Home / Crypto News / Regulation News / ‘It’s Now or Never’: Senator Lummis Stresses CLARITY Act Urgency As Senate Vote Nears

‘It’s Now or Never’: Senator Lummis Stresses CLARITY Act Urgency As Senate Vote Nears

Kritika Mehta
Updated
By Kritika Mehta
Kritika Mehta

Kritika Mehta

News Writer & Journalist
Kritika boasts over 4 years of experience in the financial news sector. Currently working as a crypto journalist at Coingape, she has consistently shown a knack for blockchain technology and cryptocurrencies. Kritika combines insightful analysis with a deep understanding of market trends. With a keen interest in technical analysis, she brings a nuanced perspective to her reporting, exploring the intersection of finance, technology, and emerging trends in the crypto space.
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CoinGape has covered the cryptocurrency industry since 2017, aiming to provide informative insights to our readers. Our journal analysts bring years of experience in market analysis and blockchain technology to ensure factual accuracy and balanced reporting. By following our Editorial Policy, our writers verify every source, fact-check each story, rely on reputable sources, and attribute quotes and media correctly. We also follow a rigorous Review Methodology when evaluating exchanges and tools. From emerging blockchain projects and coin launches to industry events and technical developments, we cover all facets of the digital asset space with unwavering commitment to timely, relevant information.
CLARITY Act: Sen. Lummis Reveals Next Steps, Timeline For Senate Vote

Senator Cynthia Lummis is urging the Senate to move the CLARITY Act forward as lawmakers get ready for a crucial vote on the crypto market structure bill. The bill, she said, was the result of much negotiation between parties and that the chance may not be coming again.

Lummis Warns Crypto Firms Could Leave US

In a recent op-ed, Lummis warns crypto firms that they risk leaving the United States. Since there’s no specific federal oversight for crypto, Lummis spotlighted uncertainty for businesses in the digital asset space. She said that it is difficult for the regulators to protect consumers because of the lack of clarity over jurisdiction.

The Wyoming Republican contended this could offer an industry a clear set of directions. She also expressed concerns that businesses could relocate if Congress doesn’t take action.

“If Congress doesn’t pass the Clarity Act now, these companies will simply leave the U.S. for London, Singapore or Abu Dhabi,” Lummis wrote.

She said it would be a move that would deprive American taxpayers and companies of jobs and tax revenue. This would also have the potential to limit the scope of U.S. law enforcement in relation to crypto activity.

Lummis cited Sen. Kirsten Gillibrand, D-N.Y., as an example of a bipartisan connection for the bill. The two legislators had previously served on a committee that had previously been studying the Responsible Financial Innovation Act.

That legislation was introduced in 2022 and once more in 2023. Later, it became a basis for the CLARITY Act, Lummis said.

The senator also highlighted the crypto bill’s approval by the Senate Banking Committee with 15-9 bipartisan vote in May. Significant participation by both sides in the committee process was involved, she said.

“Title I alone reflects 33 separate bipartisan edits,” Lummis said.

CLARITY Act Enhances Finance And Consumer Protections

Lummis described a number of provisions which were added during the course of negotiations. These include more stringent definitions, designed to ensure that companies do not evade securities regulations.

The bill would also create an SEC certification process, per the final CLARITY Act draft. A 90 day review period would be given to regulators. New anti-evasion weapons would also provide agencies with more power.

Lummis says new provisions to combat illegal financing were the result of democratic demands. The law has upwards of 20 sections on money laundering and sanctions compliance.

One of the measures would introduce new regulations for decentralized finance platforms. In addition, the CLARITY Act would provide more authority to authorities to go after offshore exchanges that engage in illegal financial activity.

The bill would also allocate $150 million for the Financial Crimes Enforcement Network to be newly funded. Five more sections would enhance consumer protections, such as the protections for digital asset ATMs.

Further, Lummis even highlighted proposed ethics restrictions. The law would prohibit the president, Vice President, members of Congress and federal judges from issuing or sponsoring digital assets for profit, she added.

She also cautioned that a rejection of the CLARITY Act at the Senate cloture vote wouldn’t ensure a more robust proposal in the future.

“A no vote today isn’t a vote for a stronger bill next month or next year,” Lummis wrote. She added “This is the one shot we have to pass meaningful market structure legislation in America.”

Lummis also said the failure of crypto exchanges like FTX as a justification for tougher custody and accountability regulations. Customers used to have to wait years for years to get the money, she said.

Investment disclaimer: The content reflects the author’s personal views and current market conditions. Please conduct your own research before investing in cryptocurrencies, as neither the author nor the publication is responsible for any financial losses.
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Why Trust CoinGape

CoinGape has covered the cryptocurrency industry since 2017, aiming to provide informative insights Read more… to our readers. Our journal analysts bring years of experience in market analysis and blockchain technology to ensure factual accuracy and balanced reporting. By following our Editorial Policy, our writers verify every source, fact-check each story, rely on reputable sources, and attribute quotes and media correctly. We also follow a rigorous Review Methodology when evaluating exchanges and tools. From emerging blockchain projects and coin launches to industry events and technical developments, we cover all facets of the digital asset space with unwavering commitment to timely, relevant information.

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About Author
Kritika Mehta
About Author
Kritika Mehta
Kritika boasts over 4 years of experience in the financial news sector. Currently working as a crypto journalist at Coingape, she has consistently shown a knack for blockchain technology and cryptocurrencies. Kritika combines insightful analysis with a deep understanding of market trends. With a keen interest in technical analysis, she brings a nuanced perspective to her reporting, exploring the intersection of finance, technology, and emerging trends in the crypto space.