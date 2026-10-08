Home / converter / Securitize Launches Tokenized Stock Trading for U.S. Investors on Solana

Securitize Launches Tokenized Stock Trading for U.S. Investors on Solana

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By Coingapestaff
Coingapestaff

Coingapestaff

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CoinGape comprises an experienced team of native content writers and editors working round the clock to cover news globally and present news as a fact rather than an opinion. CoinGape writers and reporters contributed to this article.
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CoinGape has covered the cryptocurrency industry since 2017, aiming to provide informative insights to our readers. Our journal analysts bring years of experience in market analysis and blockchain technology to ensure factual accuracy and balanced reporting. By following our Editorial Policy, our writers verify every source, fact-check each story, rely on reputable sources, and attribute quotes and media correctly. We also follow a rigorous Review Methodology when evaluating exchanges and tools. From emerging blockchain projects and coin launches to industry events and technical developments, we cover all facets of the digital asset space with unwavering commitment to timely, relevant information.
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Highlights

  • Securitize launches 12 tokenized U.S. stocks on Solana with 1:1 backing and shareholder rights.
  • USDC settlement and Jump Trading support liquidity as Securitize targets extended and 24/7 trading.
  • NYSE and OKXICE venues could expand access to tokenized equities beyond Securitize’s Solana platform.
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Securitize has launched tokenized U.S. stock trading on Solana, giving eligible investors access to 12 major equities with 1:1 share backing and shareholder rights.

Securitize Brings 12 U.S. Stocks Onchain

Securitize Stock starts swith Apple, Microsoft, Nvidia, Alphabet, Tesla, Meta, Amazon, Netflix, Circle, SpaceX, Strategy and Palantir. Eligible investors in the U.S., European Union and other permitted markets can trade them through Securitize’s regulated broker-dealer platform.

Securitize supports and securitizes each token with one underlying share and will be the security entitlement under UCC article 8. Holders retain applicable economic benefits, including dividends and voting rights where the underlying stock provides them.

The structure is not just a price tracker as the tokens include rights to the underlying shares. On the other hand, Ondo Finance has embraced the same market with tokenized U.S. stocks and ETFs on additional blockchain networks.

Solana Handles Trading and USDC Settlement

Securitize chose Solana for the initial rollout and uses USDC for settlement. The company will handle the initial trading via their own Solana-based PropAMM, and Jump Trading will provide liquidity and price discovery.

Trading will open during extended market hours, and Securitize will work towards offering 24/7 access. The company will not lend the shares backing Securitize Stocks.

Securitize also will facilitate lending and collateral uses in the future. Meanwhile, tokenized equities have attracted increased trading volume on Solana, with financial companies introducing traditional assets to the blockchain.

As of 1 Oct, there were over 1.27 million tokenized equity addresses on the network. The expansion is representative of the general enthusiasm for blockchain-accessed traditional finance assets.

Securitize Plans NYSE and OKXICE Trading Access

Securitize plans to connect its tokenized stocks with the NYSE’s upcoming 24/7 digital securities venue. The launch will depend on the exchange meeting regulatory and operational requirements.

The company also plans to offer the tokens through the OKXICE Tokenized Securities Venue. OKXICE aims to combine OKX blockchain technology with Intercontinental Exchange infrastructure.

The planned venue will support 24/7 trading, instant settlement and self-custody. In addition, Securitize built a convertible entitlement token structure into the product.

That design could allow eligible investors to convert entitlements into registered shares later. The conversion would apply if the underlying company adopts issuer-sponsored tokenization.

Securitize will continue applying identity checks, securities rules and jurisdictional restrictions as it expands the product beyond Solana.

Investment disclaimer: The content reflects the author’s personal views and current market conditions. Please conduct your own research before investing in cryptocurrencies, as neither the author nor the publication is responsible for any financial losses.
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CoinGape has covered the cryptocurrency industry since 2017, aiming to provide informative insights Read more… to our readers. Our journal analysts bring years of experience in market analysis and blockchain technology to ensure factual accuracy and balanced reporting. By following our Editorial Policy, our writers verify every source, fact-check each story, rely on reputable sources, and attribute quotes and media correctly. We also follow a rigorous Review Methodology when evaluating exchanges and tools. From emerging blockchain projects and coin launches to industry events and technical developments, we cover all facets of the digital asset space with unwavering commitment to timely, relevant information.

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About Author
Coingapestaff
About Author
Coingapestaff
CoinGape comprises an experienced team of native content writers and editors working round the clock to cover news globally and present news as a fact rather than an opinion. CoinGape writers and reporters contributed to this article.