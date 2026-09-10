Home / Crypto News / Iran-Linked Ripple XRP Study Reveals Surprising Facts As US-Iran War Escalates

Iran-Linked Ripple XRP Study Reveals Surprising Facts As US-Iran War Escalates

Kritika Mehta
Updated
By Kritika Mehta
Kritika Mehta

Kritika Mehta

News Writer & Journalist
Kritika boasts over 4 years of experience in the financial news sector. Currently working as a crypto journalist at Coingape, she has consistently shown a knack for blockchain technology and cryptocurrencies. Kritika combines insightful analysis with a deep understanding of market trends. With a keen interest in technical analysis, she brings a nuanced perspective to her reporting, exploring the intersection of finance, technology, and emerging trends in the crypto space.
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CoinGape has covered the cryptocurrency industry since 2017, aiming to provide informative insights to our readers. Our journal analysts bring years of experience in market analysis and blockchain technology to ensure factual accuracy and balanced reporting. By following our Editorial Policy, our writers verify every source, fact-check each story, rely on reputable sources, and attribute quotes and media correctly. We also follow a rigorous Review Methodology when evaluating exchanges and tools. From emerging blockchain projects and coin launches to industry events and technical developments, we cover all facets of the digital asset space with unwavering commitment to timely, relevant information.
XRP price as US and Iran conclude positive talks in Doha

The US-Iran war escalations have brought back an Iran-backed study on Ripple’s XRP and it’s use for cross-border payments and XRP. The recent conflict has led brought sanctions and international transfers, as well as other financial issues into spotlight, which has turned heads towards XRP.

Iran-Based Ripple XRP Research Uncovers Market Shock Stimulations

However, the Iran-based doesn’t necessarily indicate that Iran will use XRP. It also doesn’t mention the current conflict as it’s a report from 2021. But because of its emphasis on “fast, cheap and adaptable” international settlement, the report on Ripple XRP is taking on a new meaning in the context of the ongoing geopolitical crisis.

For further context, the study approaches the future of Ripple’s XRP in the field of international transfers in a somewhat quantitative way. It has several models, and uses “Monte Carlo simulations (10,000 paths).”

Some of these include the “Hidden Markov Model (HMM)” and the “Heston stochastic volatility model.” The researchers also include “95% VaR and CVaR”, which is used to analyse potential downside risk.

It’s not a payment structure based on a single payment method either, per the report. Moreover, the research looks at three RippleNet corridors: USD/MXN, EUR/NGN and JPY/KRW.

Iran ripple XRP
A snapshot from the Iran-based XRP research. Source: X

In addition, the researchers added “3σ jump detection” to the model to be able to recognize and identify particularly large XRP price jumps in extreme market situations. Then the study looks at how payment routing might evolve to meet those evolving circumstances.

That is important because cross-border settlement is not occurring in a vacuum. When using a volatile digital asset like Ripple XRP, a payment system must deal with the unexpected moves of the market. Additionally, it must simultaneously ensure transactions are completed in a timely and efficient manner.

US-Iran War Gives Old XRP Research A New Audience

Further, the timing of the Iran-linked Ripple XRP study is crucial as the US-Iran war is taking a new turn.

The research is associated with an Iranian academic institution. Thus, the current US-Iran war has brought back the discussion on sanctions, international payments and reliance on traditional financial systems.

This is not to be interpreted as Iranian policy. It did not suggest that Iran would be using XRP for payment. Also, there was no mention in the paper of the researchers suggesting XRP as a payment system for the Iranian government. On the other hand, Iran is using Bitcoin and Tether payments to carry on trade amid sanctions.

Instead, the paper poses a much larger question: how will Ripple’s XRP-based settlement fare during market volatility?

The solution it offers is a framework focused on volatility and risk and adaptive routing. The older research is now being read by geopolitical pundits, as alternative payments systems are now coming into focus.

Investment disclaimer: The content reflects the author’s personal views and current market conditions. Please conduct your own research before investing in cryptocurrencies, as neither the author nor the publication is responsible for any financial losses.
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About Author
Kritika Mehta
About Author
Kritika Mehta
Kritika boasts over 4 years of experience in the financial news sector. Currently working as a crypto journalist at Coingape, she has consistently shown a knack for blockchain technology and cryptocurrencies. Kritika combines insightful analysis with a deep understanding of market trends. With a keen interest in technical analysis, she brings a nuanced perspective to her reporting, exploring the intersection of finance, technology, and emerging trends in the crypto space.