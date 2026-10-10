RippleX Confirms No Evidence of Exploitation After Emergency XRPL 3.4.1 Patch

Researchers have uncovered and patched a critical XRP Ledger bug that sat undetected for over a decade.

Left exploited, it could have silently minted billions of XRP, shattering the token’s fixed supply of 100 billion. RippleX moved fast. The fix was shipped before the public ever knew the flaw existed.

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How the Overflow Flaw Worked, And Why It Went Undetected

Cayden Liao and Veria AI discovered the XRP Ledger bug and reported it through the XRPL Bug Bounty program on September 22, 2026.

The flaw traced back to the payment engine written around 2015. It involved an integer overflow in the way the engine summed XRP amounts across offers on the built-in DEX.

An attacker could open hundreds of accounts and place tiny, mispriced offers, small amounts of a token in exchange for large amounts of XRP.

One crafted payment consuming all those offers at once caused the 64-bit counter to overflow and wrap around. Seller accounts received their full XRP. The buyer was charged almost nothing.

The ledger’s own “no XRP created” invariant used the same flawed arithmetic. So it missed the overflow entirely. The attack cost only a few hundred XRP in reserves, most of it recoverable, plus fees.

This was not an isolated security moment. Ripple had previously released a critical XRPL update to fix server-level vulnerabilities that threatened node stability, establishing a pattern of proactive patching.

Before that, the XRP Ledger’s new security amendment earned validator support after clearing an independent Cantina audit, marking another layer of protocol hardening.

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Emergency Patch, No Exploit Found, And What It Signals for Institutional XRP

RippleX reproduced the exploit on a standalone server and confirmed the minted XRP Ledger bug produced spendable tokens.

Developers released an emergency fix in xrpld 3.4.1 on September 25, without initially disclosing what it repaired. Over 80% of default UNL validators were already running 3.4.1 by release day.

The public disclosure followed on October 9, 2026. RippleX confirmed there is no evidence the flaw was ever exploited on any public network. Normal transaction activity never reached the arithmetic limits.

Realistic offer pricing and supply constraints kept ordinary payments clear of the trigger conditions.

The timing carries weight for institutions. The XRP Ledger Batch amendment went live, enabling atomic multi-transaction settlement.

Evernorth’s 473 million XRP treasury deal is advancing toward a Nasdaq listing. And Ripple Prime launched stock trading via its Delta One business, pushing deeper into traditional finance. All of that momentum rests on one thing: supply integrity.

A fixed supply of 100 billion XRP, all minted at launch in 2012, with software designed to prevent further issuance, is a core trust anchor for large capital.

The rapid discovery, quiet emergency patch, and transparent post-incident disclosure illustrate exactly the operational maturity institutions now require.

With Meritz Securities signing Ripple to explore custody and tokenization for Korean capital markets, the credibility of that fixed supply has never carried higher stakes.