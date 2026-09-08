Home / Crypto News / Altcoin News / XRP In Spotlight As Ripple Treasury Nears $13T Milestone With SWIFT, JPMorgan, Goldman Sachs

XRP In Spotlight As Ripple Treasury Nears $13T Milestone With SWIFT, JPMorgan, Goldman Sachs

Kritika Mehta
Updated
By Kritika Mehta
Kritika Mehta

Kritika Mehta

News Writer & Journalist
Kritika boasts over 4 years of experience in the financial news sector. Currently working as a crypto journalist at Coingape, she has consistently shown a knack for blockchain technology and cryptocurrencies. Kritika combines insightful analysis with a deep understanding of market trends. With a keen interest in technical analysis, she brings a nuanced perspective to her reporting, exploring the intersection of finance, technology, and emerging trends in the crypto space.
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CoinGape has covered the cryptocurrency industry since 2017, aiming to provide informative insights to our readers. Our journal analysts bring years of experience in market analysis and blockchain technology to ensure factual accuracy and balanced reporting. By following our Editorial Policy, our writers verify every source, fact-check each story, rely on reputable sources, and attribute quotes and media correctly. We also follow a rigorous Review Methodology when evaluating exchanges and tools. From emerging blockchain projects and coin launches to industry events and technical developments, we cover all facets of the digital asset space with unwavering commitment to timely, relevant information.
Ripple XRP

XRP is again in the spotlight as XRP Ledger validator Grape commented on the growing institutional business of Ripple. Ripple Treasury, affiliated with JPMorgan and Goldman Sachs, is close to completing nearly $13 trillion worth of settlements.

XRP Grabs Limelight As Ripple Treasury Inches Closer To $13T Settlements

In a post on X, Grape wrote, “A lot of people don’t pay attention to the things that matter for XRP.” He added, “Thirteen trillion, and the price chart never noticed.” The Ripple Treasury platform facilitated approximately $13 trillion in corporate payments last year for 1,100 corporate clients, Grape said. Among their clients are Wall Street giants such as Coca Cola, American Airlines, Stanley Black & Decker.

Moreover, the validator disclosed that Ripple Treasury will be presented at SWIFT’s annual banking conference, Sibos 2026, in Miami on September 28–October 1. It’s one of the largest events in the banking and payments industry. For context, it will host over 12,000 banking, payments and treasury professionals attending, Ripple says.

Meanwhile, Grape shared an interactive architecture map provides a visual representation of how SWIFT, JPMorgan and Goldman Sachs will fit into Ripple Treasury’s larger ecosystem. The diagram puts Ripple Treasury in the middle, with a single treasury dashboard and Digital Asset Accounts. Moreover, this enables. companies to control fiat, XRP and RLUSD from a single platform.

Amid this backdrop, the XRP price gained over 2% after a period of consolidation over the weekend.

The TradFi Factor In Play

It also highlights the traditional banking rails connection to SWIFT, with JPMorgan and Goldman Sachs appearing as banking partners to support enterprise connectivity. This shows a unique blend of traditional finance (TradFi) and blockchain technology.

On the left of the map, there is enterprise software such as ERP systems, approvals, general ledger and accounts payable. These are connected to Ripple Treasury via ClearConnect API. The bottom section connects the platform to banks, ACH, wire transfers and SWIFT. Ripple Payments, Ripple Prime, Ripple Custody, RLUSD, and settlement via the XRP Ledger and Ethereum Layer-2 networks are also covered in another section.

For context, Ripple bought GTreasury for approximately $1 billion last October, Grape said. He stated that Digital Asset Accounts were released on April 1, which will enable finance teams to keep fiat, XRP, and RLUSD in the same platform for the treasury. “No new product announcement here,” Grape wrote. He added, “Just Ripple putting corporate treasury in front of the institutions that already attend Sibos.”

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Investment disclaimer: The content reflects the author’s personal views and current market conditions. Please conduct your own research before investing in cryptocurrencies, as neither the author nor the publication is responsible for any financial losses.
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Why Trust CoinGape

CoinGape has covered the cryptocurrency industry since 2017, aiming to provide informative insights Read more… to our readers. Our journal analysts bring years of experience in market analysis and blockchain technology to ensure factual accuracy and balanced reporting. By following our Editorial Policy, our writers verify every source, fact-check each story, rely on reputable sources, and attribute quotes and media correctly. We also follow a rigorous Review Methodology when evaluating exchanges and tools. From emerging blockchain projects and coin launches to industry events and technical developments, we cover all facets of the digital asset space with unwavering commitment to timely, relevant information.

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About Author
Kritika Mehta
About Author
Kritika Mehta
Kritika boasts over 4 years of experience in the financial news sector. Currently working as a crypto journalist at Coingape, she has consistently shown a knack for blockchain technology and cryptocurrencies. Kritika combines insightful analysis with a deep understanding of market trends. With a keen interest in technical analysis, she brings a nuanced perspective to her reporting, exploring the intersection of finance, technology, and emerging trends in the crypto space.