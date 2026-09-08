Home / Crypto News / Robinhood to Add Crypto.com’s Prediction Markets, Takes Minority Stake in Exchange

Robinhood to Add Crypto.com’s Prediction Markets, Takes Minority Stake in Exchange

Boluwatife Adeyemi
Updated
By Boluwatife Adeyemi
Boluwatife Adeyemi

Boluwatife Adeyemi

Managing Editor (News)
Expertise : Crypto, Stocks, Tokenization, AI, Prediction Markets, Crypto Regulation
Boluwatife Adeyemi is a well-experienced crypto news writer and editor with a focus on macro topics, crypto policy and regulation and the intersection between DeFi and TradFi. He has a knack for simplifying the most technical concepts and making them easy for crypto newbies to understand. Boluwatife is also a lawyer, who holds a law degree from the University of Ibadan. He also holds a certification in Digital Marketing. Away from writing, he is an avid basketball lover, a traveler, and a part-time degen.
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Why Trust CoinGape
CoinGape has covered the cryptocurrency industry since 2017, aiming to provide informative insights to our readers. Our journal analysts bring years of experience in market analysis and blockchain technology to ensure factual accuracy and balanced reporting. By following our Editorial Policy, our writers verify every source, fact-check each story, rely on reputable sources, and attribute quotes and media correctly. We also follow a rigorous Review Methodology when evaluating exchanges and tools. From emerging blockchain projects and coin launches to industry events and technical developments, we cover all facets of the digital asset space with unwavering commitment to timely, relevant information.
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Highlights

  • Robinhood will add Crypto,com's yes or no contracts to its trading platform.
  • It will also take a minority stake in the exchange.
  • The HOOD stock is up almost 3% amid this development.
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Brokerage platform Robinhood is expanding its prediction markets business following a deal with crypto exchange Crypto.com. As part of the deal, the trading platform will also take minority stakes in the exchange and its prediction markets business.

Robinhood Strikes Partnership With Crypto.com

According to a WSJ report, the brokerage platform has agreed to add Crypto.com’s yes-or-no contracts to its trading platform. It will also take minority stakes in the crypto exchange and its prediction market, OG.com, which Crypto.com runs as a standalone business.

Crypto.com’s CEO Kris Marszalek also confirmed this partnership in an X post. “Thrilled to partner with Vlad Tenev and RobinhoodApp on prediction markets — a game changer for OG.com and Crypto.com — watch this space,” he said.

Robinhood’s partnership with the top crypto exchange comes as the former continues to enjoy success in the crypto industry, especially with the launch of its Ethereum layer-2 network, which is driving record revenue at the moment. DeFiLlama data shows that the network currently ranks in the top 3 in DEX volume and network fees over the last 24 hours.

Much of this activity has come partly from retail trading on the network, with investors actively trading meme coins amid renewed optimism about the potential start of another bull run. The network’s total value locked (TVL) currently stands at just over $902 million, up over 24% and 91% in the last seven days and one month, respectively.

OG.Com Confirms Details Of Partnership

In a company release, the prediction market platform confirmed the multi-year partnership in which it will serve as an infrastructure and clearing provider for Robinhood’s Prediction Markets offering. Under the agreement, the brokerage platform will route its retail event contract volume through OG.com’s CFTC-regulated derivatives platform.

Meanwhile, OG.com also revealed that Robinhood’s equity stakes will be priced in line with Citadel Securities’s recent investment in Crypto.com at a $20 billion valuation. The prediction market platform received a valuation of $5 billion as a standalone following Citadel’s investment.

The HOOD stock is up almost 3% amid Robinhood’s partnership with Crypto.com. The stock is currently trading at around $125, according to TradingView data, up from its closing price of around $122 last week.

Source: TradingView

The stock is up over 29% in the last month amid the success of its layer-2 network launch. As CoinGape recently reported, Deutsche Bank raised its HOOD target to $136, citing more upside as the network brings in more revenue for the brokerage platform.

Meanwhile, Robinhood just secured its first underwriter role, marking another bullish catalyst for the stock. The brokerage platform will serve as an underwriter in the Oura IPO and is likely to have more influence over how many shares are allocated to its customers.

Investment disclaimer: The content reflects the author’s personal views and current market conditions. Please conduct your own research before investing in cryptocurrencies, as neither the author nor the publication is responsible for any financial losses.
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Why Trust CoinGape

CoinGape has covered the cryptocurrency industry since 2017, aiming to provide informative insights Read more… to our readers. Our journal analysts bring years of experience in market analysis and blockchain technology to ensure factual accuracy and balanced reporting. By following our Editorial Policy, our writers verify every source, fact-check each story, rely on reputable sources, and attribute quotes and media correctly. We also follow a rigorous Review Methodology when evaluating exchanges and tools. From emerging blockchain projects and coin launches to industry events and technical developments, we cover all facets of the digital asset space with unwavering commitment to timely, relevant information.

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About Author
Boluwatife Adeyemi
About Author
Boluwatife Adeyemi
Boluwatife Adeyemi is a well-experienced crypto news writer and editor with a focus on macro topics, crypto policy and regulation and the intersection between DeFi and TradFi. He has a knack for simplifying the most technical concepts and making them easy for crypto newbies to understand. Boluwatife is also a lawyer, who holds a law degree from the University of Ibadan. He also holds a certification in Digital Marketing. Away from writing, he is an avid basketball lover, a traveler, and a part-time degen.