Home / Crypto News / XRP Exchange Reserves Hit 11.81B, 99th Percentile of Past Year Near $1.30

XRP Exchange Reserves Hit 11.81B, 99th Percentile of Past Year Near $1.30

Pardon Joshua
By Pardon Joshua
Pardon Joshua

Pardon Joshua

Author
Pardon Joshua Ngushual is a B2B crypto content writer and SEO/AEO specialist with over five years of experience covering blockchain, digital assets, and Web3 markets. He writes for leading crypto publications including CoinGape, CoinMedium, CoinNewsSpan, UnoCrypto, The Crypto Times, and Token Minds, with a portfolio spanning breaking news, market analysis, price predictions, prediction markets, and long-form editorial features on stablecoins, real-world assets (RWA), and blockchain PR. An Ahrefs-certified marketing professional, Pardon combines editorial craft with data-driven search strategy, building reusable content frameworks and optimizing for both traditional SEO and emerging AI-answer engines. He has developed full editorial pipelines aligned to strict publication house styles and delivered content audits and SEO strategy proposals for fintech and crypto clients.
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Highlights

  • XRP exchange reserves rose to ~11.81B, a 99th-percentile 365-day high, lifting sell-side liquidity as XRP trades in the $1.28–$1.35 range.
  • Analyst CryptoOnchain notes leverage has reset faster than exchange supply, with Binance open interest down ~15.8% after long liquidations.
  • Structural demand (Evernorth’s 473M XRP treasury, $1.8B spot ETF inflows) could offset the supply build if net flows draw down.
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On-chain data from CryptoQuant shows XRP exchange reserves have climbed to approximately 11.81 billion XRP, a level that sits at the 99th percentile of the trailing 365 days.

For XRP investors, that combination raises a near-term question. Rising supply on exchanges increases available sell-side liquidity.

Yet the concurrent leverage reset could actually set up cleaner conditions if spot demand returns.

Supply Piles Up as Leverage Unwinds

The XRP exchange reserves surge did not arrive in isolation. Binance open interest closed at, down roughly 15.8% from earlier in the month.

Long liquidations spiked during the same stretch, clearing out leveraged longs before the reserves number peaked.

The move was flagged by analyst CryptoOnchain in an Oct 18 X post, who noted that supply is stacking on exchanges even as derivatives positioning has quietly reset.

CryptoOnchain’s read is direct: “Leverage has reset faster than exchange supply has.” In plain terms, derivatives traders have been shaken out. But the coins they, and others, moved to exchanges are still sitting there.

That dynamic echoes what 30-day XRP whale inflows to Binance showed just weeks ago, when large-wallet deposits hit a six-month high of 1.6 billion XRP. Supply has been building across multiple timeframes.

The contrast is worth noting. When Binance XRP reserves were falling in June, analysts called it a bullish signal as selling pressure eased.

Now the move has reversed, and XRP exchange reserves are at the opposite extreme.

XRP itself has traded in the $1.28–$1.35 range. Price softened after the September PPI came in at 6.3%, well above forecasts, adding macro headwinds on top of on-chain supply pressure.

Institutional Demand as the Potential Offset

Rising exchange reserves do not automatically confirm a sell-off. Direction over the next 5–10 sessions matters far more than the static level.

And there are structural demand factors that were not present in prior reserve peaks.

Evernorth, the Nasdaq-listed XRP treasury company with 473M XRP under management, began deploying institutional strategies in Q4 2026 alongside partners Ripple, Kraken, Coinbase, and BitGo.

That treasury is designed to absorb, not add to, exchange supply.

On the XRPL side, Ripple’s approval of the Sponsored Fees and Reserves amendment signals continued ecosystem development.

Meanwhile, Doppler’s XRP Vault crossing $125M in TVL shows on-chain yield demand is drawing coins away from exchanges and into productive use, a direct counter-force to reserve accumulation.

Spot XRP ETFs have recorded cumulative net inflows of approximately $1.8 billion, offering another demand-side anchor. But daily flow momentum has moderated recently.

The picture is not binary. Elevated XRP exchange reserves at extreme percentile levels raise the probability of volatility if coins begin moving into order books.

Watch for net flow direction on CryptoQuant’s all-exchanges metric over the next week.

A sustained draw-down from current levels, combined with stable ETF inflows and continued on-chain activity, would meaningfully shift the near-term risk picture.

Investment disclaimer: The content reflects the author’s personal views and current market conditions. Please conduct your own research before investing in cryptocurrencies, as neither the author nor the publication is responsible for any financial losses.
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Why Trust CoinGape

CoinGape has covered the cryptocurrency industry since 2017, aiming to provide informative insights Read more… to our readers. Our journal analysts bring years of experience in market analysis and blockchain technology to ensure factual accuracy and balanced reporting. By following our Editorial Policy, our writers verify every source, fact-check each story, rely on reputable sources, and attribute quotes and media correctly. We also follow a rigorous Review Methodology when evaluating exchanges and tools. From emerging blockchain projects and coin launches to industry events and technical developments, we cover all facets of the digital asset space with unwavering commitment to timely, relevant information.

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About Author
Pardon Joshua
About Author
Pardon Joshua
Pardon Joshua Ngushual is a B2B crypto content writer and SEO/AEO specialist with over five years of experience covering blockchain, digital assets, and Web3 markets. He writes for leading crypto publications including CoinGape, CoinMedium, CoinNewsSpan, UnoCrypto, The Crypto Times, and Token Minds, with a portfolio spanning breaking news, market analysis, price predictions, prediction markets, and long-form editorial features on stablecoins, real-world assets (RWA), and blockchain PR. An Ahrefs-certified marketing professional, Pardon combines editorial craft with data-driven search strategy, building reusable content frameworks and optimizing for both traditional SEO and emerging AI-answer engines. He has developed full editorial pipelines aligned to strict publication house styles and delivered content audits and SEO strategy proposals for fintech and crypto clients.