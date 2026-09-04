Elon Musk’s SpaceX Stock Eyes 48% Bullish Rally, AI Experts Reveal The Reason

SpaceX is setting up for another game-changer as investors start to gaze at the next Starship flight test event, which is known as Flight Test 14. If the company successfully launches, an analysis by AI experts indicates that the stock value could rise by around 48%.

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Starship Flight Seen As Major Catalyst For Elon Musk-Backed SpaceX Stock Rally

Elon Musk-led SpaceX is looking to pick up technical steam after a few milestones for such a massive surge to happen. In comparison, the stock has come back about 38% since July and analysts are building up hopes for yet another attempt to launch.

Starship Flight Test 14 is expected to be a crucial milestone that may boost investor confidence, according to AI experts. The company has seen positive developments since the launch with the regulatory aspects.

Recent gains have brought the stock, however, into overbought territory, but the analysis also observes that that’s the case. This might restrain the extent of any short-term rally if the expectations are already built into the price of the stock.

None of that has been enough to quell Wall Street’s optimism. The average estimate of consensus is close to 48% above the current SpaceX stock price. Brian Gesuale of Raymond James has raised his outlook to most bullish. He set $800 price target, which suggests upside of around 434% from the current levels. His perspective focuses on SpaceX’s capabilities in launch services, satellite infrastructure and artificial intelligence.

Recently, SpaceX stock rose 6.42% on Thursday, September 3, to close at $149.74 but dropped in today’s session. On Friday, the SPCX share price dipped slightly after strong U.S. jobs data hinted at higher risk of a Fed rate hike this month.

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Analysts Spotlight AI Business Growth

Oppenheimer analyst Timothy Horan upped his SpaceX rating to “Buy” and raised its price estimate from $250 to $280, according to reports. He is confident that the company is ideally poised to take advantage of surging demand for AI computing infrastructure.

Horan thinks that the Elon Musk-led company “has the ability to bring online infrastructure faster than anyone else, and is leveraging this infrastructure and its data to refine its models faster than anyone else.”

He further added, “In an environment where compute remains constrained, we expect SpaceX to capture half of every dollar of revenue generated by partners like Anthropic using SpaceX’s compute.”

In addition to providing AI computing power, SpaceX is pursuing its own AI goals. The company recently wrapped up its acquisition of AI startup Cursor. This addition, according to Horan, is “transformative” for future model development and revenue opportunities.

Elon Musk also indicated that Grok 4.7 should be released in the next 10 days following Anthropic’s latest launch of the AI model. Meanwhile, according to Artificial Analysis, Grok 4.6, which was released less than a month ago, offers good performance and has lower operating costs than some of its competitors.

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