Home / Crypto News / BREAKING: President Trump Agrees to CLARITY Act Ethics Provisions in Final Text

BREAKING: President Trump Agrees to CLARITY Act Ethics Provisions in Final Text

Varinder Singh
By Varinder Singh
Varinder Singh

Varinder Singh

Independent Sr. Journalist
Expertise : Bitcoin, Crypto, Global Macro, DeFi, Blockchain, Web3, US Stocks, AI, Regulations and Lawsuits, & More
Varinder is a seasoned leader in the fintech and crypto media with over 13 years of experience, including over 7 years dedicated to blockchain, crypto, and Web3 developments. He is known for covering high-impact and quality news stories for publishers such as CoinGape, The Coin Republic, and The Crypto Times, while perfecting and training multiple journalists during his tenure. Being a Master of Technology degree holder, analytics thinker, and tech enthusiast, he has shared his knowledge of disruptive technologies in over 6000 news articles and papers.
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President Trump Agrees to CLARITY Act crypto bill Ethics Provisions in Final Text, Cynthia Lummis says

Highlights

  • Republican Senators Cynthia Lummis, John Boozman and Tim Scott released a final text of the CLARITY Act.
  • President Trump agreed to new ethics provisions in the new text in crypto bill.
  • Several changes such as state attorneys general’s (AG) role in enforcement and BRCA provision were made.
  • CLARITY Act odds on Polymarket jumped ahead of Senate closture vote on Tuesday.
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Senate Republicans released the final CLARITY Act text featuring a revised ethics provision and other changes, Senator Cynthia Lummis confirmed. President Trump has also agreed to new ethics provisions in the crypto bill.

Trump Approves Ethics Provisions in CLARITY Act Final Text

Republican Senators Cynthia Lummis, John Boozman and Tim Scott released a final legislative text of the CLARITY Act, according to an announcement on September 14. Lummis said the crypto bill is ready for a Senate cloture vote Tuesday, after over a year of bipartisan negotiations and 126 substantive changes at the request of Democrats.

President Trump voluntarily agreed to new ethics provisions, including the Tillis-Gallego bipartisan ethics counteroffer and state attorneys general’s (AG) role in enforcement. Also, new authority to the Secretary of the Treasury to prevent deposit flight tied to payment stablecoins.

“President Trump voluntarily agreed to new ethics provisions holding every federally elected official, judge, and their spouses to some of the toughest ethics restrictions in U.S. history,” said Cynthia Lummis.

She warned that a no vote on Tuesday means opposing ethics reforms on politicians’ personal investments, leaving Americans with zero protections in the crypto markets. President Trump and Republicans’ vision is to keep American leadership in crypto innovation.

“Democrats got what they wanted; now they need to take yes for an answer,” Cynthia Lummis added. John Boozman and Tim Scott also reflected on the CLARITY Act text, which aims to protect Americans’ hard-earned money, keep innovation and jobs in America, empower law enforcement, and strengthen national security.

As CoinGape reported, Senate Democrats held a meeting on Sunday amid rising pressure on the CLARITY Act. Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer called the caucus meeting. This comes after Ripple executive chairman and Democratic megadonor Chris Larsen urged Democrats to pass the CLARITY Act.

Other Changes in the Crypto Bill

The CLARITY Act text also contains changes to the sections on the Blockchain Regulatory Certainty Act (BRCA), stablecoin yield, and the so-called “Ag title.” Republicans are calling it their “last, best and final” offer to Democrats ahead of Tuesday’s Senate cloture vote.

Notably, the BRCA provision has been narrowed to the Bank Secrecy Act and civil enforcement. The bill removed language extending its protections to criminal cases, including prosecutions under Section 1960.

On stablecoin yield, the new CLARITY Act text added “circuit breaker” language. This would effectively act as a safeguard by allowing federal regulators to intervene if there was evidence of widespread deposit flight from community banks to stablecoins.

Moreover, the updated text adds tighter guardrails around vertical integration, including affiliate trading and conflicts of interest involving digital commodity exchanges, brokers, and dealers. It also clarifies that state consumer protection laws still apply and that developer protections do not create exemptions from derivatives laws or impact prediction markets.

Reactions to the CLARITY Act Text

The crypto industry reacted to the release as a potential breakthrough after months of deadlock in the Senate. Some claimed President Trump agreeing to state AGs’ role in enforcement was a major development that had blocked the crypto bill.

The crypto community now urges Senators to pass the CLARITY Act. Major financial institutions such as BlackRock, Fidelity, Franklin Templeton, Goldman Sachs, SoFi, and Charles Schwab supported the crypto bill. Law enforcement organizations like the National Fraternal Order of Police and the National Organization of Black Law Enforcement Executives supported it.

President Trump’s crypto advisor Patrick Witt said the White House and Senate Republicans have always responded to Democrats’ requirements in the CLARITY Act. He added that “it’s time to pass this bipartisan bill” after more than a year of negotiations.

Odds of the Clarity Act getting signed into law in 2026 jumped to 34% on Polymarket as Republican Senators revealed new CLARITY Act text and Trump agreed to ethics provision in the final draft.

Investment disclaimer: The content reflects the author’s personal views and current market conditions. Please conduct your own research before investing in cryptocurrencies, as neither the author nor the publication is responsible for any financial losses.
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Why Trust CoinGape

CoinGape has covered the cryptocurrency industry since 2017, aiming to provide informative insights Read more… to our readers. Our journal analysts bring years of experience in market analysis and blockchain technology to ensure factual accuracy and balanced reporting. By following our Editorial Policy, our writers verify every source, fact-check each story, rely on reputable sources, and attribute quotes and media correctly. We also follow a rigorous Review Methodology when evaluating exchanges and tools. From emerging blockchain projects and coin launches to industry events and technical developments, we cover all facets of the digital asset space with unwavering commitment to timely, relevant information.

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About Author
Varinder Singh
About Author
Varinder Singh
Varinder is a seasoned leader in the fintech and crypto media with over 13 years of experience, including over 7 years dedicated to blockchain, crypto, and Web3 developments. He is known for covering high-impact and quality news stories for publishers such as CoinGape, The Coin Republic, and The Crypto Times, while perfecting and training multiple journalists during his tenure. Being a Master of Technology degree holder, analytics thinker, and tech enthusiast, he has shared his knowledge of disruptive technologies in over 6000 news articles and papers.