to strict publication house styles and delivered content audits and SEO strategy proposals for fintech and crypto clients.
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XRP price chart highlights $30M treasury push with projections of a potential 66% rally.

Highlights

  • The Doppler Finance XRP Vault crossed 90M XRP in TVL, now worth over $125M, confirmed via X on October 11, 2026.
  • Combined XRP and RLUSD vaults have drawn more than $150M across 14,000+ depositors, with the XRP Vault paying ~3% APR.
  • A native XRPL lending product is flagged for Q4 2026, pending XLS-66 activation, as institutional XRP yield demand accelerates.
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The Doppler Finance XRP Vault has crossed 90 million XRP in total value locked (TVL), now worth more than $125 million at current prices. Doppler Finance confirmed the milestone on October 11, 2026, in an official announcement on X.

XRP Vault Growth Signals Maturing Demand for On-Chain Yield

The 90M milestone does not stand alone. Across its XRP and RLUSD vaults combined, Doppler has now drawn more than $150 million and over 14,000 depositors.

That RLUSD growth track runs parallel to a broader stablecoin surge on XRPL.

As RLUSD hit a fresh market cap all-time high near $2.5 billion, demand for productive deployment of XRPL-native assets has climbed alongside it. Doppler sits directly in that current.

The threshold cements the platform as one of the most active yield destinations on the XRP Ledger (XRPL). It also arrives at a moment when institutional appetite for XRP-native yield is accelerating.

Doppler Finance, formerly known as Lotus Protocol, launched in February 2025 to solve a structural gap. XRP has no native staking mechanism.

Doppler fills that void through CeDeFi vaults that deploy institutional custody partners such as Fireblocks and Ceffu.

The vaults run market-neutral strategies, including spot-perp basis trading and arbitrage, paying yield back in the deposited asset. The XRP Vault currently reports an annualised return of approximately 3% APR.

The institutional rail is also widening. VivoPower committed $30 million to the Doppler Finance XRP Vault in September 2025 as the opening tranche of a $200 million XRP treasury yield programme.

Separately, Ripple-backed Evernorth completed a SPAC merger bringing 473 million XRP to Nasdaq, and prior collaboration with Doppler on XRPL liquidity has been reported.

Both moves point to the same conclusion: large XRP holders are no longer content to leave assets idle.

XRPL Infrastructure Advances Set the Stage for Doppler’s Next Phase

The underlying ledger is also evolving to support deeper DeFi activity. XRP Ledger version 3.4.0 launched with a new lending protocol amendment, and XLS-65 and XLS-66 proposals have entered validator voting to enable single-asset vaults and a native lending protocol on mainnet.

Doppler has already flagged a native XRPL lending product for Q4 2026, contingent on XLS-66 activation. That pipeline places Doppler ahead of many competing protocols for the infrastructure it needs most.

Meanwhile, Clearpool’s expansion into XRPL lending adds institutional credit market depth to the same ecosystem Doppler operates in.

Of note, the Batch Amendment going live on XRPL, enabling multi-transaction settlement in a single ledger close, reduces friction for the kind of high-frequency strategies Doppler’s vaults depend on.

Together, these upgrades give the Doppler Finance XRP Vault a stronger technical foundation heading into Q4.

Investors tracking the protocol should monitor weekly APR updates, proof-of-reserves disclosures, and the XLS-66 activation timeline closely.

Investment disclaimer: The content reflects the author’s personal views and current market conditions. Please conduct your own research before investing in cryptocurrencies, as neither the author nor the publication is responsible for any financial losses.
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About Author
Pardon Joshua
About Author
Pardon Joshua
Pardon Joshua Ngushual is a B2B crypto content writer and SEO/AEO specialist with over five years of experience covering blockchain, digital assets, and Web3 markets. He writes for leading crypto publications including CoinGape, CoinMedium, CoinNewsSpan, UnoCrypto, The Crypto Times, and Token Minds, with a portfolio spanning breaking news, market analysis, price predictions, prediction markets, and long-form editorial features on stablecoins, real-world assets (RWA), and blockchain PR. An Ahrefs-certified marketing professional, Pardon combines editorial craft with data-driven search strategy, building reusable content frameworks and optimizing for both traditional SEO and emerging AI-answer engines. He has developed full editorial pipelines aligned to strict publication house styles and delivered content audits and SEO strategy proposals for fintech and crypto clients.