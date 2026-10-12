XRP News: XRP Ledger Foundation Clarifies 100B Supply Remains Safe Amid Security Fix

In key XRP news today, the XRP Ledger Foundation (XRPLF) confirmed that no new XRP was created by the recently patched ledger bug, with supply still at 100 billion coins. The foundation also addressed community questions and misconceptions about an immediate security fix that prevented an unlimited XRP minting risk.

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XRP Ledger Foundation Clears the Air on Security Patch Release

The recent XRP Ledger security fix raised questions and misconceptions in the community. The XRP Ledger Foundation clarified that the bug did not create any additional XRP. The XRP total supply remains fixed at 100 billion tokens since launch, with the security issue now fixed by the recent 3.4.1 upgrade.

It added that no transaction is allowed to create more new tokens, which comes a major news for the XRP community. It added that the transaction fee burning mechanism is actually making the supply deflationary, which currently stands at almost 99.986 billion XRP today.

All account balances are fully public on the ledger, and the foundation, along with community members, has verified the supply throughout the network’s history. “We monitor the XRP Ledger 24/7 and have verified the supply throughout the history of the ledger,” the foundation added.

J. Ayo Akinyele, head of engineering at Ripple, said the vulnerability was related to the payments engine present since the current engine was written in 2015. An attacker could create spendable XRP by setting up hundreds of specially crafted, uneconomic offers on the built-in decentralized exchange and then consuming them in a single payment.

“Fortunately, it was discovered through our bug bounty program before it could ever be exploited, he added.” Researchers at Veria AI, including Cayden Liao, reported it through the XRPL Bug Bounty program last month.

Security remains our top priority for preserving trust in the XRP Ledger (XRPL). Sharing a few thoughts following yesterday's disclosure of the critical payments engine vulnerability reported by Veria AI. First, this was a serious vulnerability, and we don't take that lightly.… — J. Ayo Akinyele (@ja_akinyele) October 10, 2026

Because the payment engine fix was security-sensitive, the XRPL community, including the Foundation, RippleX, core developers, and validators, reached social consensus to release the patch quickly in the emergency xrpld 3.4.1 release.

As CoinGape reported recently, Ripple also activated Batch amendment on mainnet on October 9. This also had a lower-severity issue involving incomplete validation of Batch transaction wrappers. It was addressed via the fixBatchV1_2 amendment.

The foundation noted that advances in AI make long-dormant bugs easier for both attackers and defenders to find. It committed to stronger ongoing protections, including expanded formal verification, AI adversarial testing, closer collaboration with security researchers, and an enhanced bug bounty program.

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Price Breaks Above Key Level amid the XRP News

XRP price jumped 1% in the past 24 hours, with the price currently trading at $1.41. The 24-hour low and high were $1.39 and $1.42, respectively. Furthermore, trading volume has increased by 40% over the last 24 hours, indicating a rise in interest among traders.

CoinGlass data showed mixed sentiment in the derivatives market. At the time of writing, the total XRP futures open interest dropped 0.45% to $3.07 billion in the last 4 hours.

XRP futures open interest has jumped almost 0.80% in 24 hours. The open interest climbed more than 1% on CME and other crypto exchanges, but dropped 0.1% on Binance.

Analysts remain bullish on XRP and predict further upside momentum after it broke above a key resistance level. This comes following a more than 7% rebound in the last few days. Analysts predicted an XRP price rally after breaking above the $1.60 level.

Traders looking to take positions on XRP price volatility can explore top derivatives exchanges using our detailed guide to the best crypto derivative futures trading platforms.