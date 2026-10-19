XRP Exchange Reserves Hit 11.81B, 99th Percentile of Past Year Near $1.30

On-chain data from CryptoQuant shows XRP exchange reserves have climbed to approximately 11.81 billion XRP, a level that sits at the 99th percentile of the trailing 365 days.

For XRP investors, that combination raises a near-term question. Rising supply on exchanges increases available sell-side liquidity.

Yet the concurrent leverage reset could actually set up cleaner conditions if spot demand returns.

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Supply Piles Up as Leverage Unwinds

The XRP exchange reserves surge did not arrive in isolation. Binance open interest closed at, down roughly 15.8% from earlier in the month.

Long liquidations spiked during the same stretch, clearing out leveraged longs before the reserves number peaked.

The move was flagged by analyst CryptoOnchain in an Oct 18 X post, who noted that supply is stacking on exchanges even as derivatives positioning has quietly reset.

ripple:native Exchange Reserves Reach the 99th Percentile of the Past Year as Binance Leverage Unwinds Exchange reserves for ripple:native stood at 11.81B on October 17, the 99th percentile of the past 365 days. Binance ripple:native open interest closed at $453.0M on October… pic.twitter.com/JFwczpVcON — CryptoOnchain (@CryptoOnchain) October 18, 2026

CryptoOnchain’s read is direct: “Leverage has reset faster than exchange supply has.” In plain terms, derivatives traders have been shaken out. But the coins they, and others, moved to exchanges are still sitting there.

That dynamic echoes what 30-day XRP whale inflows to Binance showed just weeks ago, when large-wallet deposits hit a six-month high of 1.6 billion XRP. Supply has been building across multiple timeframes.

The contrast is worth noting. When Binance XRP reserves were falling in June, analysts called it a bullish signal as selling pressure eased.

Now the move has reversed, and XRP exchange reserves are at the opposite extreme.

XRP itself has traded in the $1.28–$1.35 range. Price softened after the September PPI came in at 6.3%, well above forecasts, adding macro headwinds on top of on-chain supply pressure.

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Institutional Demand as the Potential Offset

Rising exchange reserves do not automatically confirm a sell-off. Direction over the next 5–10 sessions matters far more than the static level.

And there are structural demand factors that were not present in prior reserve peaks.

Evernorth, the Nasdaq-listed XRP treasury company with 473M XRP under management, began deploying institutional strategies in Q4 2026 alongside partners Ripple, Kraken, Coinbase, and BitGo.

That treasury is designed to absorb, not add to, exchange supply.

On the XRPL side, Ripple’s approval of the Sponsored Fees and Reserves amendment signals continued ecosystem development.

Meanwhile, Doppler’s XRP Vault crossing $125M in TVL shows on-chain yield demand is drawing coins away from exchanges and into productive use, a direct counter-force to reserve accumulation.

Spot XRP ETFs have recorded cumulative net inflows of approximately $1.8 billion, offering another demand-side anchor. But daily flow momentum has moderated recently.

The picture is not binary. Elevated XRP exchange reserves at extreme percentile levels raise the probability of volatility if coins begin moving into order books.

Watch for net flow direction on CryptoQuant’s all-exchanges metric over the next week.

A sustained draw-down from current levels, combined with stable ETF inflows and continued on-chain activity, would meaningfully shift the near-term risk picture.