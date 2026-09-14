BREAKING: President Trump Agrees to CLARITY Act Ethics Provisions in Final Text

Senate Republicans released the final CLARITY Act text featuring a revised ethics provision and other changes, Senator Cynthia Lummis confirmed. President Trump has also agreed to new ethics provisions in the crypto bill.

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Trump Approves Ethics Provisions in CLARITY Act Final Text

Republican Senators Cynthia Lummis, John Boozman and Tim Scott released a final legislative text of the CLARITY Act, according to an announcement on September 14. Lummis said the crypto bill is ready for a Senate cloture vote Tuesday, after over a year of bipartisan negotiations and 126 substantive changes at the request of Democrats.

President Trump voluntarily agreed to new ethics provisions, including the Tillis-Gallego bipartisan ethics counteroffer and state attorneys general’s (AG) role in enforcement. Also, new authority to the Secretary of the Treasury to prevent deposit flight tied to payment stablecoins.

“President Trump voluntarily agreed to new ethics provisions holding every federally elected official, judge, and their spouses to some of the toughest ethics restrictions in U.S. history,” said Cynthia Lummis.

She warned that a no vote on Tuesday means opposing ethics reforms on politicians’ personal investments, leaving Americans with zero protections in the crypto markets. President Trump and Republicans’ vision is to keep American leadership in crypto innovation.

“Democrats got what they wanted; now they need to take yes for an answer,” Cynthia Lummis added. John Boozman and Tim Scott also reflected on the CLARITY Act text, which aims to protect Americans’ hard-earned money, keep innovation and jobs in America, empower law enforcement, and strengthen national security.

As CoinGape reported, Senate Democrats held a meeting on Sunday amid rising pressure on the CLARITY Act. Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer called the caucus meeting. This comes after Ripple executive chairman and Democratic megadonor Chris Larsen urged Democrats to pass the CLARITY Act.

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Other Changes in the Crypto Bill

The CLARITY Act text also contains changes to the sections on the Blockchain Regulatory Certainty Act (BRCA), stablecoin yield, and the so-called “Ag title.” Republicans are calling it their “last, best and final” offer to Democrats ahead of Tuesday’s Senate cloture vote.

Notably, the BRCA provision has been narrowed to the Bank Secrecy Act and civil enforcement. The bill removed language extending its protections to criminal cases, including prosecutions under Section 1960.

On stablecoin yield, the new CLARITY Act text added “circuit breaker” language. This would effectively act as a safeguard by allowing federal regulators to intervene if there was evidence of widespread deposit flight from community banks to stablecoins.

Moreover, the updated text adds tighter guardrails around vertical integration, including affiliate trading and conflicts of interest involving digital commodity exchanges, brokers, and dealers. It also clarifies that state consumer protection laws still apply and that developer protections do not create exemptions from derivatives laws or impact prediction markets.

Reactions to the CLARITY Act Text

The crypto industry reacted to the release as a potential breakthrough after months of deadlock in the Senate. Some claimed President Trump agreeing to state AGs’ role in enforcement was a major development that had blocked the crypto bill.

The crypto community now urges Senators to pass the CLARITY Act. Major financial institutions such as BlackRock, Fidelity, Franklin Templeton, Goldman Sachs, SoFi, and Charles Schwab supported the crypto bill. Law enforcement organizations like the National Fraternal Order of Police and the National Organization of Black Law Enforcement Executives supported it.

President Trump’s crypto advisor Patrick Witt said the White House and Senate Republicans have always responded to Democrats’ requirements in the CLARITY Act. He added that “it’s time to pass this bipartisan bill” after more than a year of negotiations.

At every step of the way during the Clarity Act negotiations, the White House and Senate Republicans have been responsive to Democrats’ stated policy objectives. After more than a year’s worth of negotiations, it’s time to pass this bipartisan bill. https://t.co/kyEYwaKQnA — Patrick Witt (@patrickjwitt) September 14, 2026

Odds of the Clarity Act getting signed into law in 2026 jumped to 34% on Polymarket as Republican Senators revealed new CLARITY Act text and Trump agreed to ethics provision in the final draft.