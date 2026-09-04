Home / Crypto News / Elon Musk’s SpaceX Stock Eyes 48% Bullish Rally, AI Experts Reveal The Reason

Elon Musk’s SpaceX Stock Eyes 48% Bullish Rally, AI Experts Reveal The Reason

Kritika Mehta
Updated
By Kritika Mehta
Kritika Mehta

Kritika Mehta

News Writer & Journalist
Kritika boasts over 4 years of experience in the financial news sector. Currently working as a crypto journalist at Coingape, she has consistently shown a knack for blockchain technology and cryptocurrencies. Kritika combines insightful analysis with a deep understanding of market trends. With a keen interest in technical analysis, she brings a nuanced perspective to her reporting, exploring the intersection of finance, technology, and emerging trends in the crypto space.
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CoinGape has covered the cryptocurrency industry since 2017, aiming to provide informative insights to our readers. Our journal analysts bring years of experience in market analysis and blockchain technology to ensure factual accuracy and balanced reporting. By following our Editorial Policy, our writers verify every source, fact-check each story, rely on reputable sources, and attribute quotes and media correctly. We also follow a rigorous Review Methodology when evaluating exchanges and tools. From emerging blockchain projects and coin launches to industry events and technical developments, we cover all facets of the digital asset space with unwavering commitment to timely, relevant information.
How High Could SpaceX Stock Price Go in the Next 30 Days?

Highlights

  • AI experts suggest that the stock rally for Starship Flight Test 14 may be as high as 48%.
  • Moreover, Oppenheimer has recently adorned SpaceX with a price target of $280 alongside a 'Buy' rating.
  • Meanwhile, SpaceX is continuing to grow its AI enterprise via compute services and the acquisition of Cursor.
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SpaceX is setting up for another game-changer as investors start to gaze at the next Starship flight test event, which is known as Flight Test 14. If the company successfully launches, an analysis by AI experts indicates that the stock value could rise by around 48%.

Starship Flight Seen As Major Catalyst For Elon Musk-Backed SpaceX Stock Rally

Elon Musk-led SpaceX is looking to pick up technical steam after a few milestones for such a massive surge to happen. In comparison, the stock has come back about 38% since July and analysts are building up hopes for yet another attempt to launch.

Starship Flight Test 14 is expected to be a crucial milestone that may boost investor confidence, according to AI experts. The company has seen positive developments since the launch with the regulatory aspects.

Recent gains have brought the stock, however, into overbought territory, but the analysis also observes that that’s the case. This might restrain the extent of any short-term rally if the expectations are already built into the price of the stock.

None of that has been enough to quell Wall Street’s optimism. The average estimate of consensus is close to 48% above the current SpaceX stock price. Brian Gesuale of Raymond James has raised his outlook to most bullish. He set $800 price target, which suggests upside of around 434% from the current levels. His perspective focuses on SpaceX’s capabilities in launch services, satellite infrastructure and artificial intelligence.

Elon Musk SpaceX stock
SpaceX stock 5-day price chart. Source: Yahoo! Finance

Recently, SpaceX stock rose 6.42% on Thursday, September 3, to close at $149.74 but dropped in today’s session. On Friday, the SPCX share price dipped slightly after strong U.S. jobs data hinted at higher risk of a Fed rate hike this month.

Analysts Spotlight AI Business Growth

Oppenheimer analyst Timothy Horan upped his SpaceX rating to “Buy” and raised its price estimate from $250 to $280, according to reports. He is confident that the company is ideally poised to take advantage of surging demand for AI computing infrastructure.

Horan thinks that the Elon Musk-led company “has the ability to bring online infrastructure faster than anyone else, and is leveraging this infrastructure and its data to refine its models faster than anyone else.”

He further added, “In an environment where compute remains constrained, we expect SpaceX to capture half of every dollar of revenue generated by partners like Anthropic using SpaceX’s compute.”

In addition to providing AI computing power, SpaceX is pursuing its own AI goals. The company recently wrapped up its acquisition of AI startup Cursor. This addition, according to Horan, is “transformative” for future model development and revenue opportunities.

Elon Musk also indicated that Grok 4.7 should be released in the next 10 days following Anthropic’s latest launch of the AI model. Meanwhile, according to Artificial Analysis, Grok 4.6, which was released less than a month ago, offers good performance and has lower operating costs than some of its competitors.

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Investment disclaimer: The content reflects the author’s personal views and current market conditions. Please conduct your own research before investing in cryptocurrencies, as neither the author nor the publication is responsible for any financial losses.
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Why Trust CoinGape

CoinGape has covered the cryptocurrency industry since 2017, aiming to provide informative insights Read more… to our readers. Our journal analysts bring years of experience in market analysis and blockchain technology to ensure factual accuracy and balanced reporting. By following our Editorial Policy, our writers verify every source, fact-check each story, rely on reputable sources, and attribute quotes and media correctly. We also follow a rigorous Review Methodology when evaluating exchanges and tools. From emerging blockchain projects and coin launches to industry events and technical developments, we cover all facets of the digital asset space with unwavering commitment to timely, relevant information.

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About Author
Kritika Mehta
About Author
Kritika Mehta
Kritika boasts over 4 years of experience in the financial news sector. Currently working as a crypto journalist at Coingape, she has consistently shown a knack for blockchain technology and cryptocurrencies. Kritika combines insightful analysis with a deep understanding of market trends. With a keen interest in technical analysis, she brings a nuanced perspective to her reporting, exploring the intersection of finance, technology, and emerging trends in the crypto space.