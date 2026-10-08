Securitize Launches Tokenized Stock Trading for U.S. Investors on Solana

Securitize has launched tokenized U.S. stock trading on Solana, giving eligible investors access to 12 major equities with 1:1 share backing and shareholder rights.

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Securitize Brings 12 U.S. Stocks Onchain

Securitize Stock starts swith Apple, Microsoft, Nvidia, Alphabet, Tesla, Meta, Amazon, Netflix, Circle, SpaceX, Strategy and Palantir. Eligible investors in the U.S., European Union and other permitted markets can trade them through Securitize’s regulated broker-dealer platform.

Securitize supports and securitizes each token with one underlying share and will be the security entitlement under UCC article 8. Holders retain applicable economic benefits, including dividends and voting rights where the underlying stock provides them.

The structure is not just a price tracker as the tokens include rights to the underlying shares. On the other hand, Ondo Finance has embraced the same market with tokenized U.S. stocks and ETFs on additional blockchain networks.

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Solana Handles Trading and USDC Settlement

Securitize chose Solana for the initial rollout and uses USDC for settlement. The company will handle the initial trading via their own Solana-based PropAMM, and Jump Trading will provide liquidity and price discovery.

Trading will open during extended market hours, and Securitize will work towards offering 24/7 access. The company will not lend the shares backing Securitize Stocks.

Securitize also will facilitate lending and collateral uses in the future. Meanwhile, tokenized equities have attracted increased trading volume on Solana, with financial companies introducing traditional assets to the blockchain.

As of 1 Oct, there were over 1.27 million tokenized equity addresses on the network. The expansion is representative of the general enthusiasm for blockchain-accessed traditional finance assets.

Securitize Plans NYSE and OKXICE Trading Access

Securitize plans to connect its tokenized stocks with the NYSE’s upcoming 24/7 digital securities venue. The launch will depend on the exchange meeting regulatory and operational requirements.

The company also plans to offer the tokens through the OKXICE Tokenized Securities Venue. OKXICE aims to combine OKX blockchain technology with Intercontinental Exchange infrastructure.

The planned venue will support 24/7 trading, instant settlement and self-custody. In addition, Securitize built a convertible entitlement token structure into the product.

That design could allow eligible investors to convert entitlements into registered shares later. The conversion would apply if the underlying company adopts issuer-sponsored tokenization.

Securitize will continue applying identity checks, securities rules and jurisdictional restrictions as it expands the product beyond Solana.