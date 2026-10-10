Home / Crypto News / China Unveils Plan For National Blockchain To Promote Digital Economy

China Unveils Plan For National Blockchain To Promote Digital Economy

Boluwatife Adeyemi
By Boluwatife Adeyemi
Boluwatife Adeyemi

Boluwatife Adeyemi

Managing Editor (News)
Expertise : Crypto, Stocks, Tokenization, AI, Prediction Markets, Crypto Regulation
Boluwatife Adeyemi is a well-experienced crypto news writer and editor with a focus on macro topics, crypto policy and regulation and the intersection between DeFi and TradFi. He has a knack for simplifying the most technical concepts and making them easy for crypto newbies to understand. Boluwatife is also a lawyer, who holds a law degree from the University of Ibadan. He also holds a certification in Digital Marketing. Away from writing, he is an avid basketball lover, a traveler, and a part-time degen.
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CoinGape has covered the cryptocurrency industry since 2017, aiming to provide informative insights to our readers. Our journal analysts bring years of experience in market analysis and blockchain technology to ensure factual accuracy and balanced reporting. By following our Editorial Policy, our writers verify every source, fact-check each story, rely on reputable sources, and attribute quotes and media correctly. We also follow a rigorous Review Methodology when evaluating exchanges and tools. From emerging blockchain projects and coin launches to industry events and technical developments, we cover all facets of the digital asset space with unwavering commitment to timely, relevant information.
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Highlights

  • China's Communist Party and the State Council have issued an opinion which includes plans for a national blockchain.
  • The Committee also highlighted the action plan for artificial intelligence.
  • There is also a proactive plan for future industries such as quantum technology.
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China is pushing to advance its digital economy and keep pace with the United States. The country’s Communist Party Central Committee and the State Council released an opinion outlining plans to build a national blockchain, along with proactive plans for artificial intelligence and future industries such as quantum computing.

China Plans National Blockchain For Digital Economy

According to local media Xinhua News Agency, the Committee and the State Council proposed building a national blockchain network to promote the deep integration of its digital economy. They also proposed building a national integrated computing power network as another way to promote the country’s digital economy.

This comes as China seeks to keep pace with the U.S. in blockchain technology and the digital economy, which relies heavily on crypto assets. Notably, the country previously proposed easing its stablecoin rules to promote the digital Yuan, especially as stablecoins such as USDT and USDC have helped boost the dollar’s adoption.

The Committee and the State Council’s proposed plan could mark a regulatory turnaround, even as crypto transactions remain largely banned in China. Meanwhile, the U.S., under President Trump’s administration, continues to create a regulatory-friendly environment for the crypto industry despite the CLARITY Act setback.

The U.S. SEC has put forward the ‘Innovation Exemption’ guidance for tokenized stock trading. At the same time, the crypto industry’s second primary regulator, the CFTC, has also proposed rules for the crypto market and transactions.

Plans For AI and Quantum Computing

China’s Communist Party Central Committee also proposed the full implementation of the “Artificial Intelligence+” action plan. It also called for promoting the transformation of traditional industries through AI. At the same time, the plan will accelerate next-generation technologies that accompany this AI revolution, including AI phones and computers, intelligent vehicles, and humanoid robots.

The push to accelerate AI adoption comes as Chinese AI firms develop open models such as DeepSeek and Kimi, which have matched American models. China earlier rejected U.S. calls for an AI slowdown, calling it a ‘cold war playbook.’

Meanwhile, the Committee also called for a proactive plan for future industries such as quantum computing. This will include exploring market regulatory rules to promote the development of such future industries.

Investment disclaimer: The content reflects the author’s personal views and current market conditions. Please conduct your own research before investing in cryptocurrencies, as neither the author nor the publication is responsible for any financial losses.
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Why Trust CoinGape

CoinGape has covered the cryptocurrency industry since 2017, aiming to provide informative insights Read more… to our readers. Our journal analysts bring years of experience in market analysis and blockchain technology to ensure factual accuracy and balanced reporting. By following our Editorial Policy, our writers verify every source, fact-check each story, rely on reputable sources, and attribute quotes and media correctly. We also follow a rigorous Review Methodology when evaluating exchanges and tools. From emerging blockchain projects and coin launches to industry events and technical developments, we cover all facets of the digital asset space with unwavering commitment to timely, relevant information.

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About Author
Boluwatife Adeyemi
About Author
Boluwatife Adeyemi
Boluwatife Adeyemi is a well-experienced crypto news writer and editor with a focus on macro topics, crypto policy and regulation and the intersection between DeFi and TradFi. He has a knack for simplifying the most technical concepts and making them easy for crypto newbies to understand. Boluwatife is also a lawyer, who holds a law degree from the University of Ibadan. He also holds a certification in Digital Marketing. Away from writing, he is an avid basketball lover, a traveler, and a part-time degen.