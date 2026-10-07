Home / Crypto News / Paxos Rolls Out XRP Offerings for Partners, Here’s All

Paxos Rolls Out XRP Offerings for Partners, Here’s All

Rupam Roy
By Rupam Roy
Rupam Roy

Rupam Roy

News Writer & Journalist
Expertise : Crypto, Blockchain, Web3, Artificial Intelligence (AI), Global News, Stock Market
Rupam is a seasoned professional with three years of experience in the financial market, where he has developed a reputation as a meticulous research analyst and insightful journalist. He thrives on exploring the dynamic nuances of the financial landscape. Currently serving as a sub-editor at Coingape, Rupam's expertise extends beyond conventional boundaries. His role involves breaking stories, analyzing AI-related developments, providing real-time updates on the crypto market, and presenting insightful economic news. Rupam's career is characterized by a deep passion for unraveling the complexities of finance and delivering impactful stories that resonate with a diverse audience.
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CoinGape has covered the cryptocurrency industry since 2017, aiming to provide informative insights to our readers. Our journal analysts bring years of experience in market analysis and blockchain technology to ensure factual accuracy and balanced reporting. By following our Editorial Policy, our writers verify every source, fact-check each story, rely on reputable sources, and attribute quotes and media correctly. We also follow a rigorous Review Methodology when evaluating exchanges and tools. From emerging blockchain projects and coin launches to industry events and technical developments, we cover all facets of the digital asset space with unwavering commitment to timely, relevant information.
XRP Price Forecast as New ETF Decision Shifts to October

Highlights

  • Paxos has added XRP support to its Crypto Brokerage platform for partner businesses.
  • Ripple continues expanding its institutional footprint through partnerships with Canton and Brevan Howard.
  • XRP price fell over 6% amid broader market weakness and concerns over potential selling pressure by Ripple.
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The XRP price has slipped by more than 6% today at the time of writing, amid a broader crypto market crash. However, despite the retreat, a recent update from Paxos, which hints that the blockchain firm is extending its backing for XRP, has gained notable traction.

Paxos Brings XRP Support to its Crypto Brokerage

In a recent X post, Paxos said that its Crypto Brokerage platform now supports XRP, fueling market interest. The development could widen access to XRP for businesses using Paxos as their regulated crypto infrastructure provider.

According to Paxos, XRP has been in circulation since 2012, highlighting its broad adoption across more than 8.1 million wallets. Meanwhile, the key development is Paxos allowing its partners to offer XRP through its existing brokerage infrastructure.

The XRP Ledger Foundation also highlighted the significance of the move. It said that Paxos Crypto Brokerage already serves major financial platforms, including PayPal, Venmo, Interactive Brokers, Charles Schwab, and Mercado Libre.

On the other hand, the post showed that the partners can now provide XRP-related functions through the platform. These include buying, selling, holding, depositing, and withdrawing XRP, according to the foundation.

Ripple Expands its Institutional Footprint

The Paxos announcement comes as Ripple continues expanding its institutional infrastructure. Ripple Custody has recently been integrated with Canton, a network focused on institutional financial applications.

The integration brings Ripple’s custody technology to Canton. It also expands support for digital assets and institutions operating within its ecosystem.

XRP News Ripple Custody Integrated to Canton
Source: Canton Network, X

Meanwhile, Ripple has also expanded its relationship with Brevan Howard recently. Its prime brokerage platform is expected to provide selected services to the investment firm.

The relationship builds on an earlier connection between the two companies. For context, Brevan Howard affiliates previously invested in Ripple, further highlighting institutional interest in the blockchain company.

However, despite that, XRP price fell more than 6% today to $1.43 at the time of writing. The recent retreat could also be attributed to Ripple sending $150 million in XRP to Binance, fueling sell-off concerns.

Investment disclaimer: The content reflects the author’s personal views and current market conditions. Please conduct your own research before investing in cryptocurrencies, as neither the author nor the publication is responsible for any financial losses.
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Why Trust CoinGape

CoinGape has covered the cryptocurrency industry since 2017, aiming to provide informative insights Read more… to our readers. Our journal analysts bring years of experience in market analysis and blockchain technology to ensure factual accuracy and balanced reporting. By following our Editorial Policy, our writers verify every source, fact-check each story, rely on reputable sources, and attribute quotes and media correctly. We also follow a rigorous Review Methodology when evaluating exchanges and tools. From emerging blockchain projects and coin launches to industry events and technical developments, we cover all facets of the digital asset space with unwavering commitment to timely, relevant information.

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About Author
Rupam Roy
About Author
Rupam Roy
Rupam is a seasoned professional with three years of experience in the financial market, where he has developed a reputation as a meticulous research analyst and insightful journalist. He thrives on exploring the dynamic nuances of the financial landscape. Currently serving as a sub-editor at Coingape, Rupam's expertise extends beyond conventional boundaries. His role involves breaking stories, analyzing AI-related developments, providing real-time updates on the crypto market, and presenting insightful economic news. Rupam's career is characterized by a deep passion for unraveling the complexities of finance and delivering impactful stories that resonate with a diverse audience.