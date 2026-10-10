Home / Crypto News / RippleX Confirms No Evidence of Exploitation After Emergency XRPL 3.4.1 Patch

RippleX Confirms No Evidence of Exploitation After Emergency XRPL 3.4.1 Patch

Pardon Joshua
By Pardon Joshua
Pardon Joshua

Pardon Joshua

Author
Pardon Joshua Ngushual is a B2B crypto content writer and SEO/AEO specialist with over five years of experience covering blockchain, digital assets, and Web3 markets. He writes for leading crypto publications including CoinGape, CoinMedium, CoinNewsSpan, UnoCrypto, The Crypto Times, and Token Minds, with a portfolio spanning breaking news, market analysis, price predictions, prediction markets, and long-form editorial features on stablecoins, real-world assets (RWA), and blockchain PR. An Ahrefs-certified marketing professional, Pardon combines editorial craft with data-driven search strategy, building reusable content frameworks and optimizing for both traditional SEO and emerging AI-answer engines. He has developed full editorial pipelines aligned to strict publication house styles and delivered content audits and SEO strategy proposals for fintech and crypto clients.
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CoinGape has covered the cryptocurrency industry since 2017, aiming to provide informative insights to our readers. Our journal analysts bring years of experience in market analysis and blockchain technology to ensure factual accuracy and balanced reporting. By following our Editorial Policy, our writers verify every source, fact-check each story, rely on reputable sources, and attribute quotes and media correctly. We also follow a rigorous Review Methodology when evaluating exchanges and tools. From emerging blockchain projects and coin launches to industry events and technical developments, we cover all facets of the digital asset space with unwavering commitment to timely, relevant information.
How High Could XRP Price Go Amid Tokenization Push?

Highlights

  • A decade-old XRP Ledger bug, an integer overflow in the DEX payment engine, could have silently minted billions of XRP and broken the 100 billion fixed supply.
  • RippleX shipped an emergency fix in xrpld 3.4.1 on September 25, with over 80% of default UNL validators running it by release day; public disclosure followed October 9.
  • RippleX confirmed no evidence the flaw was ever exploited, as institutional momentum (Evernorth, Ripple Prime, Meritz) rests on XRP’s supply integrity.
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Researchers have uncovered and patched a critical XRP Ledger bug that sat undetected for over a decade.

Left exploited, it could have silently minted billions of XRP, shattering the token’s fixed supply of 100 billion. RippleX moved fast. The fix was shipped before the public ever knew the flaw existed.

How the Overflow Flaw Worked, And Why It Went Undetected

Cayden Liao and Veria AI discovered the XRP Ledger bug and reported it through the XRPL Bug Bounty program on September 22, 2026.

The flaw traced back to the payment engine written around 2015. It involved an integer overflow in the way the engine summed XRP amounts across offers on the built-in DEX.

An attacker could open hundreds of accounts and place tiny, mispriced offers, small amounts of a token in exchange for large amounts of XRP.

One crafted payment consuming all those offers at once caused the 64-bit counter to overflow and wrap around. Seller accounts received their full XRP. The buyer was charged almost nothing.

The ledger’s own “no XRP created” invariant used the same flawed arithmetic. So it missed the overflow entirely. The attack cost only a few hundred XRP in reserves, most of it recoverable, plus fees.

This was not an isolated security moment. Ripple had previously released a critical XRPL update to fix server-level vulnerabilities that threatened node stability, establishing a pattern of proactive patching.

Before that, the XRP Ledger’s new security amendment earned validator support after clearing an independent Cantina audit, marking another layer of protocol hardening.

Emergency Patch, No Exploit Found, And What It Signals for Institutional XRP

RippleX reproduced the exploit on a standalone server and confirmed the minted XRP Ledger bug produced spendable tokens.

Developers released an emergency fix in xrpld 3.4.1 on September 25, without initially disclosing what it repaired. Over 80% of default UNL validators were already running 3.4.1 by release day.

The public disclosure followed on October 9, 2026. RippleX confirmed there is no evidence the flaw was ever exploited on any public network. Normal transaction activity never reached the arithmetic limits.

Realistic offer pricing and supply constraints kept ordinary payments clear of the trigger conditions.

The timing carries weight for institutions. The XRP Ledger Batch amendment went live, enabling atomic multi-transaction settlement.

Evernorth’s 473 million XRP treasury deal is advancing toward a Nasdaq listing. And Ripple Prime launched stock trading via its Delta One business, pushing deeper into traditional finance. All of that momentum rests on one thing: supply integrity.

A fixed supply of 100 billion XRP, all minted at launch in 2012, with software designed to prevent further issuance, is a core trust anchor for large capital.

The rapid discovery, quiet emergency patch, and transparent post-incident disclosure illustrate exactly the operational maturity institutions now require.

With Meritz Securities signing Ripple to explore custody and tokenization for Korean capital markets, the credibility of that fixed supply has never carried higher stakes.

Investment disclaimer: The content reflects the author’s personal views and current market conditions. Please conduct your own research before investing in cryptocurrencies, as neither the author nor the publication is responsible for any financial losses.
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Why Trust CoinGape

CoinGape has covered the cryptocurrency industry since 2017, aiming to provide informative insights Read more… to our readers. Our journal analysts bring years of experience in market analysis and blockchain technology to ensure factual accuracy and balanced reporting. By following our Editorial Policy, our writers verify every source, fact-check each story, rely on reputable sources, and attribute quotes and media correctly. We also follow a rigorous Review Methodology when evaluating exchanges and tools. From emerging blockchain projects and coin launches to industry events and technical developments, we cover all facets of the digital asset space with unwavering commitment to timely, relevant information.

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About Author
Pardon Joshua
About Author
Pardon Joshua
Pardon Joshua Ngushual is a B2B crypto content writer and SEO/AEO specialist with over five years of experience covering blockchain, digital assets, and Web3 markets. He writes for leading crypto publications including CoinGape, CoinMedium, CoinNewsSpan, UnoCrypto, The Crypto Times, and Token Minds, with a portfolio spanning breaking news, market analysis, price predictions, prediction markets, and long-form editorial features on stablecoins, real-world assets (RWA), and blockchain PR. An Ahrefs-certified marketing professional, Pardon combines editorial craft with data-driven search strategy, building reusable content frameworks and optimizing for both traditional SEO and emerging AI-answer engines. He has developed full editorial pipelines aligned to strict publication house styles and delivered content audits and SEO strategy proposals for fintech and crypto clients.