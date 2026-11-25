World’s largest stablecoin issuer, Tether, has announced a strategic investment in Argentine digital asset fintech Lemon on November 25, 2026, to expand everyday adoption of its USDT stablecoin and XAUT (tokenized gold) across Latin America. This investment adds to Tether’s push to drive its presence in the region.

Ad

Ad

Tether Backs Lemon’s Push for Everyday Digital Dollars

Tether announced the investment in Lemon on Wednesday, citing its support for the Argentine fintech company striving to develop digital asset-based financial products with lower costs and a smoother user experience. However, the stablecoin issuer did not disclose the valuation of the investment.

Lemon is a fintech company that provides digital assets and everyday money management in a single app, allowing users to save, earn yield, invest in stocks, send international payments, and, where available, spend with Visa prepaid virtual cards.

The app offers a single Digital Dollar balance powered by USDT and handles exchange rates, currencies, and networks in the background. With XAUT, users can also hold fractions of gold and track them in the app without a large upfront amount.

By partnering with the company, Tether aims to build on the platform’s existing efforts to bring XAUT and the USDT stablecoin into people’s daily lives. Tether CEO Paolo Ardoino believes that USDT in Argentina and across Latin America is “no longer only a way to protect savings,” and that people now use it to get paid, spend, and send money across borders.

Lemon CEO Marcelo Cavazzoli further added that Argentina shows a historically strong preference for digital assets and that users want a single currency that works for everything.

“In Argentina, we see a historically strong preference for digital assets among the community, as well as organic demand that is already well established across the region. We are seeing that users don’t want to choose between different types of currencies. They want one that works for everything,” he said.

Chainalysis ranks Argentina as Latin America’s second-largest crypto economy, with $88.5 billion in activity and 15.3% growth over the past year. Persistent inflation and currency volatility keep pushing households and businesses toward dollar-linked assets for savings, remittances, and commerce.

Ad

Ad

Tether’s Expanding Investment Push Across Latin America

The investment in Lemon follows a run of Latin American investments by Tether this year. Tether invested $20 million each in Argentine digital bank Ualá and Brazil’s Mercado Bitcoin, with the Ualá deal coming in July 2026.

In October, Tether backed EFY Finance’s seed round, which targets institutional USDT and USAT payments across 17 countries. It also led a pre-seed round in Bolivian fintech Peso, which is expanding USDT payments across Bolivia, Brazil, Colombia and Argentina.

Earlier in February, Tether invested in Whop to bring its Wallet Development Kit to a marketplace with more than 18.4 million users worldwide. Together, the deals show Tether using capital to embed USDT in apps, banks, and payment networks.