Ripple CEO Brad Garlinghouse Shares Good News with XRP Community

Ripple CEO Brad Garlinghouse shared good news with the XRP and the broader crypto community. Garlinghouse highlights a new era for XRP, XRP Ledger and RLUSD as institutional interest continues to rise while regulators push for crypto-friendly regulations.

Will institutional investors-driven buying amid adoption trigger an XRP price rally to $2 in the coming months?

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Ripple CEO Brad Garlinghouse Reveals Good News For Community

Brad Garlinghouse, chief executive officer at Ripple, took to X to share optimistic news as the company is “kicking off 10 years of Ripple Swell with a bang!” He pointed to the start of a new era for XRP and Ripple.

“It was an honor to open up our conference with US Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent. His leadership, alongside the current administration, has been instrumental in ensuring that responsible crypto can thrive in the US,” he said.

Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent says the US Treasury could work with the SEC and CFTC to advance crypto regulations despite the CLARITY Act’s failure. “We are going to win in the digital asset stack,” Bessent told Ripple’s Swell conference.

In recent major regulatory news, the OCC granted final approval for Ripple National Trust Bank. The full banking charter enables support for RLUSD reserves and provides institutional digital asset custody services.

“We’ve always said crypto and banks work better together – this is what that looks like. Real innovation, real accountability, federal oversight,” Brad Garlinghouse added.

Also Read: Coinbase, Ripple, Winklevoss Twins Top Donors from Crypto in US Midterm Elections

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Big Partnerships with Robinhood, BNY and Other Developments

Ripple CEO Brad Garlinghouse highlighted major efforts in bringing crypto assets to institutions, with the latest major partnerships with Robinhood and BNY.

Ripple brings its infrastructure to Robinhood, supporting both customer-facing services and core financial operations. This includes RLUSD settlement on the XRP Ledger, prime brokerage, and treasury operations. RLUSD is already live on Robinhood Chain and Bitstamp by Robinhood. Robinhood plans to use RLUSD on the XRPL for institutional settlement.

In addition, Ripple is expanding its partnership with BNY across custody and tokenized trade finance involving RLUSD, XRP, and the XRP Ledger. As institutional use cases rise, BNY intends to broaden its support for tokenized assets and investment products issued on the XRPL.

In another good news, Moody’s Ratings has assigned RLUSD an A2 long-term rating and P-1 short-term rating, the highest possible short-term rating under its new stablecoin framework.

More good news for $RLUSD this week – @moodysratings has assigned RLUSD an A2 long-term rating and P-1 short-term rating, the highest possible short-term rating under its new stablecoin framework. TL;DR: RLUSD is the first stablecoin to have ever received an investment-grade… — Jack McDonald (@_JackMcDonald_) October 28, 2026

Ripple Swell Driving XRP Price

XRP price jumps towards $1.35 as executives from crypto and tradFi, including Ripple CEO Brad Garlinghouse, are set to speak at Ripple Swell. The event focuses on topics including agentic finance, tradFi adoption, tokenization, cross-border payments, DeFi, and XRP Ledger utility.

Also, Hollywood actor Matt Damon to speak at Ripple Swell. He will share how the organization is using Ripple Payments and the RLUSD stablecoin to speed up cross-border payments for clean water projects.

XRP price is mostly trading range-bound for days despite positive news, with the price currently trading at $1.33. Trading volume increased nearly 20% in the last 24 hours, indicating buy-the-dip sentiment among traders.

Crypto analyst Ali Martinez pointed out that XRP price is rebounding, but $1.25 remains the key level. On the daily chart, XRP price is forming an inverse head-and-shoulders bottom, with its potential right shoulder near that support. If $1.25 holds, XRP price could move toward the neckline at $1.55. A daily close above it could signal a breakout toward $2.10.

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