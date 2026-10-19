Home / Crypto News / US-Iran War Deal Expected This Week, Can Bitcoin Price Reclaim $90K?

US-Iran War Deal Expected This Week, Can Bitcoin Price Reclaim $90K?

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By Coingapestaff
Coingapestaff

Coingapestaff

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CoinGape comprises an experienced team of native content writers and editors working round the clock to cover news globally and present news as a fact rather than an opinion. CoinGape writers and reporters contributed to this article.
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CoinGape has covered the cryptocurrency industry since 2017, aiming to provide informative insights to our readers. Our journal analysts bring years of experience in market analysis and blockchain technology to ensure factual accuracy and balanced reporting. By following our Editorial Policy, our writers verify every source, fact-check each story, rely on reputable sources, and attribute quotes and media correctly. We also follow a rigorous Review Methodology when evaluating exchanges and tools. From emerging blockchain projects and coin launches to industry events and technical developments, we cover all facets of the digital asset space with unwavering commitment to timely, relevant information.
US-Iran War Deal Expected This Week, Can Bitcoin Price Reclaim $90K?

Highlights

  • A potential US-Iran peace deal could be announced this week as negotiators seek mutual concessions.
  • Ali Charts' analysis shows Bitcoin posted negative monthly returns following the 2018 and 2022 midterms.
  • Michael Saylor believes Bitcoin is returning to a bull market as institutional adoption continues expanding.
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A US-Iran war deal could be announced this week as mediators seek an agreement between Washington and Tehran, according to Al-Araby Al-Jadeed. The breakthrough comes as Bitcoin trades near $82,500, with investors watching whether easing tensions could support a recovery toward $90,000.

US-Iran War Deal Reportedly Nears as Negotiations Continue

Al-Araby Al-Jadeed reported that mediators are working to resolve disagreements between Washington and Tehran. Sources familiar with the discussions expect a possible announcement this week, although neither government has confirmed an agreement.

The negotiations focus on preventing renewed military escalation and securing concessions from both countries. However, the United States and Iran remain divided over sanctions, maritime restrictions, and Tehran’s nuclear activities.

Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi reiterated that Tehran’s proposal to reopen the Strait of Hormuz within seven days remains available. According to Reuters, Iran wants Washington to lift its blockade, ease oil sanctions, and end regional hostilities.

Washington has demanded restrictions on Iran’s nuclear activities before advancing negotiations. The disagreement concerns which side must make concessions first, leaving the timing of any agreement uncertain.

Bitcoin Price Nears $83K as Oil Prices Retreat

Bitcoin traded near $82,500 on Monday as global markets responded to falling oil prices and stronger Chinese economic data. The cryptocurrency recovered modestly after last week’s losses, although it remained below the $90,000 level.

Earlier, Bitcoin faced selling pressure as investors assessed possible U.S. military action against Iran. Meanwhile, Brent crude declined toward $108 per barrel on Monday, while WTI traded near $101.

Lower energy prices can reduce inflation concerns, although supply disruptions around the Strait of Hormuz continue. The upcoming November 3 U.S. midterm elections have also drawn attention to oil prices and diplomatic negotiations.

However, neither government has confirmed that an agreement will be completed before the elections.

Can Bitcoin Price Reclaim $90,000 Ahead of U.S. Midterm Elections?

Bitcoin would need to gain approximately 9.1% from $82,500 to reclaim the $90,000 level. A US-Iran agreement could improve market sentiment, although stronger buying demand would still be needed to sustain a rally.

Crypto analyst Ali Charts recently examined Bitcoin’s performance during the month following previous U.S. midterm elections. His historical Bitcoin election analysis showed gains of 30.91% in 2010 and 6.61% in 2014.

However, Bitcoin declined 47.13% after the 2018 midterms and 18.15% following the 2022 elections. The mixed results provide historical context ahead of November 3 but do not establish a reliable price pattern.

Meanwhile, Strategy executive chairman Michael Saylor believes Bitcoin has entered another bull market. In a recent interview, Saylor predicted a recovery above $100,000, citing institutional adoption and improving market conditions.

Investment disclaimer: The content reflects the author’s personal views and current market conditions. Please conduct your own research before investing in cryptocurrencies, as neither the author nor the publication is responsible for any financial losses.
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Why Trust CoinGape

CoinGape has covered the cryptocurrency industry since 2017, aiming to provide informative insights Read more… to our readers. Our journal analysts bring years of experience in market analysis and blockchain technology to ensure factual accuracy and balanced reporting. By following our Editorial Policy, our writers verify every source, fact-check each story, rely on reputable sources, and attribute quotes and media correctly. We also follow a rigorous Review Methodology when evaluating exchanges and tools. From emerging blockchain projects and coin launches to industry events and technical developments, we cover all facets of the digital asset space with unwavering commitment to timely, relevant information.

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About Author
Coingapestaff
About Author
Coingapestaff
CoinGape comprises an experienced team of native content writers and editors working round the clock to cover news globally and present news as a fact rather than an opinion. CoinGape writers and reporters contributed to this article.