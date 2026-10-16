Home / Crypto News / Elon Musk’s Tesla-SpaceX Merger Is Just Weeks Away, Says Barclays

Elon Musk’s Tesla-SpaceX Merger Is Just Weeks Away, Says Barclays

Kritika Mehta
By Kritika Mehta
Kritika Mehta

Kritika Mehta

News Writer & Journalist
Kritika boasts over 4 years of experience in the financial news sector. Currently working as a crypto journalist at Coingape, she has consistently shown a knack for blockchain technology and cryptocurrencies. Kritika combines insightful analysis with a deep understanding of market trends. With a keen interest in technical analysis, she brings a nuanced perspective to her reporting, exploring the intersection of finance, technology, and emerging trends in the crypto space.
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CoinGape has covered the cryptocurrency industry since 2017, aiming to provide informative insights to our readers. Our journal analysts bring years of experience in market analysis and blockchain technology to ensure factual accuracy and balanced reporting. By following our Editorial Policy, our writers verify every source, fact-check each story, rely on reputable sources, and attribute quotes and media correctly. We also follow a rigorous Review Methodology when evaluating exchanges and tools. From emerging blockchain projects and coin launches to industry events and technical developments, we cover all facets of the digital asset space with unwavering commitment to timely, relevant information.
SpaceX Stock Prediction Amid Surge to 3-Month High

Elon Musk-backed Tesla and SpaceX might announce a partnership in “weeks,” with Barclay analyst Dan Levy saying he thinks that a deal could be finalized before Tesla’s annual shareholder meeting. The meeting is scheduled to occur prior to Dec. 6, when investors will have the chance to decide on the proposed combination, Levy wrote.

AI Integration and Terafab Project Drive Tesla-SpaceX Merger Speculation

Elon Musk’s SpaceX has been on Wall Street’s radar since the space firm’s record-breaking initial public offering in June, when speculation began about the two companies potentially merging. The two companies are both very ambitious with their use of artificial intelligence and both have Elon Musk as their CEO.

“The merger would likely be pitched as an AI vertical integration play,” Levy wrote. He added, “Combining the physical AI aspects of Tesla (i.e., Robotaxi, Optimus) with the virtual AI aspects of SpaceX (i.e., Grok, Macrohard).”

They already have a long business history, too, which could offer a justification for the transaction. The world’s largest chip factory, the Terafab semiconductor manufacturing plant in Texas, is currently being developed by Tesla and SpaceX.

Hundreds of billions of dollars may be needed to invest in the project. Musk’s Tesla-SpaceX merger would alleviate the financial strain and streamline internal approvals, Levy said. Having to get approval from the single board would be simpler than getting approval from both boards for a unified business to move forward with the facility.

Elon Musk’s Remarks Fuel Questions Over Corporate Structure

Meanwhile, Elon Musk has generally been silent on the specifics of a potential merger. He stated that because of regulatory red tape, it is not possible to comment specifically on a merger involving a publicly traded company. He did, however, give a more suggestive answer at the All In Summit in Los Angeles last month.

“With all this collaboration on so many levels, you can imagine an action one might take when there is so much close collaboration in so many areas,” Musk remarked at the time.

There’s so much collaboration on so many different levels, you can imagine what an action that you might take might be when there’s so much close collaboration in so many different areas.

Commercial relationships already exist between the companies. Tesla is buying SpaceX cars and energy storage, and SpaceX is putting Tesla’s cybercab robotaxi terminal in its cars.

Prior to the acquisition of the AI lab by SpaceX, Tesla also provided $2 billion to invest in Musk’s artificial intelligence firm, xAI. This investment later turned into an ownership stake in SpaceX. Hence, the probability of a Tesla-SpaceX merger is growing as the collaboration takes off.

At the start of Thursday, Tesla’s market cap was $1.45 trillion, and SpaceX’s was $2.06 trillion. Tesla will report on its third quarter results on October 21.

Investment disclaimer: The content reflects the author’s personal views and current market conditions. Please conduct your own research before investing in cryptocurrencies, as neither the author nor the publication is responsible for any financial losses.
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Why Trust CoinGape

CoinGape has covered the cryptocurrency industry since 2017, aiming to provide informative insights Read more… to our readers. Our journal analysts bring years of experience in market analysis and blockchain technology to ensure factual accuracy and balanced reporting. By following our Editorial Policy, our writers verify every source, fact-check each story, rely on reputable sources, and attribute quotes and media correctly. We also follow a rigorous Review Methodology when evaluating exchanges and tools. From emerging blockchain projects and coin launches to industry events and technical developments, we cover all facets of the digital asset space with unwavering commitment to timely, relevant information.

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About Author
Kritika Mehta
About Author
Kritika Mehta
Kritika boasts over 4 years of experience in the financial news sector. Currently working as a crypto journalist at Coingape, she has consistently shown a knack for blockchain technology and cryptocurrencies. Kritika combines insightful analysis with a deep understanding of market trends. With a keen interest in technical analysis, she brings a nuanced perspective to her reporting, exploring the intersection of finance, technology, and emerging trends in the crypto space.