Home / Crypto News / XRP News: XRP Ledger Foundation Clarifies 100B Supply Remains Safe Amid Security Fix

XRP News: XRP Ledger Foundation Clarifies 100B Supply Remains Safe Amid Security Fix

Varinder Singh
By Varinder Singh
Varinder Singh

Varinder Singh

Independent Sr. Journalist
Expertise : Bitcoin, Crypto, Global Macro, DeFi, Blockchain, Web3, US Stocks, AI, Regulations and Lawsuits, & More
Varinder is a seasoned leader in the fintech and crypto media with over 13 years of experience, including over 7 years dedicated to blockchain, crypto, and Web3 developments. He is known for covering high-impact and quality news stories for publishers such as CoinGape, The Coin Republic, and The Crypto Times, while perfecting and training multiple journalists during his tenure. Being a Master of Technology degree holder, analytics thinker, and tech enthusiast, he has shared his knowledge of disruptive technologies in over 6000 news articles and papers.
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XRP News XRP Ledger Foundation Clarifies 100B Supply Remains Safe Amid Security Fix

Highlights

  • XRP Ledger Foundation confirmed that no new XRP was created by the recently patched ledger bug.
  • The foundations clarified questions and misconceptions about the XRP Ledger security fix.
  • XRP price remains in upside momentum amid the recent security bug disclosure.
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In key XRP news today, the XRP Ledger Foundation (XRPLF) confirmed that no new XRP was created by the recently patched ledger bug, with supply still at 100 billion coins. The foundation also addressed community questions and misconceptions about an immediate security fix that prevented an unlimited XRP minting risk.

XRP Ledger Foundation Clears the Air on Security Patch Release

The recent XRP Ledger security fix raised questions and misconceptions in the community. The XRP Ledger Foundation clarified that the bug did not create any additional XRP. The XRP total supply remains fixed at 100 billion tokens since launch, with the security issue now fixed by the recent 3.4.1 upgrade.

It added that no transaction is allowed to create more new tokens, which comes a major news for the XRP community. It added that the transaction fee burning mechanism is actually making the supply deflationary, which currently stands at almost 99.986 billion XRP today.

All account balances are fully public on the ledger, and the foundation, along with community members, has verified the supply throughout the network’s history. “We monitor the XRP Ledger 24/7 and have verified the supply throughout the history of the ledger,” the foundation added.

J. Ayo Akinyele, head of engineering at Ripple, said the vulnerability was related to the payments engine present since the current engine was written in 2015. An attacker could create spendable XRP by setting up hundreds of specially crafted, uneconomic offers on the built-in decentralized exchange and then consuming them in a single payment.

“Fortunately, it was discovered through our bug bounty program before it could ever be exploited, he added.” Researchers at Veria AI, including Cayden Liao, reported it through the XRPL Bug Bounty program last month.

Because the payment engine fix was security-sensitive, the XRPL community, including the Foundation, RippleX, core developers, and validators, reached social consensus to release the patch quickly in the emergency xrpld 3.4.1 release.

As CoinGape reported recently, Ripple also activated Batch amendment on mainnet on October 9. This also had a lower-severity issue involving incomplete validation of Batch transaction wrappers. It was addressed via the fixBatchV1_2 amendment.

The foundation noted that advances in AI make long-dormant bugs easier for both attackers and defenders to find. It committed to stronger ongoing protections, including expanded formal verification, AI adversarial testing, closer collaboration with security researchers, and an enhanced bug bounty program.

Price Breaks Above Key Level amid the XRP News

XRP price jumped 1% in the past 24 hours, with the price currently trading at $1.41. The 24-hour low and high were $1.39 and $1.42, respectively. Furthermore, trading volume has increased by 40% over the last 24 hours, indicating a rise in interest among traders.

CoinGlass data showed mixed sentiment in the derivatives market. At the time of writing, the total XRP futures open interest dropped 0.45% to $3.07 billion in the last 4 hours.

XRP futures open interest has jumped almost 0.80% in 24 hours. The open interest climbed more than 1% on CME and other crypto exchanges, but dropped 0.1% on Binance.

Analysts remain bullish on XRP and predict further upside momentum after it broke above a key resistance level. This comes following a more than 7% rebound in the last few days. Analysts predicted an XRP price rally after breaking above the $1.60 level.

Traders looking to take positions on XRP price volatility can explore top derivatives exchanges using our detailed guide to the best crypto derivative futures trading platforms.

Investment disclaimer: The content reflects the author’s personal views and current market conditions. Please conduct your own research before investing in cryptocurrencies, as neither the author nor the publication is responsible for any financial losses.
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Why Trust CoinGape

CoinGape has covered the cryptocurrency industry since 2017, aiming to provide informative insights Read more… to our readers. Our journal analysts bring years of experience in market analysis and blockchain technology to ensure factual accuracy and balanced reporting. By following our Editorial Policy, our writers verify every source, fact-check each story, rely on reputable sources, and attribute quotes and media correctly. We also follow a rigorous Review Methodology when evaluating exchanges and tools. From emerging blockchain projects and coin launches to industry events and technical developments, we cover all facets of the digital asset space with unwavering commitment to timely, relevant information.

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About Author
Varinder Singh
About Author
Varinder Singh
Varinder is a seasoned leader in the fintech and crypto media with over 13 years of experience, including over 7 years dedicated to blockchain, crypto, and Web3 developments. He is known for covering high-impact and quality news stories for publishers such as CoinGape, The Coin Republic, and The Crypto Times, while perfecting and training multiple journalists during his tenure. Being a Master of Technology degree holder, analytics thinker, and tech enthusiast, he has shared his knowledge of disruptive technologies in over 6000 news articles and papers.