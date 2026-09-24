Home / Uncategorized / Solana Memecoins Bleed $250M as FWOG Jumps 22% Against a $2.4B Sector Slump

Solana Memecoins Bleed $250M as FWOG Jumps 22% Against a $2.4B Sector Slump

Pardon Joshua
By Pardon Joshua
Pardon Joshua

Pardon Joshua

Author
Pardon Joshua Ngushual is a B2B crypto content writer and SEO/AEO specialist with over five years of experience covering blockchain, digital assets, and Web3 markets. He writes for leading crypto publications including CoinGape, CoinMedium, CoinNewsSpan, UnoCrypto, The Crypto Times, and Token Minds, with a portfolio spanning breaking news, market analysis, price predictions, prediction markets, and long-form editorial features on stablecoins, real-world assets (RWA), and blockchain PR. An Ahrefs-certified marketing professional, Pardon combines editorial craft with data-driven search strategy, building reusable content frameworks and optimizing for both traditional SEO and emerging AI-answer engines. He has developed full editorial pipelines aligned to strict publication house styles and delivered content audits and SEO strategy proposals for fintech and crypto clients.
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Solana Price Prediction: SOL Eyes $100 as Fear & Greed Index Hits 62

Highlights

  • FWOG is up over 22% in 24 hours while top Solana meme coins lost roughly $250M in the same window.
  • Trading volume near $2.2M against a $6.7M market cap signals high-conviction flow in a thin, fully circulating market.
  • A hold above $0.0060 keeps the community thesis alive; a slip below marks it a one-session squeeze.
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FWOG, a Solana-based frog memecoin, is up more than 22% in 24 hours, even as top Solana meme coins shed roughly $250 million in market value over the same period.

That divergence, first flagged by BSCN on September 24, is the story today. The broader memecoin market dropped close to $2.4 billion. Yet FWOG stayed green, and that gap is drawing attention.

A Micro-Cap Frog Catching Bids While Rivals Bleed

Live market data puts FWOG near $0.00685, with a market cap of roughly $6.7 million. Daily trading volume came in above $2.2 million, equal to about one-third of its entire market cap.

That ratio signals high conviction flow in a thin market. Supply is already fully circulating at about 975.6 million tokens. There is no unlock calendar driving the spike.

Meanwhile, the names traders usually watch were all in the red. PENGU, BONK, WIF, PEPE, FLOKI, DOGE, SHIB, and TRUMP all printed losses on Thursday.

Last week, PEPE’s 30% rally and FLOKI’s 10% surge on a Bitcoin bounce showed how fast meme beta can move when Bitcoin bids.

That bid has now cooled. High-beta memes are the first to lose flow when Bitcoin stalls, and FWOG is the holdout.

Solana itself tells a different story. SOL hit a 7-month high above $110 last week. Network strength and memecoin strength, however, are not the same trade.

SOL can hold while Pump.fun-style tokens get dumped. Structural data from 2026 already shows memecoins falling to 20–30% of Solana DEX volume, down from about 60% earlier in the year.

FWOG’s History and What the Move Actually Means

FWOG is not a new coin. It started as Flog the Frog (FLOG) before a community takeover rebranded it.

FWOG skyrocketed when Kraken announced its listing in December 2024, alongside GOAT and SPX. The token printed an all-time high near $0.73–$0.75 in late 2024. From that peak, it is still down more than 99%.

The holder base is built, though. Roughly 71,000 wallets hold the token. The official project account (@itsafwog) is still active, with merch at fwogshop.com and NFT tie-ins running.

Earlier this year, a crypto whale added FWOG to a basket alongside WIF and POPCAT, signaling some smart-money awareness of the token. That kind of holder base can catch the first bounce in a washout.

That said, caution is warranted. Pump.fun’s battle with LetsBonk for Solana launchpad dominance shows how fast liquidity rotates on this chain.

For now, FWOG is not leading a new Solana meme season. It is simply the token that still has a bid after the bid left the crowded names. A hold above $0.0060 with volume staying firm argues the community is still in.

A slip below that level, while BONK and WIF keep sliding, would mark this as a one-session squeeze.

For more derivatives trading choices, compare leading perpetual futures platforms to find competitive fees and trading features.

Investment disclaimer: The content reflects the author’s personal views and current market conditions. Please conduct your own research before investing in cryptocurrencies, as neither the author nor the publication is responsible for any financial losses.
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Why Trust CoinGape

CoinGape has covered the cryptocurrency industry since 2017, aiming to provide informative insights Read more… to our readers. Our journal analysts bring years of experience in market analysis and blockchain technology to ensure factual accuracy and balanced reporting. By following our Editorial Policy, our writers verify every source, fact-check each story, rely on reputable sources, and attribute quotes and media correctly. We also follow a rigorous Review Methodology when evaluating exchanges and tools. From emerging blockchain projects and coin launches to industry events and technical developments, we cover all facets of the digital asset space with unwavering commitment to timely, relevant information.

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About Author
Pardon Joshua
About Author
Pardon Joshua
Pardon Joshua Ngushual is a B2B crypto content writer and SEO/AEO specialist with over five years of experience covering blockchain, digital assets, and Web3 markets. He writes for leading crypto publications including CoinGape, CoinMedium, CoinNewsSpan, UnoCrypto, The Crypto Times, and Token Minds, with a portfolio spanning breaking news, market analysis, price predictions, prediction markets, and long-form editorial features on stablecoins, real-world assets (RWA), and blockchain PR. An Ahrefs-certified marketing professional, Pardon combines editorial craft with data-driven search strategy, building reusable content frameworks and optimizing for both traditional SEO and emerging AI-answer engines. He has developed full editorial pipelines aligned to strict publication house styles and delivered content audits and SEO strategy proposals for fintech and crypto clients.