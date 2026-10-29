Home / Crypto News / Trump Eyes Post-Midterm Iran Strikes As Vance Tests Peace Channel with Rezaei

Trump Eyes Post-Midterm Iran Strikes As Vance Tests Peace Channel with Rezaei

Pardon Joshua
By Pardon Joshua
Pardon Joshua

Pardon Joshua

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Pardon Joshua Ngushual is a B2B crypto content writer and SEO/AEO specialist with over five years of experience covering blockchain, digital assets, and Web3 markets. He writes for leading crypto publications including CoinGape, CoinMedium, CoinNewsSpan, UnoCrypto, The Crypto Times, and Token Minds, with a portfolio spanning breaking news, market analysis, price predictions, prediction markets, and long-form editorial features on stablecoins, real-world assets (RWA), and blockchain PR. An Ahrefs-certified marketing professional, Pardon combines editorial craft with data-driven search strategy, building reusable content frameworks and optimizing for both traditional SEO and emerging AI-answer engines. He has developed full editorial pipelines aligned to strict publication house styles and delivered content audits and SEO strategy proposals for fintech and crypto clients.
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Iran Proposes Opening Strait of Hormuz in 7 Days Once US Eases Blockade, Oil Prices Fall & Bitcoin Rises

Highlights

  • JD Vance reportedly sent a letter to IRGC-linked hard-liner Mohsen Rezaei to revive nuclear negotiations, first reported by the Wall Street Journal.
  • The letter proposes a framework that puts the nuclear file on the table before Trump’s post-midterm deadline on military action.
  • Oil and Bitcoin are reacting, with a credible de-escalation seen easing supply-risk premiums and a breakdown likely pushing oil higher.
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Vice President JD Vance has reportedly sent a letter to Iranian hard-liner Mohsen Rezaei in a bid to revive nuclear negotiations.

The move, first reported by the Wall Street Journal, arrives days before President Trump’s self-imposed post-midterm deadline on military action, and it is already moving Bitcoin and oil markets.

Vance Reaches Iran’s Rezaei as Trump Keeps Strike Threat Alive

Rezaei serves as secretary of Iran’s Supreme National Security Council and is a longtime commander of the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC).

He is considered one of the hardest-line figures close to Supreme Leader Mojtaba Khamenei. The JD Vance Iran letter does not lay out a finished peace deal.

Instead, it proposes a negotiation framework, one that insists the nuclear file must be on the table to prevent renewed U.S. strikes after the November 3 midterms.

Trump has publicly kept the strike option open while previously ruling out military action before the midterms.

That earlier restraint helped Bitcoin climb above key resistance levels as risk appetite briefly recovered. This time, the picture is more complicated.

Neither the White House nor Vance’s office has confirmed the letter. Trump, asked about the outreach, reframed it around medical supplies rather than diplomacy.

That dual messaging, private engagement, and public belligerence is characteristic of the administration’s approach to Iran since Vance moved to hold US-Iran talks in Switzerland, a move that briefly pushed Bitcoin back to $64K.

On the Iranian side, Rezaei has recently warned of strikes on Gulf digital infrastructure, including undersea cables and data centers, if hostilities resume.

CoinGape has reported on how Iran’s threats to critical Gulf digital infrastructure sent both Bitcoin and oil into a volatile stretch.

Adding to the complexity, Iran’s Foreign Minister confirmed a 7-day plan to end the war and reopen the Strait of Hormuz, though that proposal has not advanced past the offer stage.

A regional security summit involving Saudi Arabia, Turkey, and Pakistan also complicated the diplomatic picture last week, nudging Bitcoin below $80K as markets priced in uncertainty.

Russia’s foreign minister has separately visited Tehran to explore a diplomatic track, though U.S.-led channels remain primary.

What the JD Vance Iran Letter Means for Bitcoin, Oil, and Investors

Markets have learned to treat every JD Vance Iran letter development as a live risk event. Oil prices are sensitive to any signal on Hormuz, a strait through which roughly 20% of global crude flows.

A credible de-escalation would ease supply-risk premiums. A breakdown, or a confirmed strike order after November 3, would likely push oil higher and trigger a risk-off move across crypto.

Bitcoin, as a 24/7 liquid risk barometer, has tended to front-run these moves. Analysts have noted that a near-term US-Iran deal could open a path for Bitcoin to reclaim $90K.

Trump himself predicted the war could end “very soon”, though similar signals have faded before.

There is also a sanctions dimension. The U.S. Treasury has targeted over $1 billion in crypto assets as part of its Iran economic crackdown.

Tether has separately reported that wallet freezes cut Iran-linked stablecoin volumes by 94% since 2023. Any diplomatic thaw could affect how aggressively those enforcement tools are deployed.

What happens next depends on Tehran’s reply and Trump’s public posture after November 3.

Investors should watch for any Iranian confirmation of the letter, Hormuz shipping data, and Bitcoin’s reaction around the midterm results as early signals of which direction the JD Vance Iran letter diplomacy is heading.

Investment disclaimer: The content reflects the author’s personal views and current market conditions. Please conduct your own research before investing in cryptocurrencies, as neither the author nor the publication is responsible for any financial losses.
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Why Trust CoinGape

CoinGape has covered the cryptocurrency industry since 2017, aiming to provide informative insights Read more… to our readers. Our journal analysts bring years of experience in market analysis and blockchain technology to ensure factual accuracy and balanced reporting. By following our Editorial Policy, our writers verify every source, fact-check each story, rely on reputable sources, and attribute quotes and media correctly. We also follow a rigorous Review Methodology when evaluating exchanges and tools. From emerging blockchain projects and coin launches to industry events and technical developments, we cover all facets of the digital asset space with unwavering commitment to timely, relevant information.

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About Author
Pardon Joshua
About Author
Pardon Joshua
Pardon Joshua Ngushual is a B2B crypto content writer and SEO/AEO specialist with over five years of experience covering blockchain, digital assets, and Web3 markets. He writes for leading crypto publications including CoinGape, CoinMedium, CoinNewsSpan, UnoCrypto, The Crypto Times, and Token Minds, with a portfolio spanning breaking news, market analysis, price predictions, prediction markets, and long-form editorial features on stablecoins, real-world assets (RWA), and blockchain PR. An Ahrefs-certified marketing professional, Pardon combines editorial craft with data-driven search strategy, building reusable content frameworks and optimizing for both traditional SEO and emerging AI-answer engines. He has developed full editorial pipelines aligned to strict publication house styles and delivered content audits and SEO strategy proposals for fintech and crypto clients.